Youmans Neurological Surgery, 4-Volume Set

VOLUME 1

SECTION I

Introduction to Neurological Surgery

PART 1

History

Chapter 1 Historical Overview of Neurosurgery

James Tait Goodrich and Eugene S. Flamm

PART 2

Basic Science

Chapter 2 Surgical Anatomy of the

Brain

Hung Tzu Wen, Albert L. Rhoton Jr, and

Antônio C. M. Mussi

Chapter 3 Molecular Biology Primer

for Neurosurgeons

Kevin Y. Miyashiro and James Eberwine

Chapter 4 Neuroembryology

Harvey B. Sarnat, Laura Flores-Sarnat, and

Joseph D. Pinter

Chapter 5 Stem Cell Biology

in the Central Nervous

System

Philip J. Horner and Samuel E. Nutt

Chapter 6 Neurons and Neuroglia

Bruce D. Trapp and Karl Herrup

Chapter 7 Cellular Mechanisms

of Brain Energy

Metabolism

Albert Gjedde and Pierre Magistretti

Chapter 8 Blood-Brain Barrier

Shahid M. Nimjee, Gerald A. Grant,

H. Richard Winn, and Damir Janigro

Chapter 9 Cerebral Edema

Robert J. Weil and Edward H. Oldfield

Chapter 10 Physiology of the Cerebrospinal Fluid and Intracranial Pressure

†Anthony Marmarou and Andrew Beaumont

Chapter 11 Neurosurgical Epidemiology and Outcomes Assessment

Hugh Garton, Frederick G. Barker II, and

Stephen J. Haines

parT 3

Approach To The Patient

Chapter 12 Altered Consciousness

Nicholas D. Schiff

Chapter 13 Neuroophthalmology

Timothy J. Martin and James J. Corbett

Chapter 14 Neurotology

P. Ashley Wackym and Christina L. Runge-Samuelson

Chapter 15 Neurourology

Brett D. Lebed and Eric S. Rovner

Chapter 16 Neuropsychological Testing

Jordan Grafman

parT 4

Radiologic Fundamentals

Chapter 17 Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging

of the Brain

Thomas Aquinas Kim, Aleksandrs Uldis Kalnins, and Robert W. Prost

Chapter 18 Radiology of the Spine

Ajit Krishnaney and Michael T. Modic

Chapter 19 Physiologic Evaluation of the Brain with Magnetic Resonance

Imaging

Amish H. Doshi, Pascal Bou-Haidar, and

Bradley Delman

Chapter 20 Molecular Imaging of the Brain

with Positron Emission

Tomography

William P. Melega and Antonio A. F. De Salles

SECTION II

General Neurosurgery

parT 1

Perioperative Care

Chapter 21 Neuroanesthesia: Preoperative Evaluation

Deepak Sharma and Arthur M. Lam

Chapter 22 Avoidance of Complications in Neurosurgery

Nirit Weiss and Kalmon D. Post

Chapter 23 Intracranial Pressure Monitoring

Vincent Y. Wang and Geoffrey T. Manley

Chapter 24 Principles of Neurocritical Care

Eelco F. M. Wijdicks and Alexander Y. Zubkov

parT 2

General Principles and Surgical Techniques

Chapter 25 Surgical Planning: Overview

Martin Weiss, Gabriel Zada, and

Alexander A. Khalessi

Chapter 26 Positioning for Cranial Surgery

R. Webster Crowley, Aaron S. Dumont,

M. Sean McKisic, and John A. Jane Sr

Chapter 27 Patient Positioning for Spinal Surgery

Peter D. Angevine, Paul R. Gigante, and

Paul C. McCormick

Chapter 28 Positioning in Peripheral Nerve Surgery

Allen H. Maniker

Chapter 29 Incisions and Closures

Stirling Craig and John A. Persing

Chapter 30 Advantages and Limitations of Cranial Endoscopy

Jeroen R. Coppens and William T. Couldwell

Chapter 31 Thorascopic Spine Surgery

Rudolf Beisse

Chapter 32 Cranioplasty

Robert G. Whitmore, Shabbar F. Danish, and

M. Sean Grady

parT 3

Geriatric Neurosurgery

Evaluation of Adult Hydrocephalus

Chapter 33 Production and Flow of Cerebrospinal Fluid

Conrad E. Johanson

Chapter 34 Clinical Evaluation of Adult Hydrocephalus

Nicole C. Keong, Marek Czosnyka, Zofia Czosnyka, and John D. Pickard

Management of Adult Hydrocephalus

Chapter 35 Shunting

Marvin Bergsneider and Eric Stiner

Chapter 36 Adult Hydrocephalus: The Role

of Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomy

Jay Riva-Cambrin and James Drake

Subdural Hematomas

Chapter 37 Pathophysiology of Subdural Hematomas

Brent O’Neill, Jack Wilberger, and Adam Wilberger

Chapter 38 Medical and Surgical Management of Chronic Subdural Hematomas

Joachim K. Krauss, Lawrence F. Marshall, and

Ralf Weigel

parT 4

Infection

Chapter 39 Basic Science of Central Nervous System Infections

Jeffrey M. Tessier and W. Michael Scheld

Chapter 40 Postoperative Infections of the Head and Brain

Christopher J. Farrell, Mary L. Pisculli, and

Frederick G. Barker II

Chapter 41 Postoperative Infections of the Spine

Michael A. Finn and Meic H. Schmidt

Chapter 42 The Use and Misuse of Antibiotics in Neurosurgery

Koijan Kainth, Matthew A. Hunt, and

Stephen J. Haines

Chapter 43 Brain Abscess

Allan R. Tunkel and W. Michael Scheld

Chapter 44 Meningitis and Encephalitis

Ian E. McCutcheon

Chapter 45 Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome

M. Kelly Nicholas, Rimas V. Lukas, and

Koen van Besien

Chapter 46 Parasitic Infections

Oscar H. Del Brutto, Juan J. Figueroa, and

Hector H. Garcia

Chapter 47 Surgical Risk of Transmittable Diseases

Donald E. Fry

SECTION III

Epilepsy

parT 1

Basic Science of Epilepsy

Chapter 48 Epilepsy Surgery Overview

Guy M. McKhann II and

Matthew A. Howard III

Chapter 49 Electrophysiologic Properties

of the Mammalian Central Nervous System

Guy M. McKhann II and Damir Janigro

Chapter 50 Animal Models of Epilepsy

Maria Elisa Calcagnotto and Scott C.Baraban

Chapter 51 Malformations of Cortical Development

Gregory G. Heuer and Peter B. Crino

parT 2

Approach to the Patient

Chapter 52 Diagnosis and Classification

of Seizures and Epilepsy

Frank Gilliam

Chapter 53 Antiepileptic Medications: Principles of Clinical Use

Blaise F. D. Bourgeois

parT 3

Preoperative Evaluation For Epilepsy

Chapter 54 Continuous Electroencephalography in Neurological-Neurosurgical Intensive Care: Applications

and Value

Hiba Arif, Jan Claassen, and Lawrence J. Hirsch

Chapter 55 Neuroradiologic Evaluation

for Epilepsy Surgery

Suzan Dyve, Leif Sørensen, Adam N. Mamelak, William W. Sutherling, and Gregory D. Cascino

