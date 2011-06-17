Youmans Neurological Surgery, 4-Volume Set
6th Edition
Description
Effectively perform today’s most state-of-the-art neurosurgical procedures with Youmans Neurological Surgery, 6th Edition, edited by H. Richard Winn, MD. Still the cornerstone of unquestioned guidance on surgery of the nervous system, the new edition updates you on the most exciting developments in this ever-changing field. In print and online, it provides all the cutting-edge details you need to know about functional and restorative neurosurgery (FRN)/deep brain stimulation (DBS), stem cell biology, radiological and nuclear imaging, neuro-oncology, and much more. And with nearly 100 intraoperative videos online at www.expertconsult.com, as well as thousands of full-color illustrations, this comprehensive, multimedia, 4-volume set remains the clinical neurosurgery reference you need to manage and avoid complications, overcome challenges, and maximize patient outcomes.
Key Features
- Overcome any clinical challenge with this comprehensive and up-to-date neurosurgical reference, and ensure the best outcomes for your patients.
- Rely on this single source for convenient access to the definitive answers you need in your practice.
Table of Contents
VOLUME 1
SECTION I
Introduction to Neurological Surgery
PART 1
History
Chapter 1 Historical Overview of Neurosurgery
James Tait Goodrich and Eugene S. Flamm
PART 2
Basic Science
Chapter 2 Surgical Anatomy of the
Brain
Hung Tzu Wen, Albert L. Rhoton Jr, and
Antônio C. M. Mussi
Chapter 3 Molecular Biology Primer
for Neurosurgeons
Kevin Y. Miyashiro and James Eberwine
Chapter 4 Neuroembryology
Harvey B. Sarnat, Laura Flores-Sarnat, and
Joseph D. Pinter
Chapter 5 Stem Cell Biology
in the Central Nervous
System
Philip J. Horner and Samuel E. Nutt
Chapter 6 Neurons and Neuroglia
Bruce D. Trapp and Karl Herrup
Chapter 7 Cellular Mechanisms
of Brain Energy
Metabolism
Albert Gjedde and Pierre Magistretti
Chapter 8 Blood-Brain Barrier
Shahid M. Nimjee, Gerald A. Grant,
H. Richard Winn, and Damir Janigro
Chapter 9 Cerebral Edema
Robert J. Weil and Edward H. Oldfield
Chapter 10 Physiology of the Cerebrospinal Fluid and Intracranial Pressure
†Anthony Marmarou and Andrew Beaumont
Chapter 11 Neurosurgical Epidemiology and Outcomes Assessment
Hugh Garton, Frederick G. Barker II, and
Stephen J. Haines
parT 3
Approach To The Patient
Chapter 12 Altered Consciousness
Nicholas D. Schiff
Chapter 13 Neuroophthalmology
Timothy J. Martin and James J. Corbett
Chapter 14 Neurotology
P. Ashley Wackym and Christina L. Runge-Samuelson
Chapter 15 Neurourology
Brett D. Lebed and Eric S. Rovner
Chapter 16 Neuropsychological Testing
Jordan Grafman
parT 4
Radiologic Fundamentals
Chapter 17 Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging
of the Brain
Thomas Aquinas Kim, Aleksandrs Uldis Kalnins, and Robert W. Prost
Chapter 18 Radiology of the Spine
Ajit Krishnaney and Michael T. Modic
Chapter 19 Physiologic Evaluation of the Brain with Magnetic Resonance
Imaging
Amish H. Doshi, Pascal Bou-Haidar, and
Bradley Delman
Chapter 20 Molecular Imaging of the Brain
with Positron Emission
Tomography
William P. Melega and Antonio A. F. De Salles
SECTION II
General Neurosurgery
parT 1
Perioperative Care
Chapter 21 Neuroanesthesia: Preoperative Evaluation
Deepak Sharma and Arthur M. Lam
Chapter 22 Avoidance of Complications in Neurosurgery
Nirit Weiss and Kalmon D. Post
Chapter 23 Intracranial Pressure Monitoring
Vincent Y. Wang and Geoffrey T. Manley
Chapter 24 Principles of Neurocritical Care
Eelco F. M. Wijdicks and Alexander Y. Zubkov
parT 2
General Principles and Surgical Techniques
Chapter 25 Surgical Planning: Overview
Martin Weiss, Gabriel Zada, and
Alexander A. Khalessi
Chapter 26 Positioning for Cranial Surgery
