Zakim and Boyer's Hepatology

SECTION I: Pathophysiology of the Liver

1. Anatomy of the Liver

2. Liver Regeneration

3. Mechanisms of Liver Cell Destruction

4. Pharmacogenetics: Focus on the Liver

5. Mechanisms of Bile Secretion

6. Hepatic Fibrosis and Cirrhosis

7. Replication of Hepatitis B Virus and Pathogenesis of Disease

8. Replication and Pathogenesis of Hepatitis C Virus

9. The Liver and the Immune System

10. Molecular Pathogenesis of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

11. Stem Cells and Hepatocyte Transplantation

SECTION II: Approach to the Patient with Liver Disease

12. Liver Biopsy Techniques

13. Liver Biopsy Histopathology

14. Laboratory Testing for Liver Disease

15. Critical Evaluation of the Specificity and Sensitivity of Liver Imaging

16. Evaluation of the Specificity and Sensitivity of Biliary Imaging

17. Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS)

SECTION III: Clinical Consequences of Liver Disease

18. Hepatic Encephalopathy

19. Ascites

20. Portal Hypertension and Bleeding Esophageal Varices

21. Acute Liver Failure

22. Renal Dysfunction in Cirrhosis: Pathophysiology, Clinical Features and Therapy

23. Clinical Consequences of Liver Disease: Cardiovascular

24. Pulmonary Complications in Patients with Liver Disease

25. Hematopoietic Abnormalities and Hemostasis

SECTION IV: Toxin Mediated Liver Injury

26. Drug-Induced Liver Injury

27. Hepatotoxicity of Herbal Preparations

28. Occupational and Environmental Hepatotoxicity

29. Alcoholic Liver Disease

SECTION V: Liver Diseases Due to Infectious Agents

30. Hepatitis A

31. Hepatitis B

32. Hepatitis C

33. Hepatitis D

34. Hepatitis E

35. Other Hepatitis Viruses

36. Parasitic and Helminthic Disease of the Liver

37. Bacterial and Miscellaneous Infections of the Liver

38. Granulomatous Diseases of the Liver

39. HIV-Associated Hepatobiliary Disease

SECTION VI: Immune Diseases

40. Autoimmune Hepatitis and Overlap Syndromes

41. Primary Biliary Cirrhosis

42. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

43. Overlap Syndromes

44. Graft-Versus-Host Disease and the Liver

SECTION VII: Vascular Disease of the Liver

45. Budd–Chiari Syndrome

46. Sinusoidal Obstruction Syndrome (Hepatic Veno-occlusive Disease)

47. Portal and Splenic Vein Thrombosis

48. Liver Involvement in Osler-Weber-Rendu Disease (Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia, HHT)

SECTION VIII: Liver Transplantation

49. Pretransplant Evaluation and Care

50. Liver Transplantation Surgery

51. Post Liver Transplantation Management and Complications

52. Management of Recurrent Viral Hepatitis B and C

53. Management of Recurrent Non-Viral Conditions

SECTION IX: Liver Affected by Other Organs (Non-Hepatic Conditions)

54. The Liver in Pregnancy

55. NASH

56. The Liver in Systemic Illness

57. The Liver and Parenteral Nutrition

58. Preoperative and Postoperative Hepatic Dysfunctions

SECTION X: Tumors of the Liver

59. Hepatocellular Carcinoma

60. Cholangiocarcinoma

61. Benign Liver Tumors

62. Surgery of Liver Tumors

SECTION XI: Diseases of the Biliary Tract

63. The Medical Management of Gallstones

64. Non-Surgical Management of Gallstones

65. Surgery of the Biliary Tract

SECTION XII: Inherited and Pediatric Diseases of the Liver

66. Wilson Disease

67. Hemochromatosis

68. a1-Antitrypsin Deﬁciency

69. Inborn Errors of Metabolism that lead to Permanent Liver Injury

70. Fibrocystic Diseases of the Liver

71. Pediatric Cholestatic Syndromes

72. The Porphyrias

73. Pediatric Viral Hepatitis

74. Bilirubin Metabolism and its Disorders