Youth Internet Habits and Mental Health, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 27-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Child Psychiatry in the Age of the Internet
Assessment of Digital Media Use in the Adolescent Psychiatric Evaluation
Digital Media Use in Families: Theories and Strategies for Intervention
Relationship Between Adolescent Suicidality, Self-Injury, and Media Habits
#KidsAnxiety and Social Media: A Review
Inattention to Problematic Media Use Habits: Interaction Between Digital Media Use and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder
The Interplay of Media Violence Effects and Behaviorally Disordered Children and Adolescents: Guidelines for Practitioners
Electronic Screen Media Use in Youth with Autism Spectrum Disorder
Adolescent Eating Disorder Risk and the Online World
Youth Screen Media Habits and Sleep: Sleep-Friendly Screen Behavior Recommendations for Clinicians, Educators, and Parents
Geeks, Fandoms, and Social Engagement
Media Engagement and Identity Formation Among Minority Youth
Risky Business: Talking with Your Patients About Cyberbullying and Sexting
Internet and Video Game Addictions: Diagnosis, Epidemiology, and Neurobiology
Treatment Considerations in Internet and Video Game Addiction: A Qualitative Discussion
The Interplay Between Digital Media Use and Development
Description
This timely issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics, edited by Drs. Paul Weigle and Kristopher Kaliebe will focus on Internet Habits and Youth Mental Health. Topics discussed in the volume include, but are not limited to: Creation of a family media plan: how tech affects family dynamics and family therapy; Interplay between media habits and development from preschool through adolescence; Interplay between Autism and media habits; Interplay between Depression and media habits including online expression of suicidality and cutting; Interplay between Behaviorally disordered youth and media habits, including violent VG, cyberbullying; Eating disorders, obesity and online engagement; Internet Gaming Disorder (and tech addictions) Treatment; Sexting and online pornography engagement; Interplay between disadvantaged, gender non-conforming and minority youth and media habits; and Media sub-cultures and their intersection with mental illness.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 12th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323582995
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323582988
About the Authors
Kristopher Kaliebe Author
