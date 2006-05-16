Zakim and Boyer's Hepatology
5th Edition
A Textbook of Liver Disease, 2-Volume Set
Description
Long considered the defining work in Hepatology, this trusted 2-volume masterwork has been refocused to zero in on just the clinical knowledge you need to provide today's best patient care. The most comprehensive text on the subject, this book is still thoroughly grounded in basic science—but now that science is focused on the most clinically relevant developments. Find definitive coverage of all aspects of liver disease in a new full-color format that keeps pace with your evolving practice. Log on to www.hepatologytext.com to find the entire contents of the 2-volume set online and fully searchable for speedy consultation wherever you go, plus a downloadable image collection for your presentations.
Key Features
- Covers all liver diseases currently seen in clinical practice—in two clinically focused volumes.
- Replaces previous editions' basic science section with the new, more concise "Pathophysiology of Therapeutic Targets" section.
- Highlights key references, all current and up to date, to help you get straight to the significant literature.
- Contains new contributions from recognized experts worldwide.
- Presents hundreds of detailed illustrations, now in full color!
Table of Contents
SECTION I: Pathophysiology of the Liver
1. Anatomy of the Liver
2. Liver Regeneration
3. Mechanisms of Liver Cell Destruction
4. Pharmacogenetics: Focus on the Liver
5. Mechanisms of Bile Secretion
6. Hepatic Fibrosis and Cirrhosis
7. Replication of Hepatitis B Virus and Pathogenesis of Disease
8. Replication and Pathogenesis of Hepatitis C Virus
9. The Liver and the Immune System
10. Molecular Pathogenesis of Hepatocellular Carcinoma
11. Stem Cells and Hepatocyte Transplantation
SECTION II: Approach to the Patient with Liver Disease
12. Liver Biopsy Techniques
13. Liver Biopsy Histopathology
14. Laboratory Testing for Liver Disease
15. Critical Evaluation of the Specificity and Sensitivity of Liver Imaging
16. Evaluation of the Specificity and Sensitivity of Biliary Imaging
17. Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS)
SECTION III: Clinical Consequences of Liver Disease
18. Hepatic Encephalopathy
19. Ascites
20. Portal Hypertension and Bleeding Esophageal Varices
21. Acute Liver Failure
22. Renal Dysfunction in Cirrhosis: Pathophysiology, Clinical Features and Therapy
23. Clinical Consequences of Liver Disease: Cardiovascular
24. Pulmonary Complications in Patients with Liver Disease
25. Hematopoietic Abnormalities and Hemostasis
SECTION IV: Toxin Mediated Liver Injury
26. Drug-Induced Liver Injury
27. Hepatotoxicity of Herbal Preparations
28. Occupational and Environmental Hepatotoxicity
29. Alcoholic Liver Disease
SECTION V: Liver Diseases Due to Infectious Agents
30. Hepatitis A
31. Hepatitis B
32. Hepatitis C
33. Hepatitis D
34. Hepatitis E
35. Other Hepatitis Viruses
36. Parasitic and Helminthic Disease of the Liver
37. Bacterial and Miscellaneous Infections of the Liver
38. Granulomatous Diseases of the Liver
39. HIV-Associated Hepatobiliary Disease
SECTION VI: Immune Diseases
40. Autoimmune Hepatitis and Overlap Syndromes
41. Primary Biliary Cirrhosis
42. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
43. Overlap Syndromes
44. Graft-Versus-Host Disease and the Liver
SECTION VII: Vascular Disease of the Liver
45. Budd–Chiari Syndrome
46. Sinusoidal Obstruction Syndrome (Hepatic Veno-occlusive Disease)
47. Portal and Splenic Vein Thrombosis
48. Liver Involvement in Osler-Weber-Rendu Disease (Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia, HHT)
SECTION VIII: Liver Transplantation
49. Pretransplant Evaluation and Care
50. Liver Transplantation Surgery
51. Post Liver Transplantation Management and Complications
52. Management of Recurrent Viral Hepatitis B and C
53. Management of Recurrent Non-Viral Conditions
SECTION IX: Liver Affected by Other Organs (Non-Hepatic Conditions)
54. The Liver in Pregnancy
55. NASH
56. The Liver in Systemic Illness
57. The Liver and Parenteral Nutrition
58. Preoperative and Postoperative Hepatic Dysfunctions
SECTION X: Tumors of the Liver
59. Hepatocellular Carcinoma
60. Cholangiocarcinoma
61. Benign Liver Tumors
62. Surgery of Liver Tumors
SECTION XI: Diseases of the Biliary Tract
63. The Medical Management of Gallstones
64. Non-Surgical Management of Gallstones
65. Surgery of the Biliary Tract
SECTION XII: Inherited and Pediatric Diseases of the Liver
66. Wilson Disease
67. Hemochromatosis
68. a1-Antitrypsin Deﬁciency
69. Inborn Errors of Metabolism that lead to Permanent Liver Injury
70. Fibrocystic Diseases of the Liver
71. Pediatric Cholestatic Syndromes
72. The Porphyrias
73. Pediatric Viral Hepatitis
74. Bilirubin Metabolism and its Disorders
About the Author
Thomas Boyer
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Liver Research Institute, Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ
Theresa Wright
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Gastroenterology, Veterans' Affairs Medical Center, San Francisco, CA
Michael Manns
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endocrinology, Medical School Hannover, Hannover, Germany Professor and Chairman Professor of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endocriminology
Reviews
“Strives to provide everything a student of liver disease needs to know in one place and…achieves this lofty goal.”—JAMA, review of the previous edition.