R. Webster Crowley, Aaron S. Dumont,
M. Sean McKisic, and John A. Jane Sr
Chapter 27 Patient Positioning for Spinal Surgery
Peter D. Angevine, Paul R. Gigante, and
Paul C. McCormick
Chapter 28 Positioning in Peripheral Nerve Surgery
Allen H. Maniker
Chapter 29 Incisions and Closures
Stirling Craig and John A. Persing
Chapter 30 Advantages and Limitations of Cranial Endoscopy
Jeroen R. Coppens and William T. Couldwell
Chapter 31 Thorascopic Spine Surgery
Rudolf Beisse
Chapter 32 Cranioplasty
Robert G. Whitmore, Shabbar F. Danish, and
M. Sean Grady
parT 3
Geriatric Neurosurgery
Evaluation of Adult Hydrocephalus
Chapter 33 Production and Flow of Cerebrospinal Fluid
Conrad E. Johanson
Chapter 34 Clinical Evaluation of Adult Hydrocephalus
Nicole C. Keong, Marek Czosnyka, Zofia Czosnyka, and John D. Pickard
Management of Adult Hydrocephalus
Chapter 35 Shunting
Marvin Bergsneider and Eric Stiner
Chapter 36 Adult Hydrocephalus: The Role
of Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomy
Jay Riva-Cambrin and James Drake
Subdural Hematomas
Chapter 37 Pathophysiology of Subdural Hematomas
Brent O’Neill, Jack Wilberger, and Adam Wilberger
Chapter 38 Medical and Surgical Management of Chronic Subdural Hematomas
Joachim K. Krauss, Lawrence F. Marshall, and
Ralf Weigel
parT 4
Infection
Chapter 39 Basic Science of Central Nervous System Infections
Jeffrey M. Tessier and W. Michael Scheld
Chapter 40 Postoperative Infections of the Head and Brain
Christopher J. Farrell, Mary L. Pisculli, and
Frederick G. Barker II
Chapter 41 Postoperative Infections of the Spine
Michael A. Finn and Meic H. Schmidt
Chapter 42 The Use and Misuse of Antibiotics in Neurosurgery
Koijan Kainth, Matthew A. Hunt, and
Stephen J. Haines
Chapter 43 Brain Abscess
Allan R. Tunkel and W. Michael Scheld
Chapter 44 Meningitis and Encephalitis
Ian E. McCutcheon
Chapter 45 Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome
M. Kelly Nicholas, Rimas V. Lukas, and
Koen van Besien
Chapter 46 Parasitic Infections
Oscar H. Del Brutto, Juan J. Figueroa, and
Hector H. Garcia
Chapter 47 Surgical Risk of Transmittable Diseases
Donald E. Fry
SECTION III
Epilepsy
parT 1
Basic Science of Epilepsy
Chapter 48 Epilepsy Surgery Overview
Guy M. McKhann II and
Matthew A. Howard III
Chapter 49 Electrophysiologic Properties
of the Mammalian Central Nervous System
Guy M. McKhann II and Damir Janigro
Chapter 50 Animal Models of Epilepsy
Maria Elisa Calcagnotto and Scott C.Baraban
Chapter 51 Malformations of Cortical Development
Gregory G. Heuer and Peter B. Crino
parT 2
Approach to the Patient
Chapter 52 Diagnosis and Classification
of Seizures and Epilepsy
Frank Gilliam
Chapter 53 Antiepileptic Medications: Principles of Clinical Use
Blaise F. D. Bourgeois
parT 3
Preoperative Evaluation For Epilepsy
Chapter 54 Continuous Electroencephalography in Neurological-Neurosurgical Intensive Care: Applications
and Value
Hiba Arif, Jan Claassen, and Lawrence J. Hirsch
Chapter 55 Neuroradiologic Evaluation
for Epilepsy Surgery
Suzan Dyve, Leif Sørensen, Adam N. Mamelak, William W. Sutherling, and Gregory D. Cascino
Chapter 56 Evaluation of Patients
for Epilepsy Surgery
Costas Michaelides, Garth Rees Cosgrove, and
Andrew J. Cole
parT 4
Intraoperative Mapping and Monitoring
for Cortical Resections
Chapter 57 Motor, Sensory, and Language Mapping and Monitoring for Cortical Resections
Ben Waldau and Michael M. Haglund
Chapter 58 Auditory Language Mapping
Zachary Wright and Guy M. McKhann II
Chapter 59 Investigation of Human Cognition in Epilepsy Surgery Patients
Hiroto Kawasaki and Chandan G. Reddy
parT 5
Specific Operative Approaches
Chapter 60 Intracranial Monitoring
Kenneth P. Vives, Andy J. Redmond, and
Dennis D. Spencer
Chapter 61 Surgery for Extratemporal Lobe Epilepsy
James W. Leiphart and Itzhak Fried
Chapter 62 Standard Temporal Lobectomy
William Bingaman and Imad Najm