Chapter 56 Evaluation of Patients

for Epilepsy Surgery

Costas Michaelides, Garth Rees Cosgrove, and

Andrew J. Cole

parT 4

Intraoperative Mapping and Monitoring

for Cortical Resections

Chapter 57 Motor, Sensory, and Language Mapping and Monitoring for Cortical Resections

Ben Waldau and Michael M. Haglund

Chapter 58 Auditory Language Mapping

Zachary Wright and Guy M. McKhann II

Chapter 59 Investigation of Human Cognition in Epilepsy Surgery Patients

Hiroto Kawasaki and Chandan G. Reddy

parT 5

Specific Operative Approaches

Chapter 60 Intracranial Monitoring

Kenneth P. Vives, Andy J. Redmond, and

Dennis D. Spencer

Chapter 61 Surgery for Extratemporal Lobe Epilepsy

James W. Leiphart and Itzhak Fried

Chapter 62 Standard Temporal Lobectomy

William Bingaman and Imad Najm

Chapter 63 Selective Amygdalohippocampectomy

Kim J. Burchiel, Andrew C. Zacest, and

David Spencer

Chapter 64 Tailored Resections for Epilepsy

David W. Roberts

Chapter 65 Topectomy and Multiple Subpial Transection

Patrick J. Connolly, Atsushi Umemura,

Gordon H. Baltuch, and Richard W. Byrne

Chapter 66 Hemispheric Disconnection Procedures

Johannes Schramm

Chapter 67 Vagus Nerve Stimulation

for Intractable Epilepsy

James E. Baumgartner and Gretchen K. Von Allmen

Chapter 68 Radiosurgical Treatment

of Epilepsy

Isaac Yang, Edward F. Chang, Nicholas M. Barbaro, Jean Régis, Marc Lévêque, Fabrice Bartolomei, and Patrick Chauvel

Chapter 69 Deep Brain Stimulation for Epilepsy

Robert S. Fisher, Brian Litt, and William C. Stacey

Chapter 70 Epilepsy Surgery: Outcome and Complications

Anthony L. Petraglia, Christian B. Kaufman, and Webster H. Pilcher

SECTION IV

Functional Neurosurgery

parT 1

Overview

Chapter 71 Introduction

Andres M. Lozano and Ron L. Alterman

parT 2

Basic Science of Movement Disorders

Chapter 72 Anatomy and Synaptic Connectivity of the Basal Ganglia

Yoland Smith

Chapter 73 Rationale for Surgical Interventions in Movement Disorders

Thomas Wichmann and Mahlon R. DeLong

Chapter 74 Neuropathology of Movement Disorders

Kurt A. Jellinger

parT 3

Neurology of Movement Disorders

Chapter 75 Clinical Overview of Movement Disorders

Ihtsham ul Haq, Kelly D. Foote, and Michael S. Okun

Chapter 76 Patient Selection Criteria for Deep Brain Stimulation in Movement Disorders

Ioannis U. Isaias and Michele Tagliati

Chapter 77 Functional Imaging in Movement Disorders

David J. Brooks and Nicola Pavese

parT 4

Surgery for Movement Disorders

Chapter 78 Surgical Management of Tremor

Kazutaka Kobayashi, Jong Hyun Kim,

William S. Anderson, and Frederick A. Lenz

Chapter 79 Pallidal Interventions for Parkinson’s Disease

Philip A. Starr

Chapter 80 Subthalamic Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson’s Disease

Alim Louis Benabid, John Mitrofanis,

Stéphan Chabardés, Eric Seigneuret, Napoleon Torres, Brigitte Piallat, Abdelhamid Benazzouz,

Valerie Fraix, Paul Krack, Pierre Pollak,

Sylvie Grand, and Jean François LeBas

Chapter 81 Subthalamotomy in Parkinson’s Disease: Indications and Outcome

Jorge Guridi, Lázaro Alvarez, Raul Macias, and

José A. Obeso

Chapter 82 Deep Brain Stimulation for Dystonia

Ron L. Alterman

Chapter 83 Deep Brain Stimulation: Mechanisms of Action

Matthew D. Johnson, Cameron C. McIntyre, and Jerrold L. Vitek

Chapter 84 Emerging and Experimental Neurosurgical Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease

Scellig Stone, Karim Mukhida, and Andres M. Lozano

Chapter 85 Selective Peripheral Denervation for Cervical Dystonia

Joachim K. Krauss

parT 5

Surgery for Psychiatric Disorders

Chapter 86 A History of Psychosurgery

Patrick M. Schweder and Garth Rees Cosgrove

Chapter 87 Surgery for Tourette’s Syndrome

Robert J. Maciunas and Brian N. Maddux

Chapter 88 Surgery for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Ali R. Rezai, Andre Machado, Donald A. Malone Jr, and Benjamin Greenberg

Chapter 89 Surgical Treatment of Major Depression

Clement Hamani, Brian Snyder, Adrian W. Laxton, Paul E. Holtzheimer, Helen S. Mayberg, and

Andres M. Lozano

parT 6

Surgical Interventions for Spasticity

Chapter 90 Ablative Surgery for Spasticity

Marc Sindou and Patrick Mertens

Chapter 91 Management of Spasticity by Central Nervous System Infusion Techniques

Richard D. Penn and Daniel M. Corcos

parT 7

Miscellaneous

Chapter 92 Treatment of Intractable Vertigo

Zackary E. Boomsaad, Steven A. Telian, and

Parag G. Patil

Chapter 93 Treatment Applications of Cortical Stimulation

Jay L. Shils and Jeffrey E. Arle

Chapter 94 Neuroprosthetics

Jacob A. Donoghue, Jacob H. Bagley,

Gerhard M. Friehs, and Vasilios A. Zerris

VOLUME 2

SECTION V

Oncology

parT 1

Overview

Chapter 95 Brain Tumors: General Considerations

Henry Brem, E. Antonio Chiocca, and

Raymond Sawaya

parT 2

Basic Science of Neurooncology

Chapter 96 Brain Tumors: An Overview

of Current Histopathologic Classifications

Gregory N. Fuller and Teresa Ribalta

Chapter 97 Brain Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy

Roberta P. Glick, Terry Lichtor, and

Amy B. Heimberger

Chapter 98 Brain Tumor Stem Cells

Hasan A. Zaidi, Francesco Di Meco, and

Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa

Chapter 99 Proliferation Markers

in the Evaluation

of Gliomas

Tarik Tihan

Chapter 100 Molecular Genetics

and the Development of Targets for Glioma Therapy

Nduka M. Amankulor and Eric C. Holland

Chapter 101 Growth Factors in Glial Tumors

Abhijit Guha and David Omahen

Chapter 102 The Genetic Origins of Brain Tumors

Gregory J. Riggins

Chapter 103 Invasion in Malignant

Glioma

Ian Lee and Mark L. Rosenblum

Chapter 104 Angiogenesis and Brain Tumors: Molecular Targets and Molecular Scalpels

