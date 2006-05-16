Zakim and Boyer's Hepatology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781416032588, 9781437710915

Zakim and Boyer's Hepatology

5th Edition

A Textbook of Liver Disease, 2-Volume Set

Authors: Thomas Boyer Theresa Wright Michael Manns
eBook ISBN: 9781437710915
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416032588
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th May 2006
Page Count: 1578
Description

Long considered the defining work in Hepatology, this trusted 2-volume masterwork has been refocused to zero in on just the clinical knowledge you need to provide today's best patient care. The most comprehensive text on the subject, this book is still thoroughly grounded in basic science—but now that science is focused on the most clinically relevant developments. Find definitive coverage of all aspects of liver disease in a new full-color format that keeps pace with your evolving practice. Log on to www.hepatologytext.com to find the entire contents of the 2-volume set online and fully searchable for speedy consultation wherever you go, plus a downloadable image collection for your presentations.

Key Features

  • Covers all liver diseases currently seen in clinical practice—in two clinically focused volumes.
  • Replaces previous editions' basic science section with the new, more concise "Pathophysiology of Therapeutic Targets" section.
  • Highlights key references, all current and up to date, to help you get straight to the significant literature.
  • Contains new contributions from recognized experts worldwide.
  • Presents hundreds of detailed illustrations, now in full color!

  • Includes access to the entire contents online, completely searchable, plus hundreds of downloadable illustrations, review questions and answers, and more!

    • Table of Contents

    SECTION I: Pathophysiology of the Liver

    1. Anatomy of the Liver

    2. Liver Regeneration

    3. Mechanisms of Liver Cell Destruction

    4. Pharmacogenetics: Focus on the Liver

    5. Mechanisms of Bile Secretion

    6. Hepatic Fibrosis and Cirrhosis

    7. Replication of Hepatitis B Virus and Pathogenesis of Disease

    8. Replication and Pathogenesis of Hepatitis C Virus

    9. The Liver and the Immune System

    10. Molecular Pathogenesis of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

    11. Stem Cells and Hepatocyte Transplantation

    SECTION II: Approach to the Patient with Liver Disease

    12. Liver Biopsy Techniques

    13. Liver Biopsy Histopathology

    14. Laboratory Testing for Liver Disease

    15. Critical Evaluation of the Specificity and Sensitivity of Liver Imaging

    16. Evaluation of the Specificity and Sensitivity of Biliary Imaging

    17. Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS)

    SECTION III: Clinical Consequences of Liver Disease

    18. Hepatic Encephalopathy

    19. Ascites

    20. Portal Hypertension and Bleeding Esophageal Varices

    21. Acute Liver Failure

    22. Renal Dysfunction in Cirrhosis: Pathophysiology, Clinical Features and Therapy

    23. Clinical Consequences of Liver Disease: Cardiovascular

    24. Pulmonary Complications in Patients with Liver Disease

    25. Hematopoietic Abnormalities and Hemostasis

    SECTION IV: Toxin Mediated Liver Injury

    26. Drug-Induced Liver Injury

    27. Hepatotoxicity of Herbal Preparations

    28. Occupational and Environmental Hepatotoxicity

    29. Alcoholic Liver Disease

    SECTION V: Liver Diseases Due to Infectious Agents

    30. Hepatitis A

    31. Hepatitis B

    32. Hepatitis C

    33. Hepatitis D

    34. Hepatitis E

    35. Other Hepatitis Viruses

    36. Parasitic and Helminthic Disease of the Liver

    37. Bacterial and Miscellaneous Infections of the Liver

    38. Granulomatous Diseases of the Liver

    39. HIV-Associated Hepatobiliary Disease

    SECTION VI: Immune Diseases

    40. Autoimmune Hepatitis and Overlap Syndromes

    41. Primary Biliary Cirrhosis

    42. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

    43. Overlap Syndromes

    44. Graft-Versus-Host Disease and the Liver

    SECTION VII: Vascular Disease of the Liver

    45. Budd–Chiari Syndrome

    46. Sinusoidal Obstruction Syndrome (Hepatic Veno-occlusive Disease)

    47. Portal and Splenic Vein Thrombosis

    48. Liver Involvement in Osler-Weber-Rendu Disease (Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia, HHT)

    SECTION VIII: Liver Transplantation

    49. Pretransplant Evaluation and Care

    50. Liver Transplantation Surgery

    51. Post Liver Transplantation Management and Complications

    52. Management of Recurrent Viral Hepatitis B and C

    53. Management of Recurrent Non-Viral Conditions

    SECTION IX: Liver Affected by Other Organs (Non-Hepatic Conditions)

    54. The Liver in Pregnancy

    55. NASH

    56. The Liver in Systemic Illness

    57. The Liver and Parenteral Nutrition

    58. Preoperative and Postoperative Hepatic Dysfunctions

    SECTION X: Tumors of the Liver

    59. Hepatocellular Carcinoma

    60. Cholangiocarcinoma

    61. Benign Liver Tumors

    62. Surgery of Liver Tumors

    SECTION XI: Diseases of the Biliary Tract

    63. The Medical Management of Gallstones

    64. Non-Surgical Management of Gallstones

    65. Surgery of the Biliary Tract

    SECTION XII: Inherited and Pediatric Diseases of the Liver

    66. Wilson Disease

    67. Hemochromatosis

    68. a1-Antitrypsin Deﬁciency

    69. Inborn Errors of Metabolism that lead to Permanent Liver Injury

    70. Fibrocystic Diseases of the Liver

    71. Pediatric Cholestatic Syndromes

    72. The Porphyrias

    73. Pediatric Viral Hepatitis

    74. Bilirubin Metabolism and its Disorders

    1578
    English
    © Saunders 2006
    Saunders
    9781437710915
    9781416032588

    Thomas Boyer

    Director, Liver Research Institute, Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ

    Theresa Wright

    Chief, Division of Gastroenterology, Veterans' Affairs Medical Center, San Francisco, CA

    Michael Manns

    Professor and Chairman, Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endocrinology, Medical School Hannover, Hannover, Germany Professor and Chairman Professor of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endocriminology

    “Strives to provide everything a student of liver disease needs to know in one place and…achieves this lofty goal.”—JAMA, review of the previous edition.

