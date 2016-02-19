Youth and History - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127852621, 9781483265995

Youth and History

1st Edition

Tradition and Change in European Age Relations 1770–Present

Authors: John R. Gillis
Editors: Charles Tilly Edward Shorter
eBook ISBN: 9781483265995
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 246
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Youth and History: Tradition and Change in European Age Relations 1770-Present deals with the patterns of behavior and styles that characterizes the youth in a particular period of time. Chapters in the book discuss such topics as the description of youth in preindustrial Europe; the emergence of separate working class and middle class traditions of youth and the conflict between these traditions, as it was institutionalized in the academic and extracurricular cultures of the early twentieth century; and the youth tradition in the volatile 1950s and 1960s. Psychologists, sociologists, and historians will find the book insightful.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Like a Family and a Fraternity: Youth in Preindustrial Europe

2 Troubled Youth: The Consequences of Modernization, 1770-1870

3 Boys Will Be Boys: Discovery of Adolescence, 1870-1900

4 Conformity and Delinquency: The Era of Adolescence, 1900-1950

5 End of Adolescence: Youth in the 1950s and 1960s

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
246
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483265995

About the Author

John R. Gillis

About the Editor

Charles Tilly

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan, U.S.A.

Edward Shorter

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Toronto, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.