Steven Brem and Eric T. Wong

Chapter 105 Barriers to Delivery

of Therapeutics to Brain Tumors

Dani S. Bidros, Michael A. Vogelbaum, and

James K. C. Liu

Chapter 106 Epidemiology of Brain Tumors

James L. Fisher, Margaret Wrensch,

Joseph L. Wiemels, and

Judith A. Schwartzbaum

Chapter 107 Gene- and Viral-Based Therapies for Gliomas

Kaveh Asadi-Moghaddam and E. Antonio Chiocca

parT 3

Approach to the Patient

Chapter 108 Clinical Features: Neurology of Brain Tumor and Paraneoplastic Disorders

William R. Shapiro

Chapter 109 Radiologic Features of Central Nervous System Tumors

Michael A. Kraut, Nafi Aygun, and

David M. Yousem

Chapter 110 Endovascular Techniques for Tumor Embolization

Robert Hirschl and Louis P. Caragine Jr

Chapter 111 Brain Tumors during Pregnancy

Alessandro Olivi, Mohamad Bydon, and

Shaan M. Raza

Chapter 112 Principles of Chemotherapy

Karine Michaud and Susan M. Chang

Chapter 113 Brain Tumor Outcome Studies: Design and Interpretation

Frederick G. Barker II

Chapter 114 Frame and Frameless Stereotactic Brain Biopsy

Alessandro Olivi, Jon D. Weingart, Jason Liauw, and Shaan M. Raza

parT 4

Surgical Considerations

Chapter 115 Basic Principles of Cranial Surgery for Brain Tumors

Jon D. Weingart and Henry Brem

Chapter 116 Basic Principles of Skull Base Surgery

Madjid Samii, Marcos Tatagiba, and

Venelin Gerganov

Chapter 117 Surgical Complications of Brain Tumors and Their Avoidance

Ronald E. Warnick

Chapter 118 Navigation for Brain Tumors

Gene H. Barnett

Chapter 119 Endoscopic Approaches to Brain Tumors

Peter Nakaji and Charles Teo

Chapter 120 Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Won Kim and Linda M. Liau

parT 5

Intrinsic Tumors

Chapter 121 Low-Grade Gliomas: Astrocytoma, Oligodendroglioma, and Mixed Glioma

Nader Sanai and Mitchel S. Berger

Chapter 122 Malignant Gliomas: Anaplastic Astrocytoma, Glioblastoma Multiforme, Gliosarcoma

Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, Thomas Kosztowski, and Henry Brem

