Zaburzenia ruchowe u dzieci

Harvey S. Singer, M.D. is currently the Haller Professor of Pediatric Neurology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He graduated from Western Reserve University School of Medicine, did his pediatric training in Chicago and Cleveland, and his pediatric neurology residency at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, after which he remained on the faculty. Clinical research interests include movement disorders, especially Tourette syndrome, proposed autoimmune disorders, and stereotypic movements. His translational research-oriented laboratory focuses on autoimmune mechanisms in autism, PANDAS, the neurobiology of tics, and the pathophysiology of stereotypic movements in animal models. He has been the recipient of many federal and private grants. Dr. Singer has authored numerous original articles, chapters, and two books. He is the first recipient (2013) of the Child Neurology Society’s Blue Bird Clinic Training Program Directors award.