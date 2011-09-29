Zakim and Boyer's Hepatology E-Book
6th Edition
A Textbook of Liver Disease
Description
Zakim and Boyer’s Hepatology—the defining work in hepatology—presents comprehensive coverage of both basic science and clinically relevant developments so you can provide the best possible patient care. Drs. Thomas Boyer, Michael Manns, and Arun Sanyal have reorganized and updated the contents of this trusted global reference to reflect today’s more clinical approach to hepatology. They bring you up to date on hot topics including HIV Co-Infection Drug Toxicity, Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC), and much more. This new streamlined edition is now a single volume making it easier to find the treatment information you need.
Key Features
- Effectively treat all liver diseases currently seen in clinical practice with authoritative guidance from leading international authorities.
- Reinforce your foundation in basic science with the concise Pathophysiology of Therapeutic Targets section.
- See clear presentations of liver disease through hundreds of detailed, color illustrations.
- Explore topics further with up-to-date references that direct you to the significant literature.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 29th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455723058
About the Author
Thomas Boyer
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Liver Research Institute, Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ
Theresa Wright
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Gastroenterology, Veterans' Affairs Medical Center, San Francisco, CA
Michael Manns
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endocrinology, Medical School Hannover, Hannover, Germany Professor and Chairman Professor of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endocriminology