Chapter 123 Unusual Gliomas

Michael L. DiLuna, Joachim M. Baehring,

Anita Huttner, and Joseph M. Piepmeier

Chapter 124 Primitive Neuroectodermal Tumors

Karin Muraszko, Shawn L. Hervey-Jumper

Chapter 125 Pineal Tumors

Jeffrey N. Bruce

Chapter 126 Medulloblastoma

Joshua J. Chern, Ganesh Rao, and

Frederick F. Lang

Chapter 127 Intracranial Ependymomas

in Adults

James L. Frazier and George I. Jallo

Chapter 128 Hemangioblastomas

Russell R. Lonser and Edward H. Oldfield

Chapter 129 Central Nervous System Lymphoma

Elizabeth R. Gerstner and Tracy T. Batchelor

Chapter 130 Metastatic Brain Tumors

Frederick F. Lang, Eric L. Chang, Dima Suki,

David M. Wildrick, and Raymond Sawaya

parT 6

Extrinsic Tumors

Chapter 131 Meningiomas

Ossama Al-Mefty, Saleem I. Abdulrauf, and

Georges F. Haddad

Chapter 132 Meningeal Sarcoma and Meningeal Hemangiopericytoma

Alim M. Ladha, Barton L. Guthrie, and

Matthew G. Ewend

Chapter 133 Acoustic Neuroma

Scott A. Meyer and Kalmon D. Post

Chapter 134 Pituitary Tumors: Functioning and Nonfunctioning

John A. Jane Jr, Kamal Thapar, and

Edward R. Laws Jr

Chapter 135 Craniopharyngioma

James A. J. King, Vivek Mehta,

and Peter M. Black

Chapter 136 Epidermoid, Dermoid, and Neurenteric Cysts

Wael Hassaneen and Raymond Sawaya

Chapter 137 Neoplastic Meningitis

Alyx B. Porter and Kurt A. Jaeckle

parT 7

Ventricular Tumors

Chapter 138 Ventricular Tumors

Helmut Bertalanffy, Niklaus Krayenbühl,

Christian Wess, and Oliver Bozinov

parT 8

Skull and Skull Base Tumors

Chapter 139 Overview of Skull Base Tumors

Mario Ammirati and Hekmat Zarzour

Chapter 140 Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas

Justin S. Cetas, Samuel A. Hughes, and

Johnny B. Delashaw Jr

Chapter 141 Glomus Tumors

Massimo Gerosa and Paolo Rizzo

Chapter 142 Neoplasms of the Paranasal Sinuses

Daryl R. Fourney, Lissa Ogieglo, and Franco DeMonte

Chapter 143 Esthesioneuroblastoma

Jonas M. Sheehan and John A. Jane Sr

Chapter 144 Trigeminal Schwannomas

M. Necmettin Pamir and Koray Özduman

Chapter 145 Juvenile Nasal Angiofibroma

Paul Klimo Jr, Daniel R. Boué, and Corey Raffel

Chapter 146 Osseous Tumors

Ganesh Rao

Chapter 147 Tumors of the Orbit

Paul A. Gardner, Joseph C. Maroon, and

Amin B. Kassam

Chapter 148 Skull Tumors

Eric G. St. Clair and Ian E. McCutcheon

Chapter 149 Scalp Tumors

Ciara D. Harraher, John A. Persing, and

Elizabeth B. Claus

parT 9

Nonneoplastic Disorders Mimicking

Brain Tumors

Chapter 150 Pseudotumor Cerebri

Neil R. Miller

Chapter 151 Sarcoidosis, Tuberculosis, and Xanthogranuloma

Sherwin E. Hua, Richard E. Clatterbuck,

Barney J. Stern, Prakash Sampath, and

Laurence D. Rhines

Chapter 152 Demyelinating Disease

Peter C. Burger and Thierry A. G. M. Huisman

SECTION VI

Pain

parT 1

Overview

Chapter 153 Pain: General Historical Considerations

Andrew C. Zacest and Kim J. Burchiel

parT 2

Basic Science

Chapter 154 Anatomy and Physiology of Pain

Mary M. Heinricher and Daniel R. Cleary

Chapter 155 Molecular Basis of Nociception

Thomas K. Baumann

parT 3

Nonsurgical Therapy

Chapter 156 Approach to the Patient with Chronic Pain

Joshua M. Rosenow

Chapter 157 Pharmacologic Treatment of Pain

Erika A. Petersen and Louis A. Whitworth

Chapter 158 Management of Pain by Anesthetic Techniques

Rajni K. Jutla, Grace Chen, Matthew McGehee, and Brett R. Stacey

parT 4

Treatment of Trigeminal Neuralgia

Chapter 159 Evidence-Based Approach to the Treatment of Facial Pain

Turo Nurmikko

Chapter 160 Trigeminal Neuralgia: Diagnosis and Nonoperative Management

Marlon S. Mathews, Devin K. Binder, and

Mark E. Linskey

Chapter 161 Percutaneous Procedures for Trigeminal Neuralgia

Dibyendu K. Ray, Diaa Bahgat, and Kim J. Burchiel

Chapter 162 Stereotactic Radiosurgery for Trigeminal Neuralgia

Jason P. Sheehan, Jay Jagannathan, and

Stephen J. Monteith

Chapter 163 Microvascular Decompression for Trigeminal Neuralgia

Jonathan Miller and Kim J. Burchiel

parT 5

Surgical Procedures for Nontrigeminal Pain

Chapter 164 Neurosurgical Management of Intractable Pain

Kenneth A. Follett and Richard B. North

Neuromodulation

Chapter 165 Evidence Base: Neurostimulation for Pain

Robert J. Coffey, Clement Hamani, and

Andres M. Lozano

Chapter 166 Peripheral Nerve Stimulation for Neuropathic Pain

Konstantin V. Slavin, Paula Eboli, and Sabri Aydin

Chapter 167 Spinal Cord Stimulation

Oren Sagher and Emily Lehmann

Chapter 168 Motor Cortex Stimulation

Jaimie M. Henderson, Shivanand P. Lad, and

Kevin Chao

Destructive Procedures

Chapter 169 Evidence Base for Destructive Procedures

Justin S. Cetas, Ahmed Raslan, and

Kim J. Burchiel

Chapter 170 Diagnosis and Management

of Painful Neuromas

Deepa Danan and Christopher J. Winfree

Chapter 171 Dorsal Root Entry Zone Lesions

Diaa Bahgat, Dibyendu K. Ray, and Kim J. Burchiel

Chapter 172 Percutaneous Cordotomy

and Trigeminal Tractotomy-Nucleotomy

Yucel Kanpolat

SECTION VII

Pediatrics

parT 1

Overview and Approach

Chapter 173 Neuroanesthesia in Children

Sulpicio G. Soriano and Mark A. Rockoff

Chapter 174 Neurocritical Care in Children

José Pineda and Mark Wainwright

parT 2

Cranial Development Abnormalities

Chapter 175 Normal and Abnormal Embryology of the Brain

Mark S. Dias and Michael D. Partington

Chapter 176 Encephalocele

Saadi Ghatan

Chapter 177 Dandy-Walker Syndrome

Ondrej Choutka and Francesco T. Mangano

Chapter 178 Arachnoid Cysts

Nicholas M. Wetjen and Marion L. Walker

Chapter 179 Chiari Malformations

R. Shane Tubb, Jeffrey A. Pugh, and W. Jerry Oakes

Chapter 180 Craniopagus Twins

Samuel R. Browd, James Tait Goodrich, and

Marion L. Walker

parT 3

Craniosynostosis

Chapter 181 Genetics of Craniosynostosis

Dan Drzymalski and Mark R. Proctor

Chapter 182 Craniosynostosis

John A. Persing, John A. Jane Sr, and

Joseph H. Piatt

Chapter 183 Syndromic Craniosynostosis

Matthew D. Smyth, Daniel Marchac, and

Dominique Renier

Chapter 184 Endoscopic Treatment

of Craniosynostosis

David F. Jimenez and Constance M. Barone

Chapter 185 Plagiocephaly

S. David Moss

parT 4

Hydrocephalus

Chapter 186 Hydrocephalus in Children: Approach to the Patient

John R. W. Kestle

Chapter 187 Infantile Posthemorrhagic Hydrocephalus

Yin C. Hu, Shakeel A. Chowdhry, and

Shenandoah Robinson

Chapter 188 Cerebrospinal Fluid Physiology

J. Gordon McComb and Shinya Yamada

Chapter 189 Experimental Hydrocephalus

James P. McAllister II

Chapter 190 Ventricular Shunting Procedures

Jeffrey P. Blount

Chapter 191 Neuroendoscopy

Yin C. Hu and Alan R. Cohen

Chapter 192 Cerebrospinal Fluid Devices

Richard J. Edwards and James Drake

Chapter 193 Shunt Infections and Their Treatment

Nalin Gupta

parT 5

Pediatric Cranial and Intracranial Tumors

Chapter 194 General Approaches

and Considerations for Pediatric Brain Tumors

Renee Reynolds and Gerald A. Grant

Chapter 195 Optic Pathway Hypothalamic Gliomas

Tadanori Tomita and Avinash Mohan

Chapter 196 Thalamic Tumors

N u Owase Jeelani and Peter Dirks

Chapter 197 Choroid Plexus Tumors

Bruce A. Kaufman

Chapter 198 Pediatric Craniopharyngioma

David Yam, Frederick A. Boop, and Robert A. Sanford

Chapter 199 Supratentorial Hemispheric Tumors

Neal Luther and Mark M. Souweidane

Chapter 200 Ependymoma

Christopher D. Duntsch, Michael D. Taylor, and Frederick A. Boop

Chapter 201 Medulloblastoma in Children

Paul N. Kongkham, Cynthia Hawkins, and

James T. Rutka

Chapter 202 Cerebellar Astrocytomas

Leslie N. Sutton

Chapter 203 Brainstem Glioma

Clemens M. Schirmer and Liliana C. Goumnerova

Chapter 204 Intracranial Germ Cell Tumors

Ian F. Pollack and Regina I. Jakacki

Chapter 205 Familial Tumors (Neurocutaneous Syndromes)

Ian G. Dorward and Jeffrey R. Leonard

Chapter 206 Skull Tumors and Fibrous Dysplasia

Andrew D. Parent and James M. Shiflett

parT 6

Vascular Disease

Chapter 207 Moyamoya Disease

Edward R. Smith and R. Michael Scott

Chapter 208 Vein of Galen Aneurysmal Malformation

Alejandro Berenstein and Yasunari Niimi

parT 7

Head and Brain Trauma

Chapter 209 Management of Severe Head Injury in Children

Sarah Jernigan and Mark R. Proctor

Chapter 210 Child Abuse

Ann-Christine Duhaime and Cindy W. Christian

Chapter 211 Growing Skull Fracture

Robert Owen and Thomas Pittman

Chapter 212 Birth Head Trauma

Avinash Mohan and Robin M. Bowman

Chapter 213 Birth Brachial Plexus Injury

T. S. Park and Alexander K. Powers

parT 8

Spine Disorders in Children

Chapter 214 Myelomeningocele and Myelocystocele

Todd C. Hankinson, Richard C. E. Anderson, and

Neil A. Feldstein

Chapter 215 Lipomyelomeningocele

Sharad Rajpal and Bermans J. Iskandar

Chapter 216 Split Spinal Cord

Zachary N. Litvack and Nathan R. Selden

Chapter 217 Tethered Spinal Cord: Fatty Filum Terminale, Meningocele Manqué, and Dermal Sinus Tracts

