Your Solar Energy Home - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080226859, 9781483165493

Your Solar Energy Home

1st Edition

Including Wind and Methane Applications

Authors: Derek Howell
eBook ISBN: 9781483165493
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 238
Description

Your Solar Energy Home: Including Wind and Methane Applications considers the worldwide domestic use of solar energy. This book is divided into 18 chapters that also cover the consumption of wind energy and methane.

The opening chapters present data on solar energy usage in various countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Canada. The succeeding chapters deal with the collection and storage of solar energy, as well as the design and production of solar collector. Other chapters describe scheme for solar home heating and solar domestic hot water. These topics are followed by discussions of wind and water power schemes. The final chapters highlight the production, use, and economics of methane gas.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Solar Energy in the U.S.

Publisher Summary

Chapter 2: Solar Energy in the U.K. and Europe

Publisher Summary

Chapter 3: Solar Energy in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Canada

Publisher Summary

Australia (Lat. 11° to 39° South)

New Zealand (Lat. 35° to 47° South)

South Africa (Lat. 22° to 35° South)

Canada (Lat. 42° in E. and 40° in W. up to Arctic)

Chapter 4: How to Collect Solar Energy

Publisher Summary

Notes

Chapter 5: How to Store Solar Energy

Publisher Summary

Chapter 6: Combined Collector-Stores - Passive Systems

Publisher Summary

Chapter 7: How to Use Solar Energy

Publisher Summary

Chapter 8: The Sun’s Contribution

Publisher Summary

Chapter 9: Producing a Solar Collector

Publisher Summary

Flat Plate or Concentrating Collector? Flat plate chosen.

Open Plate or Greenhouse? (glass covered) Greenhouse chosen

Liquid or Air-filled? Both used

Integral Storage? No storage in the collector

Single or Double Glazing? Single chosen

Open or Closed Waterways? Closed chosen

Purchased or Self Constructed Plate? Both discussed

Construction Notes

Notes

Notes

Chapter 10: Solar Heated Domestic Water - 5 Schemes

Publisher Summary

Chapter 11: Solar Heating - 4 Simple Schemes

Publisher Summary

Chapter 12: Heat and Hot Water Schemes

Publisher Summary

Chapter 13: Thomason, Home Heating and Hot Water

Publisher Summary

Chapter 14: A Backyard Solar Furnace

Publisher Summary

Chapter 15: Wind and Water Power Schemes

Publisher Summary

Chapter 16: Production and Use of Methane Gas

Publisher Summary

Chapter 17: The Economics of Solar Energy

Publisher Summary

A Example

B Example

C Example

Chapter 18: Future Developments of Solar Energy

Publisher Summary

Directory

Index

No. of pages:
238
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483165493

About the Author

Derek Howell

Ratings and Reviews