Chapter 63 Selective Amygdalohippocampectomy
Kim J. Burchiel, Andrew C. Zacest, and
David Spencer
Chapter 64 Tailored Resections for Epilepsy
David W. Roberts
Chapter 65 Topectomy and Multiple Subpial Transection
Patrick J. Connolly, Atsushi Umemura,
Gordon H. Baltuch, and Richard W. Byrne
Chapter 66 Hemispheric Disconnection Procedures
Johannes Schramm
Chapter 67 Vagus Nerve Stimulation
for Intractable Epilepsy
James E. Baumgartner and Gretchen K. Von Allmen
Chapter 68 Radiosurgical Treatment
of Epilepsy
Isaac Yang, Edward F. Chang, Nicholas M. Barbaro, Jean Régis, Marc Lévêque, Fabrice Bartolomei, and Patrick Chauvel
Chapter 69 Deep Brain Stimulation for Epilepsy
Robert S. Fisher, Brian Litt, and William C. Stacey
Chapter 70 Epilepsy Surgery: Outcome and Complications
Anthony L. Petraglia, Christian B. Kaufman, and Webster H. Pilcher
SECTION IV
Functional Neurosurgery
parT 1
Overview
Chapter 71 Introduction
Andres M. Lozano and Ron L. Alterman
parT 2
Basic Science of Movement Disorders
Chapter 72 Anatomy and Synaptic Connectivity of the Basal Ganglia
Yoland Smith
Chapter 73 Rationale for Surgical Interventions in Movement Disorders
Thomas Wichmann and Mahlon R. DeLong
Chapter 74 Neuropathology of Movement Disorders
Kurt A. Jellinger
parT 3
Neurology of Movement Disorders
Chapter 75 Clinical Overview of Movement Disorders
Ihtsham ul Haq, Kelly D. Foote, and Michael S. Okun
Chapter 76 Patient Selection Criteria for Deep Brain Stimulation in Movement Disorders
Ioannis U. Isaias and Michele Tagliati
Chapter 77 Functional Imaging in Movement Disorders
David J. Brooks and Nicola Pavese
parT 4
Surgery for Movement Disorders
Chapter 78 Surgical Management of Tremor
Kazutaka Kobayashi, Jong Hyun Kim,
William S. Anderson, and Frederick A. Lenz
Chapter 79 Pallidal Interventions for Parkinson’s Disease
Philip A. Starr
Chapter 80 Subthalamic Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson’s Disease
Alim Louis Benabid, John Mitrofanis,
Stéphan Chabardés, Eric Seigneuret, Napoleon Torres, Brigitte Piallat, Abdelhamid Benazzouz,
Valerie Fraix, Paul Krack, Pierre Pollak,
Sylvie Grand, and Jean François LeBas
Chapter 81 Subthalamotomy in Parkinson’s Disease: Indications and Outcome
Jorge Guridi, Lázaro Alvarez, Raul Macias, and
José A. Obeso
Chapter 82 Deep Brain Stimulation for Dystonia
Ron L. Alterman
Chapter 83 Deep Brain Stimulation: Mechanisms of Action
Matthew D. Johnson, Cameron C. McIntyre, and Jerrold L. Vitek
Chapter 84 Emerging and Experimental Neurosurgical Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease
Scellig Stone, Karim Mukhida, and Andres M. Lozano
Chapter 85 Selective Peripheral Denervation for Cervical Dystonia
Joachim K. Krauss
parT 5
Surgery for Psychiatric Disorders
Chapter 86 A History of Psychosurgery
Patrick M. Schweder and Garth Rees Cosgrove
Chapter 87 Surgery for Tourette’s Syndrome
Robert J. Maciunas and Brian N. Maddux
Chapter 88 Surgery for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Ali R. Rezai, Andre Machado, Donald A. Malone Jr, and Benjamin Greenberg
Chapter 89 Surgical Treatment of Major Depression
Clement Hamani, Brian Snyder, Adrian W. Laxton, Paul E. Holtzheimer, Helen S. Mayberg, and
Andres M. Lozano
parT 6
Surgical Interventions for Spasticity
Chapter 90 Ablative Surgery for Spasticity
Marc Sindou and Patrick Mertens
Chapter 91 Management of Spasticity by Central Nervous System Infusion Techniques
Richard D. Penn and Daniel M. Corcos
parT 7
Miscellaneous
Chapter 92 Treatment of Intractable Vertigo
Zackary E. Boomsaad, Steven A. Telian, and
Parag G. Patil
Chapter 93 Treatment Applications of Cortical Stimulation
Jay L. Shils and Jeffrey E. Arle
Chapter 94 Neuroprosthetics
Jacob A. Donoghue, Jacob H. Bagley,
Gerhard M. Friehs, and Vasilios A. Zerris
VOLUME 2
SECTION V
Oncology
parT 1
Overview
Chapter 95 Brain Tumors: General Considerations