R. Shane Tubbs, Jeffrey Pugh, and

John C. Wellons III

Chapter 218 Developmental Abnormalities

of the Craniocervical Junction

Arnold H. Menezes and Timothy W. Vogel

Chapter 219 Achondroplasia and Other Dwarfisms

Benjamin S. Carson Sr, Daniele Rigamonti, and Edward S. Ahn

Chapter 220 Cervical Spine Disorders

in Children

Nicholas M. Wetjen and Douglas L. Brockmeyer

Chapter 221 Intramedullary Spinal Cord Tumors in Children

Rick Abbott

Chapter 222 Spine Tumors in Children

Tord D. Alden

Chapter 223 Thoracolumbar Spinal Disorders

in Pediatric Patients

Justin S. Smith and Christopher I. Shaffrey

Chapter 224 Vertebral Column and Spinal Cord Injuries in Children

Dachling Pang and John G. Zovickian

parT 9

Cerebral Palsy, Spasticity, and Dystonia

Chapter 225 Clinical Features and Management of Cerebral Palsy

Janice E. Brunstrom-Hernandez and Ann Tilton

Chapter 226 Intrathecal Baclofen Therapy

for Cerebral Palsy

Leland Albright

Chapter 227 Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy

for Spastic Cerebral Palsy

T. S. Park and David D. Limbrick Jr

Chapter 228 Dystonia in Children

Leland Albright

VOLUME 3

SECTION VIII

Peripheral Nerve

parT 1

Overview

Chapter 229 General Principles in Evaluating

and Treating Peripheral Nerve Pathology, Injuries,

and Entrapments and Their Historical Context

Aaron G. Filler and David G. Kline

parT 2

Basic Science of Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Chapter 230 Pathophysiology of Surgical

Nerve Disorders

Wale A. R. Sulaiman, Rajiv Midha, and

Tessa Gordon

parT 3

Approach to the Patient with Peripheral

Nerve Disorders

Chapter 231 Peripheral Nerve Examination, Evaluation, and Biopsy

Stephen M. Russell and Rajiv Midha

Chapter 232 Electrodiagnostic Evaluation

of Peripheral Nerves: Electromyography and Nerve Conduction Studies

Lawrence Robinson and Eric C. Yuen

Chapter 233 Peripheral Neuropathies

William Campbell and Aaron G. Filler

Chapter 234 Operative Neurophysiology of Peripheral Nerves

Leo T. Happel

Chapter 235 Imaging for Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Aaron G. Filler

parT 4

Management of Peripheral Nerve Entrapment

Chapter 236 Distal Entrapment Syndromes: Carpal Tunnel, Cubital Tunnel, Peroneal, and Tarsal Tunnel

Charles P. Toussaint and Eric L. Zager

Chapter 237 Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Charles P. Toussaint and Eric L. Zager

Chapter 238 Piriformis Syndrome, Obturator Internus Syndrome, Pudendal Nerve Entrapment, and Other Pelvic Entrapments

Aaron G. Filler and Holly Gilmer-Hill

parT 5

Management and Repair of Peripheral

Nerve Injuries

Chapter 239 Techniques and Options in Nerve Reconstruction and Repair

Rajiv Midha

Chapter 240 Management of Acute Peripheral Nerve Injuries

Thomas Kretschmer and Rolfe Birch

Chapter 241 Early Management of Brachial Plexus Injuries

Allan Belzberg and Martijn J. A. Malessy

Chapter 242 Secondary Procedures for Brachial Plexus Injuries

Huan Wang, Alexander Y. Shin, Allen T. Bishop, and Robert J. Spinner

Chapter 243 Nerve Injuries of the Lower Extremity

†Robert Tiel and Aaron G. Filler

parT 6

Management of Peripheral Nerve Tumors

Chapter 244 Benign Tumors of the Peripheral Nerve

Daniel H. Kim, Allan H. Friedman,

Ryan S. Kitagawa, and David Kline

Chapter 245 Surgery for Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumors

Allen Maniker, Gaurav Gupta, and Abhijit Guha

parT 7

Management of Pain and Complications in Peripheral Nerve Surgery

Chapter 246 Pain, Complications, and Iatrogenic Injury in Nerve Surgery

Allen Maniker and Stephen M. Russell

SECTION IX

Radiation

parT 1

Overview

Chapter 247 General and Historical Considerations of Radiotherapy and Radiosurgery

Mark E. Linskey and Jeffrey V. Kuo

parT 2

Basic Science of Radiotechniques

Chapter 248 Principles of Radiation Therapy

Carryn Anderson, John Bayouth, and John M. Buatti

Chapter 249 The Radiobiology and Physics of Radiosurgery

Jason P. Sheehan, David Schlesinger, and

Chun-Po Yen

parT 3

Fractionated Radiation Therapy

Chapter 250 Fractionated Radiation Therapy for Malignant Brain Tumors

George M. Cannon and Minesh P. Mehta

Chapter 251 Fractionated Radiation Therapy for Benign Brain Tumors

Igor J. Barani, Penny K. Sneed, and

Michael W. McDermott

Chapter 252 Fractionated Radiotherapy for Spine Tumors

Nadia Issa Laack and Paul D. Brown

Chapter 253 Interstitial and Intracavitary Irradiation of Brain Tumors

Manish K. Aghi, Michael W. McDermott,

Penny K. Sneed, and Mitchel S. Berger

parT 4

Techniques of Radiosurgery

Chapter 254 Proton Radiosurgery

Marc R. Bussière, Jay S. Loeffler, Paul H. Chapman, Ethan Cascio, and Helen A. Shih

Chapter 255 Linear Accelerator Radiosurgery: Technical Aspects

Antonio A. F. De Salles, Alessandra A. Gorgulho, and Nzhde Agazaryan

Chapter 256 Gamma Knife Radiosurgery

Ajay Niranjan, Josef Novotny Jr, Hideyuki Kano, Douglas Kondziolka, L. Dade Lunsford, and

