Your Solar Energy Home
1st Edition
Including Wind and Methane Applications
Description
Your Solar Energy Home: Including Wind and Methane Applications considers the worldwide domestic use of solar energy. This book is divided into 18 chapters that also cover the consumption of wind energy and methane.
The opening chapters present data on solar energy usage in various countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Canada. The succeeding chapters deal with the collection and storage of solar energy, as well as the design and production of solar collector. Other chapters describe scheme for solar home heating and solar domestic hot water. These topics are followed by discussions of wind and water power schemes. The final chapters highlight the production, use, and economics of methane gas.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Solar Energy in the U.S.
Chapter 2: Solar Energy in the U.K. and Europe
Chapter 3: Solar Energy in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Canada
Australia (Lat. 11° to 39° South)
New Zealand (Lat. 35° to 47° South)
South Africa (Lat. 22° to 35° South)
Canada (Lat. 42° in E. and 40° in W. up to Arctic)
Chapter 4: How to Collect Solar Energy
Notes
Chapter 5: How to Store Solar Energy
Chapter 6: Combined Collector-Stores - Passive Systems
Chapter 7: How to Use Solar Energy
Chapter 8: The Sun’s Contribution
Chapter 9: Producing a Solar Collector
Flat Plate or Concentrating Collector? Flat plate chosen.
Open Plate or Greenhouse? (glass covered) Greenhouse chosen
Liquid or Air-filled? Both used
Integral Storage? No storage in the collector
Single or Double Glazing? Single chosen
Open or Closed Waterways? Closed chosen
Purchased or Self Constructed Plate? Both discussed
Construction Notes
Notes
Notes
Chapter 10: Solar Heated Domestic Water - 5 Schemes
Chapter 11: Solar Heating - 4 Simple Schemes
Chapter 12: Heat and Hot Water Schemes
Chapter 13: Thomason, Home Heating and Hot Water
Chapter 14: A Backyard Solar Furnace
Chapter 15: Wind and Water Power Schemes
Chapter 16: Production and Use of Methane Gas
Chapter 17: The Economics of Solar Energy
A Example
B Example
C Example
Chapter 18: Future Developments of Solar Energy
Directory
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483165493