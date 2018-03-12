Youth Internet Habits and Mental Health, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323582988, 9780323582995

Youth Internet Habits and Mental Health, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 27-2

1st Edition

Authors: Kristopher Kaliebe Paul Weigle
eBook ISBN: 9780323582995
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323582988
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th March 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Child Psychiatry in the Age of the Internet

Assessment of Digital Media Use in the Adolescent Psychiatric Evaluation

Digital Media Use in Families: Theories and Strategies for Intervention

Relationship Between Adolescent Suicidality, Self-Injury, and Media Habits

#KidsAnxiety and Social Media: A Review

Inattention to Problematic Media Use Habits: Interaction Between Digital Media Use and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder

The Interplay of Media Violence Effects and Behaviorally Disordered Children and Adolescents: Guidelines for Practitioners

Electronic Screen Media Use in Youth with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Adolescent Eating Disorder Risk and the Online World

Youth Screen Media Habits and Sleep: Sleep-Friendly Screen Behavior Recommendations for Clinicians, Educators, and Parents

Geeks, Fandoms, and Social Engagement

Media Engagement and Identity Formation Among Minority Youth

Risky Business: Talking with Your Patients About Cyberbullying and Sexting

Internet and Video Game Addictions: Diagnosis, Epidemiology, and Neurobiology

Treatment Considerations in Internet and Video Game Addiction: A Qualitative Discussion

The Interplay Between Digital Media Use and Development

Description

This timely issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics, edited by Drs. Paul Weigle and Kristopher Kaliebe will focus on Internet Habits and Youth Mental Health. Topics discussed in the volume include, but are not limited to: Creation of a family media plan: how tech affects family dynamics and family therapy; Interplay between media habits and development from preschool through adolescence; Interplay between Autism and media habits; Interplay between Depression and media habits including online expression of suicidality and cutting; Interplay between Behaviorally disordered youth and media habits, including violent VG, cyberbullying; Eating disorders, obesity and online engagement; Internet Gaming Disorder (and tech addictions) Treatment; Sexting and online pornography engagement; Interplay between disadvantaged, gender non-conforming and minority youth and media habits; and Media sub-cultures and their intersection with mental illness.