John C. Flickinger

Chapter 257 Image-Guided Robotic Radiosurgery: The CyberKnife

Pantaleo Romanelli, David E. Morris,

John R. Adler Jr, and Matthew G. Ewend

parT 5

Intracranial Stereotactic Radiosurgery

Chapter 258 Radiosurgery of Malignant Tumors

William A. Friedman and Gregory J. A. Murad

Chapter 259 Radiosurgery of Benign Intracranial Tumors

Jean Régis, Marc Lévêque, Frédéric Castinetti, and Pierre-Hugues Roche

Chapter 260 Radiosurgery for Intracranial Vascular Malformations

Bruce E. Pollock

Chapter 261 Radiosurgery for Functional Disorders

Douglas Kondziolka and Dong Gyu Kim

parT 6

Extracranial Stereotactic Radiosurgery

Chapter 262 Stereotactic Radiosurgery for

the Treatment of Spinal Metastases

Mark H. Bilsky and Yoshiya Yamada

Chapter 263 Radiosurgery for Benign Spine Tumors and Vascular Malformations

Peter C. Gerszten

SECTION X

Spine

parT 1

Overview

Chapter 264 Overview and Historical Considerations

Volker K. H. Sonntag, Dennis G. Vollmer, and Chritopher I. Shaffrey

parT 2

Basic Science of the Spine

Chapter 265 Concepts and Mechanisms of Spinal Biomechanics

Vincent J. Miele, Tarun Bhalla, G. Alexander Jones, and Edward C. Benzel

Chapter 266 Biomaterials and Biomechanics

of Spinal Arthroplasty

Brian R. Subach, Anne G. Copay, and

Thomas C. Schuler

Chapter 267 Principles of Translation of Biologic Therapies in Spinal Cord Injury

James Guest

Chapter 268 Current Status and Future Direction of Management of Spinal Cord Injury

Gregory W. J. Hawryluk and Michael G. Fehlings

Chapter 269 Intraoperative Monitoring of the Spinal Cord and Nerve Roots

Victor X. D. Yang and Michael G. Fehlings

Chapter 270 Concepts of Disk Degeneration

and Regeneration

Jonathon R. Ball and R. John Hurlbert

Chapter 271 Bone Metabolism and Osteoporosis and Its Effects on Spinal Disease and Surgical Treatments

Michael Y. Wang and Daniel J. Hoh

parT 3

Approach to the Patient

Chapter 272 Differential Diagnosis and Initial Management of Spine Pathology

Bradford A. Curt, Charles Kuntz IV, and

Ferhan A. Asghar

Chapter 273 Diagnosis and Management

of Diskogenic Lower Back Pain

Frank L. Acosta and Christopher P. Ames

Chapter 274 Metabolic and Other Nondegenerative Causes of Low Back Pain

Omar N. Syed, Christopher E. Mandigo, and

Michael G. Kaiser

Chapter 275 Evaluation, Indications,

and Techniques of Revision

Spine Surgery

Robert F. Heary and Reza J. Karimi

parT 4

Infection of the Spine

Chapter 276 Infections of the Spine

Dennis G. Vollmer and Nitin Tandon

Chapter 277 Fungal and Tubercular Infections

of the Spine

Patrick A. Sugrue and Tyler R. Koski

parT 5

Degenerative Disease of the Spine

Chapter 278 Treatment of Disk and Ligamentous Diseases of the Cervical Spine

Vladimir Y. Dadashev and Gerald E. Rodts Jr

Chapter 279 Posterior Approach to Cervical Degenerative Disease

Peter D. Angevine and Paul C. McCormick

Chapter 280 Anterior Approach for Cervical Spondylotic Myelopathy

Mark Garrett, Juan Bartolomei, and

Volker K. H. Sonntag

Chapter 281 Spondyloarthropathies (Including Ankylosing Spondylitis)

Ferhan A. Asghar, Gregory P. Graziano, and

Charles Kuntz IV

Chapter 282 Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament and Other Enthesopathies

Daniel J. Hoh, Allan D. Levi, and Michael Y. Wang

Chapter 283 Treatment of Thoracic Disk Herniation

Samer Ghostine, Srinath Samudrala, and

J. Patrick Johnson

Chapter 284 Treatment of Disk Disease of the Lumbar Spine

Michael K. Rosner and Victoria A. Campbell

Chapter 285 Lumbar Spine Stenosis

Nancy E. Epstein

Chapter 286 Pediatric Spondylolisthesis

Davis L. Reames and Christopher I. Shaffrey

Chapter 287 Adult Thoracolumbar Scoliosis

Frank L. Acosta Jr, and Christopher P. Ames

Chapter 288 Flat Back and Sagittal Plane Deformity

D. Kojo Hamilton, Rod J. Oskouian Jr, and

Christopher I. Shaffrey

parT 6

Congenital and Developmental Anomalies

of the Spine

Chapter 289 Acquired Abnormalities

of the Craniocervical Junction

Arnold H. Menezes and Gregory W. Albert

Chapter 290 Congenital Abnormalities

of the Thoracic and Lumbar Spine

Manish N. Shah and Paul Santiago

parT 7

Techniques for Spinal Procedures

Chapter 291 Basic Principles of Spinal Internal Fixation

Steven W. Chang, Neil R. Crawford,

Volker K. H. Sonntag, and Curtis A. Dickman

Chapter 292 Bone Graft Options, Bone Graft Substitutes, and Bone Harvest Techniques

Richard Lebow, Tom Yao, Charles B. Stevenson, and Joseph S. Cheng

Chapter 293 Cervical Arthroplasty

Sanjay S. Dhall, Daniel C. Lu, Regis W. Haid, and Praveen V. Mummaneni

Chapter 294 Lumbar Arthroplasty: Total Disk Replacement and Nucleus Replacement Technologies

Domagoj Coric and Paul K. Kim

Chapter 295 Nucleoplasty and Posterior Dynamic Stabilization Systems

Joel A. Bauman, Boyle C. Cheng, and

William C. Welch

Chapter 296 Spinopelvic Fixation

Luis M. Tumialán and Praveen V. Mummaneni

parT 8

Instrumentation in Spinal Surgery

Chapter 297 Anterior Cervical Instrumentation

U. Kumar Kakarla, Curtis A. Dickman, and

Volker K. H. Sonntag

Chapter 298 Occiput, C1, and C2 Instrumentation

Amy Lee and Neill M. Wright

Chapter 299 Posterior Subaxial and Cervicothoracic Instrumentation

Christopher Wolfla and Matthew L. Miller

Chapter 300 Anterior Thoracic Instrumentation

Omar N. Syed, Paul C. McCormick, and

Michael G. Kaiser

Chapter 301 Posterior Thoracic Instrumentation

James M. Schuster and Neil R. Malhotra

Chapter 302 Anterior Lumbar Instrumentation

Robert Morgan Stuart, Michael G. Kaiser, and

Peter D. Angevine

Chapter 303 Posterior Lumbar Instrumentation

Justin S. Smith, Richard G. Fessler, and

Christopher I. Shaffrey

Chapter 304 Posterior, Transforaminal, and Anterior Lumbar Interbody

Fusion: Techniques and Instrumentation

Adam S. Kanter, Andrew T. Dailey, and

Praveen V. Mummaneni

Chapter 305 Image-Guided Spinal Navigation: Principles and Clinical Applications

Iain H. Kalfas

Chapter 306 Thoracoscopic Approaches to the Spine

Francisco A. Ponce, Nicholas Theodore, and

Curtis A. Dickman

Chapter 307 Minimally Invasive Techniques for Lumbar Disorders

Alfred T. Ogden and Richard G. Fessler

parT 9

Tumors of the Spine

Chapter 308 Tumors of the Craniovertebral Junction

Arnold H. Menezes

Chapter 309 Spinal Cord Tumors in Adults

Alfred T. Ogden, Theodore H. Schwartz, and

Paul C. McCormick

Chapter 310 Evaluation and Management of Spinal Axis Tumors: Benign and Primary Malignant

