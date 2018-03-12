Youth Internet Habits and Mental Health, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 27-2

This timely issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics, edited by Drs. Paul Weigle and Kristopher Kaliebe will focus on Internet Habits and Youth Mental Health. Topics discussed in the volume include, but are not limited to: Creation of a family media plan: how tech affects family dynamics and family therapy; Interplay between media habits and development from preschool through adolescence; Interplay between Autism and media habits; Interplay between Depression and media habits including online expression of suicidality and cutting; Interplay between Behaviorally disordered youth and media habits, including violent VG, cyberbullying; Eating disorders, obesity and online engagement; Internet Gaming Disorder (and tech addictions) Treatment; Sexting and online pornography engagement; Interplay between disadvantaged, gender non-conforming and minority youth and media habits; and Media sub-cultures and their intersection with mental illness.