YY1 in the Control of the Pathogenesis and Drug Resistance of Cancer

YY1 Is Pivotal in the Control of the Pathogenesis and Drug Resistance of Cancer: A Critical Therapeutic Target describes the current state-of-the-art of the transcription factor YY1 that is overexpressed in the majority of cancers and a central factor that regulates all of the major features and characteristics of human cancers. This book emphasizes the biochemical, molecular and genetic underlying mechanisms by which YY1 regulates its pro-cancerous activities. In addition, it also describes the role of YY1 in the regulation of tumor cell resistance to conventional chemo and immunotherapies and the important role of inhibiting YY1 in cancer.

This book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, oncologists and several members of medical and biomedical field who are interested in understanding further the role of YY1 in cancer.