Henry Brem, E. Antonio Chiocca, and
Raymond Sawaya
parT 2
Basic Science of Neurooncology
Chapter 96 Brain Tumors: An Overview
of Current Histopathologic Classifications
Gregory N. Fuller and Teresa Ribalta
Chapter 97 Brain Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy
Roberta P. Glick, Terry Lichtor, and
Amy B. Heimberger
Chapter 98 Brain Tumor Stem Cells
Hasan A. Zaidi, Francesco Di Meco, and
Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa
Chapter 99 Proliferation Markers
in the Evaluation
of Gliomas
Tarik Tihan
Chapter 100 Molecular Genetics
and the Development of Targets for Glioma Therapy
Nduka M. Amankulor and Eric C. Holland
Chapter 101 Growth Factors in Glial Tumors
Abhijit Guha and David Omahen
Chapter 102 The Genetic Origins of Brain Tumors
Gregory J. Riggins
Chapter 103 Invasion in Malignant
Glioma
Ian Lee and Mark L. Rosenblum
Chapter 104 Angiogenesis and Brain Tumors: Molecular Targets and Molecular Scalpels
Steven Brem and Eric T. Wong
Chapter 105 Barriers to Delivery
of Therapeutics to Brain Tumors
Dani S. Bidros, Michael A. Vogelbaum, and
James K. C. Liu
Chapter 106 Epidemiology of Brain Tumors
James L. Fisher, Margaret Wrensch,
Joseph L. Wiemels, and
Judith A. Schwartzbaum
Chapter 107 Gene- and Viral-Based Therapies for Gliomas
Kaveh Asadi-Moghaddam and E. Antonio Chiocca
parT 3
Approach to the Patient
Chapter 108 Clinical Features: Neurology of Brain Tumor and Paraneoplastic Disorders
William R. Shapiro
Chapter 109 Radiologic Features of Central Nervous System Tumors
Michael A. Kraut, Nafi Aygun, and
David M. Yousem
Chapter 110 Endovascular Techniques for Tumor Embolization
Robert Hirschl and Louis P. Caragine Jr
Chapter 111 Brain Tumors during Pregnancy
Alessandro Olivi, Mohamad Bydon, and
Shaan M. Raza
Chapter 112 Principles of Chemotherapy
Karine Michaud and Susan M. Chang
Chapter 113 Brain Tumor Outcome Studies: Design and Interpretation
Frederick G. Barker II
Chapter 114 Frame and Frameless Stereotactic Brain Biopsy
Alessandro Olivi, Jon D. Weingart, Jason Liauw, and Shaan M. Raza
parT 4
Surgical Considerations
Chapter 115 Basic Principles of Cranial Surgery for Brain Tumors
Jon D. Weingart and Henry Brem
Chapter 116 Basic Principles of Skull Base Surgery
Madjid Samii, Marcos Tatagiba, and
Venelin Gerganov
Chapter 117 Surgical Complications of Brain Tumors and Their Avoidance
Ronald E. Warnick
Chapter 118 Navigation for Brain Tumors
Gene H. Barnett
Chapter 119 Endoscopic Approaches to Brain Tumors
Peter Nakaji and Charles Teo
Chapter 120 Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Won Kim and Linda M. Liau
parT 5
Intrinsic Tumors
Chapter 121 Low-Grade Gliomas: Astrocytoma, Oligodendroglioma, and Mixed Glioma
Nader Sanai and Mitchel S. Berger
Chapter 122 Malignant Gliomas: Anaplastic Astrocytoma, Glioblastoma Multiforme, Gliosarcoma
Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, Thomas Kosztowski, and Henry Brem
Chapter 123 Unusual Gliomas
Michael L. DiLuna, Joachim M. Baehring,
Anita Huttner, and Joseph M. Piepmeier
Chapter 124 Primitive Neuroectodermal Tumors
Karin Muraszko, Shawn L. Hervey-Jumper
Chapter 125 Pineal Tumors
Jeffrey N. Bruce
Chapter 126 Medulloblastoma
Joshua J. Chern, Ganesh Rao, and
Frederick F. Lang
Chapter 127 Intracranial Ependymomas
in Adults
James L. Frazier and George I. Jallo
Chapter 128 Hemangioblastomas
Russell R. Lonser and Edward H. Oldfield
Chapter 129 Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Elizabeth R. Gerstner and Tracy T. Batchelor
Chapter 130 Metastatic Brain Tumors
Frederick F. Lang, Eric L. Chang, Dima Suki,
David M. Wildrick, and Raymond Sawaya
parT 6
Extrinsic Tumors
Chapter 131 Meningiomas
Ossama Al-Mefty, Saleem I. Abdulrauf, and
Georges F. Haddad
Chapter 132 Meningeal Sarcoma and Meningeal Hemangiopericytoma
Alim M. Ladha, Barton L. Guthrie, and
Matthew G. Ewend
Chapter 133 Acoustic Neuroma