Patrick Hsieh and Ziya L. Gokaslan

Chapter 311 Evaluation and Management

of Spinal Axis Tumors: Metastatic

Paul Klimo Jr, Ganesh Rao, and Laurence D. Rhines

parT 10

Spinal Trauma

Chapter 312 Assessment of the Cervical Spine After Trauma

Dennis G. Vollmer, Marc E. Eichler, and

Arthur L. Jenkins III

Chapter 313 Evaluation and Management of Craniocervical Dissociation

Brian Walsh and Vincent C. Traynelis

Chapter 314 Atlantoaxial Rotatory Subluxation, Transverse Ligament Injury

Andrew M. Bauer and Daniel K. Resnick

Chapter 315 Evaluation and Treatment of Odontoid and Hangman’s Fractures

Paul M. Arnold, Neal G. Haynes, and Brian C. Kelley

Chapter 316 Pathology of the Cervicothoracic Junction: Evaluation and Treatment

Peter S. Amenta and James S. Harrop

Chapter 317 Transient Quadriparesis and Athletic Injuries of the Cervical Spine

Jay Jagannathan, Justin S. Smith, and

Christopher I. Shaffrey

Chapter 318 Diagnosis and Management

of Thoracic Spine Fractures

Nestor D. Tomycz and David O. Okonkwo

Chapter 319 Thoracolumbar Trauma

Ryan Janicki, Alexander R. Vaccaro, and

Brian K. Kwon

Chapter 320 Sacral Fractures

Noel I. Perin

Chapter 321 Osteoporotic Fractures: Evaluation and Treatment with Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty

R. Webster Crowley, H. Kwang Yeoh,

M. Sean McKisic, Rod J. Oskouian Jr, and

Aaron S. Dumont

VOLUME 4

SECTION XI

Trauma

parT 1

Introduction

Chapter 322 Introduction to Traumatic Brain Injury

M. Ross Bullock and David A. Hovda

parT 2

Basic and Clinical Science

Chapter 323 Epidemiology of Traumatic Brain Injury

Joost W. Schouten and Andrew I. R. Maas

Chapter 324 Biomechanical Basis of Traumatic Brain Injury

David F. Meaney, Stephen E. Olvey, and

Thomas A. Gennarelli

Chapter 325 Neuropathology of Traumatic Brain Injury

Peter C. Blumbergs

Chapter 326 Animal Models of Traumatic Brain Injury

Patrick M. Kochanek and C. Edward Dixon

Chapter 327 Neurochemical Pathomechanisms

in Traumatic Brain Injury

J. Chris Zacko, Gregory W. J. Hawryluk, and

M. Ross Bullock

Chapter 328 Regeneration and Repair

R. Mark Richardson and M. Ross Bullock

Chapter 329 Current Concepts of Hypothermia in Traumatic Brain Injury

W. Dalton Dietrich and Helen M. Bramlett

parT 3

Radiology in Traumatic Brain Surgery

Chapter 330 Imaging of Traumatic Brain Injury

Tuong H. Le and Alisa D. Gean

parT 4

Management of Traumatic Brain Surgery

Chapter 331 Clinical Pathophysiology of Traumatic Brain Injury

Kiarash Shahlaie, Marike Zwienenberg-Lee, and

J. Paul Muizelaar

Chapter 332 Mild Traumatic Brain Injury in Adults and Concussion in Sports

Jamie Pardini, Julian E. Bailes, and

Joseph C. Maroon

Chapter 333 Initial Resuscitation, Prehospital Care, and Emergency Room Care

in Traumatic Brain Injury

Arun Jacob, M. Sean Grady, and

Gregory G. Heuer

Chapter 334 Critical Care Management of Traumatic Brain Injury

Claudia Robertson and

Leonardo Rangel-Castilla

Chapter 335 Surgical Management of Traumatic Brain Injury

J. Chris Zacko, Leo Harris, and

M. Ross Bullock

Chapter 336 Traumatic and Penetrating Head Injuries

Bizhan Aarabi, Rocco Armonda, Randy S. Bell, and Frederick L. Stephens

Chapter 337 Blast-Induced Neurotrauma

Ben Waldau, Jason H. Huang, H. Richard Winn, and Gerald A. Grant

Chapter 338 Indications and Techniques for Cranial Decompression after Traumatic Brain Injury

Sharon Webb and Shelly D. Timmons

Chapter 339 Craniofacial Injuries

Peter L. Reilly and David J. David

parT 5

Sequelae and Outcome in Traumatic Brain Surgery

Chapter 340 Prognosis after Traumatic Brain Injury

Andrew I. R. Maas, Doortje C. Engel, and

Hester Lingsma

Chapter 341 Traumatic Cerebrospinal Fluid Fistulas

Peter L. Reilly, Peter J. Wormald, and

Lawrence F. Marshall

Chapter 342 Rehabilitation of Patients with Traumatic Brain Injury

Cathy Chuang, Nicole L. Stroud,

and Ross Zafonte

SECTION XII

Vascular

parT 1

Overview: Basic Science, Medical Management, and Radiologic Evaluation

Chapter 343 Cerebral Blood Flow and Metabolism and Cerebral Ischemia

Caroline C. Tan, Vini G. Khurana,

Eduardo E. Benarroch, and Fredric B. Meyer

Chapter 344 Acute Medical Management

of Ischemic/Hemorrhagic Stroke

Thomas M. Hemmen and Justin A. Zivin

Chapter 345 Intraoperative Cerebral Protection

Nicholas C. Bambakidis, Jason Wilson, Yin C. Hu, and Warren R. Selman

Chapter 346 Circulatory Arrest with Deep Hypothermia

Paul Gigante, Robert A. Solomon, and

E. Sander Connolly Jr

Chapter 347 Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography and Neurosonology

David W. Newell, Arthur M. Lam, and

Andrei V. Alexandrov

Chapter 348 Neurovascular Imaging

William W. Ashley Jr, Roger Lichtenbaum, and

Fady T. Charbel

parT 2

Occlusive Vascular Disease

Chapter 349 Carotid Occlusive Disease: Natural History and Medical Management

Robert E. Harbaugh, Christopher M. Loftus,

James D. Fleck, and José Biller

Chapter 350 Carotid Endarterectomy

Michael J. Link, Kelly D. Flemming, and

Fredric B. Meyer

Chapter 351 Carotid Artery Angioplasty and Stenting

Adnan H. Siddiqui, Robert D. Ecker, J. Mocco, Kenneth D. Snyder, Elad I. Levy, and

