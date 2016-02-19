Your Solar Energy Home: Including Wind and Methane Applications considers the worldwide domestic use of solar energy. This book is divided into 18 chapters that also cover the consumption of wind energy and methane.

The opening chapters present data on solar energy usage in various countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Canada. The succeeding chapters deal with the collection and storage of solar energy, as well as the design and production of solar collector. Other chapters describe scheme for solar home heating and solar domestic hot water. These topics are followed by discussions of wind and water power schemes. The final chapters highlight the production, use, and economics of methane gas.