Scott A. Meyer and Kalmon D. Post
Chapter 134 Pituitary Tumors: Functioning and Nonfunctioning
John A. Jane Jr, Kamal Thapar, and
Edward R. Laws Jr
Chapter 135 Craniopharyngioma
James A. J. King, Vivek Mehta,
and Peter M. Black
Chapter 136 Epidermoid, Dermoid, and Neurenteric Cysts
Wael Hassaneen and Raymond Sawaya
Chapter 137 Neoplastic Meningitis
Alyx B. Porter and Kurt A. Jaeckle
parT 7
Ventricular Tumors
Chapter 138 Ventricular Tumors
Helmut Bertalanffy, Niklaus Krayenbühl,
Christian Wess, and Oliver Bozinov
parT 8
Skull and Skull Base Tumors
Chapter 139 Overview of Skull Base Tumors
Mario Ammirati and Hekmat Zarzour
Chapter 140 Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas
Justin S. Cetas, Samuel A. Hughes, and
Johnny B. Delashaw Jr
Chapter 141 Glomus Tumors
Massimo Gerosa and Paolo Rizzo
Chapter 142 Neoplasms of the Paranasal Sinuses
Daryl R. Fourney, Lissa Ogieglo, and Franco DeMonte
Chapter 143 Esthesioneuroblastoma
Jonas M. Sheehan and John A. Jane Sr
Chapter 144 Trigeminal Schwannomas
M. Necmettin Pamir and Koray Özduman
Chapter 145 Juvenile Nasal Angiofibroma
Paul Klimo Jr, Daniel R. Boué, and Corey Raffel
Chapter 146 Osseous Tumors
Ganesh Rao
Chapter 147 Tumors of the Orbit
Paul A. Gardner, Joseph C. Maroon, and
Amin B. Kassam
Chapter 148 Skull Tumors
Eric G. St. Clair and Ian E. McCutcheon
Chapter 149 Scalp Tumors
Ciara D. Harraher, John A. Persing, and
Elizabeth B. Claus
parT 9
Nonneoplastic Disorders Mimicking
Brain Tumors
Chapter 150 Pseudotumor Cerebri
Neil R. Miller
Chapter 151 Sarcoidosis, Tuberculosis, and Xanthogranuloma
Sherwin E. Hua, Richard E. Clatterbuck,
Barney J. Stern, Prakash Sampath, and
Laurence D. Rhines
Chapter 152 Demyelinating Disease
Peter C. Burger and Thierry A. G. M. Huisman
SECTION VI
Pain
parT 1
Overview
Chapter 153 Pain: General Historical Considerations
Andrew C. Zacest and Kim J. Burchiel
parT 2
Basic Science
Chapter 154 Anatomy and Physiology of Pain
Mary M. Heinricher and Daniel R. Cleary
Chapter 155 Molecular Basis of Nociception
Thomas K. Baumann
parT 3
Nonsurgical Therapy
Chapter 156 Approach to the Patient with Chronic Pain
Joshua M. Rosenow
Chapter 157 Pharmacologic Treatment of Pain
Erika A. Petersen and Louis A. Whitworth
Chapter 158 Management of Pain by Anesthetic Techniques
Rajni K. Jutla, Grace Chen, Matthew McGehee, and Brett R. Stacey
parT 4
Treatment of Trigeminal Neuralgia
Chapter 159 Evidence-Based Approach to the Treatment of Facial Pain
Turo Nurmikko
Chapter 160 Trigeminal Neuralgia: Diagnosis and Nonoperative Management
Marlon S. Mathews, Devin K. Binder, and
Mark E. Linskey
Chapter 161 Percutaneous Procedures for Trigeminal Neuralgia
Dibyendu K. Ray, Diaa Bahgat, and Kim J. Burchiel
Chapter 162 Stereotactic Radiosurgery for Trigeminal Neuralgia
Jason P. Sheehan, Jay Jagannathan, and
Stephen J. Monteith
Chapter 163 Microvascular Decompression for Trigeminal Neuralgia
Jonathan Miller and Kim J. Burchiel
parT 5
Surgical Procedures for Nontrigeminal Pain
Chapter 164 Neurosurgical Management of Intractable Pain
Kenneth A. Follett and Richard B. North
Neuromodulation
Chapter 165 Evidence Base: Neurostimulation for Pain
Robert J. Coffey, Clement Hamani, and
Andres M. Lozano
Chapter 166 Peripheral Nerve Stimulation for Neuropathic Pain
Konstantin V. Slavin, Paula Eboli, and Sabri Aydin
Chapter 167 Spinal Cord Stimulation
Oren Sagher and Emily Lehmann
Chapter 168 Motor Cortex Stimulation
Jaimie M. Henderson, Shivanand P. Lad, and
Kevin Chao
Destructive Procedures
Chapter 169 Evidence Base for Destructive Procedures
Justin S. Cetas, Ahmed Raslan, and
Kim J. Burchiel
Chapter 170 Diagnosis and Management
of Painful Neuromas
Deepa Danan and Christopher J. Winfree
Chapter 171 Dorsal Root Entry Zone Lesions
Diaa Bahgat, Dibyendu K. Ray, and Kim J. Burchiel
Chapter 172 Percutaneous Cordotomy
and Trigeminal Tractotomy-Nucleotomy
Yucel Kanpolat