L. Nelson Hopkins

Chapter 352 Blunt Cerebrovascular Injury

Gregory G. Heuer, Robert W. Hurst, and

Peter D. LeRoux

Chapter 353 Nonatherosclerotic Carotid Lesions

Michael J. Alexander and Parham Moftakhar

Chapter 354 Extracranial Vertebral Artery Diseases

Fady T. Charbel, Ali Alaraj, and

Sepideh Amin-Hanjani

Chapter 355 Intracranial Occlusive Disease

Steven W. Hwang, Seon Kyu Lee, and

Carlos A. David

Chapter 356 Adult Moyamoya Disease

Yasuhiro Yonekawa, Yasushi Takagi, and

Nadia Khan

Chapter 357 Cerebral Venous and Sinus Thrombosis

Kenneth C. Liu, Bronwyn E. Hamilton, and

Stanley L. Barnwell

parT 3

Nonlesional Spontaneous Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Chapter 358 Nonlesional Spontaneous Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Hamad Farhat, Thomas Kretschmer, and

Jacques J. Morcos

parT 4

Hemorrhagic Vascular Disease

Chapter 359 Genetics of Intracranial Aneurysms

Amos K. Ladouceur, Ali Shirzadi, and

Wouter I. Shirzadi

Chapter 360 The Natural History of Cerebral Aneurysms

Gavin W. Britz and H. Richard Winn

Chapter 361 Pathobiology of Intracranial Aneurysms

Teresa Santiago-Sim and Dong H. Kim

Chapter 362 Surgical Decision Making for the Treatment of Intracranial Aneurysms

Lief-Erik Bohman, H. Richard Winn, and

Peter D. LeRoux

Chapter 363 Perioperative Management of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Julian Spears, R. Loch Macdonald, and Bryce Weir

Chapter 364 Cerebral Vasospasm

J. Max Findlay

Chapter 365 Surgical Approaches to Intracranial Aneurysms

Gregory G. Heuer, Michael T. Lawton,

H. Richard Winn, and Peter LeRoux

Chapter 366 Microsurgery of Paraclinoid Aneurysms

Rose Du and Arthur L. Day

Chapter 367 Intracranial Internal Carotid Artery Aneurysms

Amir R. Dehdashti and M. Christopher Wallace

Chapter 368 Anterior Communicating Artery Aneurysms

Judy Huang, Anand V. Germanwala, and

Rafael J. Tamargo

Chapter 369 Microsurgery of Distal Anterior Cerebral Artery Aneurysms

Andrew F. Ducruet and E. Sander Connolly Jr

Chapter 370 Surgical Management of Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms

Alexander M. Mason, C. Michael Cawley, and

Daniel L. Barrow

Chapter 371 Microsurgery of Vertebral Artery, Posterior Inferior Cerebellar Artery, and Vertebrobasilar Junction Aneurysms

Eric C. Chang, Brian L. Hoh, and

Christopher S. Ogilvy

Chapter 372 Basilar Trunk Aneurysms

Gabriel Zada, Steven Giannotta

Chapter 373 Microsurgery of Basilar Apex Aneurysms

Bernard R. Bendok, Daniel L. Surdell,

Arun K. Sherma, and H. Hunt Batjer

Chapter 374 Endovascular Approaches to Intracranial Aneurysms

Felipe C. Albuquerque and Cameron G. McDougall

Chapter 375 Endovascular Coiling of Intracranial Aneurysms: Supporting Evidence

Cameron G. McDougall and Felipe C. Albuquerque

Chapter 376 Endovascular Stenting of Intracranial Aneurysms

David J. Fiorella, Elad I. Levy, Pedro Lylyk, and Peter A. Rasmussen

Chapter 377 Endovascular Hunterian Ligation

Raqeeb Haque, Christopher P. Kellner, and

Sean D. Lavine

Chapter 378 Microsurgical Management

of Giant Intracranial Aneurysms

Nader Sanai and Michael T. Lawton

Chapter 379 Infectious Intracranial Aneurysms

Scott A. Meyer and Joshua B. Bederson

Chapter 380 Revascularization Techniques for Complex Aneurysms and Skull Base Tumors

Joshua R. Dusick, Nestor R. Gonzalez, and

Neil A. Martin

Chapter 381 Multimodality Management

of Complex Cerebrovascular Lesions

Kajetan L. von Eckardstein, Bruce E. Pollock,

Giuseppe Lanzino, and Fredric B. Meyer

Chapter 382 Traumatic Cerebral Aneurysms Secondary to Penetrating Intracranial Injuries

Kiarash Golshani, Gavin W. Britz, Alice Yoo, and

G. Alexander West

parT 5

True Arteriovenous Malformations

Chapter 383 Pathobiology of True Arteriovenous Malformations

Cormac G. Gavin and Neil D. Kitchen

Chapter 384 The Natural History of Intracranial Vascular Malformations

Kelly D. Flemming and Robert D. Brown Jr

Chapter 385 Therapeutic Decision Making

Michael Morgan

Chapter 386 Adjuvant Endovascular Management of Brain Arteriovenous Malformations

Robert M. Starke, Sean D. Lavine, Philip M. Meyers, and E. Sander Connolly Jr

Chapter 387 Endovascular Management of Arteriovenous Malformations

for Cure

Robert M. Starke, Sean D. Lavine,

E. Sander Connolly Jr, and Philip M. Meyers

Chapter 388 Microsurgical Management

of Arteriovenous Malformations

Thomas Kretschmer and Roberto C. Heros

Chapter 389 Surgical and Radiosurgical Management of Giant Arteriovenous Malformations

Steven D. Chang and Gary K. Steinberg

parT 6

Arteriovenous Fistulas

Chapter 390 Carotid-Cavernous Fistulas

Giuseppe Lanzino and Fredric B. Meyer

Chapter 391 Treatment of Other Intracranial Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas

Sandra Narayanan and Michael Cawley

parT 7

Cavernomas

Chapter 392 Natural History of Cavernous Malformations

Joseph M. Zabramski and Iman Feiz-Erfan

Chapter 393 Genetics of Cerebral Cavernous Malformations

Ali Kemal Ozturk, Angeliki Louvi, and Murat Günel

Chapter 394 Supratentorial and Infratentorial Cavernous Malformations

Gregory P. Lekovic, Randall W. Porter, and

Robert F. Spetzler

parT 8

Arteriovenous Malformations and Fistulas

of the Spine

Chapter 395 Classification of Spinal Arteriovenous Lesions: Arteriovenous Fistulas and Arteriovenous Malformations

4146

Shervin R. Dashti, Maria Toledo, Louis J. Kim, and Robert F. Spetzler

Chapter 396 Endovascular Treatment of Spinal Vascular Malformations

Yakov Gologorsky and Aman B. Patel

Chapter 397 Spinal Vascular Malformations

Aaron S. Dumont and Edward H. Oldfield

parT 9

Miscellaneous

Chapter 398 Pregnancy and the Vascular Lesion

Khoi D. Than and B. Gregory Thompson Jr