SECTION VII
Pediatrics
parT 1
Overview and Approach
Chapter 173 Neuroanesthesia in Children
Sulpicio G. Soriano and Mark A. Rockoff
Chapter 174 Neurocritical Care in Children
José Pineda and Mark Wainwright
parT 2
Cranial Development Abnormalities
Chapter 175 Normal and Abnormal Embryology of the Brain
Mark S. Dias and Michael D. Partington
Chapter 176 Encephalocele
Saadi Ghatan
Chapter 177 Dandy-Walker Syndrome
Ondrej Choutka and Francesco T. Mangano
Chapter 178 Arachnoid Cysts
Nicholas M. Wetjen and Marion L. Walker
Chapter 179 Chiari Malformations
R. Shane Tubb, Jeffrey A. Pugh, and W. Jerry Oakes
Chapter 180 Craniopagus Twins
Samuel R. Browd, James Tait Goodrich, and
Marion L. Walker
parT 3
Craniosynostosis
Chapter 181 Genetics of Craniosynostosis
Dan Drzymalski and Mark R. Proctor
Chapter 182 Craniosynostosis
John A. Persing, John A. Jane Sr, and
Joseph H. Piatt
Chapter 183 Syndromic Craniosynostosis
Matthew D. Smyth, Daniel Marchac, and
Dominique Renier
Chapter 184 Endoscopic Treatment
of Craniosynostosis
David F. Jimenez and Constance M. Barone
Chapter 185 Plagiocephaly
S. David Moss
parT 4
Hydrocephalus
Chapter 186 Hydrocephalus in Children: Approach to the Patient
John R. W. Kestle
Chapter 187 Infantile Posthemorrhagic Hydrocephalus
Yin C. Hu, Shakeel A. Chowdhry, and
Shenandoah Robinson
Chapter 188 Cerebrospinal Fluid Physiology
J. Gordon McComb and Shinya Yamada
Chapter 189 Experimental Hydrocephalus
James P. McAllister II
Chapter 190 Ventricular Shunting Procedures
Jeffrey P. Blount
Chapter 191 Neuroendoscopy
Yin C. Hu and Alan R. Cohen
Chapter 192 Cerebrospinal Fluid Devices
Richard J. Edwards and James Drake
Chapter 193 Shunt Infections and Their Treatment
Nalin Gupta
parT 5
Pediatric Cranial and Intracranial Tumors
Chapter 194 General Approaches
and Considerations for Pediatric Brain Tumors
Renee Reynolds and Gerald A. Grant
Chapter 195 Optic Pathway Hypothalamic Gliomas
Tadanori Tomita and Avinash Mohan
Chapter 196 Thalamic Tumors
N u Owase Jeelani and Peter Dirks
Chapter 197 Choroid Plexus Tumors
Bruce A. Kaufman
Chapter 198 Pediatric Craniopharyngioma
David Yam, Frederick A. Boop, and Robert A. Sanford
Chapter 199 Supratentorial Hemispheric Tumors
Neal Luther and Mark M. Souweidane
Chapter 200 Ependymoma
Christopher D. Duntsch, Michael D. Taylor, and Frederick A. Boop
Chapter 201 Medulloblastoma in Children
Paul N. Kongkham, Cynthia Hawkins, and
James T. Rutka
Chapter 202 Cerebellar Astrocytomas
Leslie N. Sutton
Chapter 203 Brainstem Glioma
Clemens M. Schirmer and Liliana C. Goumnerova
Chapter 204 Intracranial Germ Cell Tumors
Ian F. Pollack and Regina I. Jakacki
Chapter 205 Familial Tumors (Neurocutaneous Syndromes)
Ian G. Dorward and Jeffrey R. Leonard
Chapter 206 Skull Tumors and Fibrous Dysplasia
Andrew D. Parent and James M. Shiflett
parT 6
Vascular Disease
Chapter 207 Moyamoya Disease
Edward R. Smith and R. Michael Scott
Chapter 208 Vein of Galen Aneurysmal Malformation
Alejandro Berenstein and Yasunari Niimi
parT 7
Head and Brain Trauma
Chapter 209 Management of Severe Head Injury in Children
Sarah Jernigan and Mark R. Proctor
Chapter 210 Child Abuse
Ann-Christine Duhaime and Cindy W. Christian
Chapter 211 Growing Skull Fracture
Robert Owen and Thomas Pittman
Chapter 212 Birth Head Trauma
Avinash Mohan and Robin M. Bowman
Chapter 213 Birth Brachial Plexus Injury
T. S. Park and Alexander K. Powers
parT 8
Spine Disorders in Children
Chapter 214 Myelomeningocele and Myelocystocele
Todd C. Hankinson, Richard C. E. Anderson, and
Neil A. Feldstein
Chapter 215 Lipomyelomeningocele
Sharad Rajpal and Bermans J. Iskandar
Chapter 216 Split Spinal Cord
Zachary N. Litvack and Nathan R. Selden
Chapter 217 Tethered Spinal Cord: Fatty Filum Terminale, Meningocele Manqué, and Dermal Sinus Tracts
R. Shane Tubbs, Jeffrey Pugh, and
John C. Wellons III
Chapter 218 Developmental Abnormalities
of the Craniocervical Junction
Arnold H. Menezes and Timothy W. Vogel
Chapter 219 Achondroplasia and Other Dwarfisms
Benjamin S. Carson Sr, Daniele Rigamonti, and Edward S. Ahn
Chapter 220 Cervical Spine Disorders
in Children
Nicholas M. Wetjen and Douglas L. Brockmeyer
Chapter 221 Intramedullary Spinal Cord Tumors in Children
Rick Abbott
Chapter 222 Spine Tumors in Children
Tord D. Alden
Chapter 223 Thoracolumbar Spinal Disorders
in Pediatric Patients
Justin S. Smith and Christopher I. Shaffrey
Chapter 224 Vertebral Column and Spinal Cord Injuries in Children
Dachling Pang and John G. Zovickian
parT 9
Cerebral Palsy, Spasticity, and Dystonia
Chapter 225 Clinical Features and Management of Cerebral Palsy
Janice E. Brunstrom-Hernandez and Ann Tilton
Chapter 226 Intrathecal Baclofen Therapy
for Cerebral Palsy
Leland Albright
Chapter 227 Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy
for Spastic Cerebral Palsy
T. S. Park and David D. Limbrick Jr
Chapter 228 Dystonia in Children
Leland Albright
VOLUME 3
SECTION VIII
Peripheral Nerve
parT 1
Overview
Chapter 229 General Principles in Evaluating
and Treating Peripheral Nerve Pathology, Injuries,
and Entrapments and Their Historical Context
Aaron G. Filler and David G. Kline
parT 2
Basic Science of Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Chapter 230 Pathophysiology of Surgical
Nerve Disorders
Wale A. R. Sulaiman, Rajiv Midha, and
Tessa Gordon
parT 3
Approach to the Patient with Peripheral
Nerve Disorders
Chapter 231 Peripheral Nerve Examination, Evaluation, and Biopsy
Stephen M. Russell and Rajiv Midha
Chapter 232 Electrodiagnostic Evaluation
of Peripheral Nerves: Electromyography and Nerve Conduction Studies
Lawrence Robinson and Eric C. Yuen
Chapter 233 Peripheral Neuropathies
William Campbell and Aaron G. Filler
Chapter 234 Operative Neurophysiology of Peripheral Nerves
Leo T. Happel
Chapter 235 Imaging for Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Aaron G. Filler
parT 4
Management of Peripheral Nerve Entrapment
Chapter 236 Distal Entrapment Syndromes: Carpal Tunnel, Cubital Tunnel, Peroneal, and Tarsal Tunnel
Charles P. Toussaint and Eric L. Zager
Chapter 237 Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Charles P. Toussaint and Eric L. Zager
Chapter 238 Piriformis Syndrome, Obturator Internus Syndrome, Pudendal Nerve Entrapment, and Other Pelvic Entrapments
Aaron G. Filler and Holly Gilmer-Hill
parT 5
Management and Repair of Peripheral
Nerve Injuries
Chapter 239 Techniques and Options in Nerve Reconstruction and Repair
Rajiv Midha
Chapter 240 Management of Acute Peripheral Nerve Injuries
Thomas Kretschmer and Rolfe Birch
Chapter 241 Early Management of Brachial Plexus Injuries
Allan Belzberg and Martijn J. A. Malessy
Chapter 242 Secondary Procedures for Brachial Plexus Injuries
Huan Wang, Alexander Y. Shin, Allen T. Bishop, and Robert J. Spinner
Chapter 243 Nerve Injuries of the Lower Extremity
†Robert Tiel and Aaron G. Filler
parT 6
Management of Peripheral Nerve Tumors
Chapter 244 Benign Tumors of the Peripheral Nerve
Daniel H. Kim, Allan H. Friedman,
Ryan S. Kitagawa, and David Kline
Chapter 245 Surgery for Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumors
Allen Maniker, Gaurav Gupta, and Abhijit Guha
parT 7
Management of Pain and Complications in Peripheral Nerve Surgery
Chapter 246 Pain, Complications, and Iatrogenic Injury in Nerve Surgery
Allen Maniker and Stephen M. Russell
SECTION IX
Radiation
parT 1
Overview
Chapter 247 General and Historical Considerations of Radiotherapy and Radiosurgery
Mark E. Linskey and Jeffrey V. Kuo
parT 2
Basic Science of Radiotechniques
Chapter 248 Principles of Radiation Therapy
Carryn Anderson, John Bayouth, and John M. Buatti
Chapter 249 The Radiobiology and Physics of Radiosurgery
Jason P. Sheehan, David Schlesinger, and
Chun-Po Yen
parT 3
Fractionated Radiation Therapy
Chapter 250 Fractionated Radiation Therapy for Malignant Brain Tumors
George M. Cannon and Minesh P. Mehta
Chapter 251 Fractionated Radiation Therapy for Benign Brain Tumors
Igor J. Barani, Penny K. Sneed, and
Michael W. McDermott
Chapter 252 Fractionated Radiotherapy for Spine Tumors
Nadia Issa Laack and Paul D. Brown
Chapter 253 Interstitial and Intracavitary Irradiation of Brain Tumors
Manish K. Aghi, Michael W. McDermott,
Penny K. Sneed, and Mitchel S. Berger
parT 4
Techniques of Radiosurgery
Chapter 254 Proton Radiosurgery
Marc R. Bussière, Jay S. Loeffler, Paul H. Chapman, Ethan Cascio, and Helen A. Shih
Chapter 255 Linear Accelerator Radiosurgery: Technical Aspects
Antonio A. F. De Salles, Alessandra A. Gorgulho, and Nzhde Agazaryan
Chapter 256 Gamma Knife Radiosurgery
Ajay Niranjan, Josef Novotny Jr, Hideyuki Kano, Douglas Kondziolka, L. Dade Lunsford, and
John C. Flickinger
Chapter 257 Image-Guided Robotic Radiosurgery: The CyberKnife
Pantaleo Romanelli, David E. Morris,
John R. Adler Jr, and Matthew G. Ewend
parT 5
Intracranial Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Chapter 258 Radiosurgery of Malignant Tumors
William A. Friedman and Gregory J. A. Murad
Chapter 259 Radiosurgery of Benign Intracranial Tumors
Jean Régis, Marc Lévêque, Frédéric Castinetti, and Pierre-Hugues Roche
Chapter 260 Radiosurgery for Intracranial Vascular Malformations
Bruce E. Pollock
Chapter 261 Radiosurgery for Functional Disorders
Douglas Kondziolka and Dong Gyu Kim
parT 6
Extracranial Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Chapter 262 Stereotactic Radiosurgery for
the Treatment of Spinal Metastases
Mark H. Bilsky and Yoshiya Yamada
Chapter 263 Radiosurgery for Benign Spine Tumors and Vascular Malformations
Peter C. Gerszten
SECTION X
Spine
parT 1
Overview
Chapter 264 Overview and Historical Considerations
Volker K. H. Sonntag, Dennis G. Vollmer, and Chritopher I. Shaffrey
parT 2
Basic Science of the Spine
Chapter 265 Concepts and Mechanisms of Spinal Biomechanics
Vincent J. Miele, Tarun Bhalla, G. Alexander Jones, and Edward C. Benzel
Chapter 266 Biomaterials and Biomechanics
of Spinal Arthroplasty
Brian R. Subach, Anne G. Copay, and
Thomas C. Schuler
Chapter 267 Principles of Translation of Biologic Therapies in Spinal Cord Injury
James Guest
Chapter 268 Current Status and Future Direction of Management of Spinal Cord Injury
Gregory W. J. Hawryluk and Michael G. Fehlings
Chapter 269 Intraoperative Monitoring of the Spinal Cord and Nerve Roots
Victor X. D. Yang and Michael G. Fehlings
Chapter 270 Concepts of Disk Degeneration
and Regeneration
Jonathon R. Ball and R. John Hurlbert
Chapter 271 Bone Metabolism and Osteoporosis and Its Effects on Spinal Disease and Surgical Treatments
Michael Y. Wang and Daniel J. Hoh
parT 3
Approach to the Patient
Chapter 272 Differential Diagnosis and Initial Management of Spine Pathology
Bradford A. Curt, Charles Kuntz IV, and
Ferhan A. Asghar
Chapter 273 Diagnosis and Management
of Diskogenic Lower Back Pain
Frank L. Acosta and Christopher P. Ames
Chapter 274 Metabolic and Other Nondegenerative Causes of Low Back Pain
Omar N. Syed, Christopher E. Mandigo, and
Michael G. Kaiser
Chapter 275 Evaluation, Indications,
and Techniques of Revision
Spine Surgery
Robert F. Heary and Reza J. Karimi
parT 4
Infection of the Spine
Chapter 276 Infections of the Spine
Dennis G. Vollmer and Nitin Tandon
Chapter 277 Fungal and Tubercular Infections
of the Spine
Patrick A. Sugrue and Tyler R. Koski
parT 5
Degenerative Disease of the Spine
Chapter 278 Treatment of Disk and Ligamentous Diseases of the Cervical Spine
Vladimir Y. Dadashev and Gerald E. Rodts Jr
Chapter 279 Posterior Approach to Cervical Degenerative Disease
Peter D. Angevine and Paul C. McCormick
Chapter 280 Anterior Approach for Cervical Spondylotic Myelopathy
Mark Garrett, Juan Bartolomei, and
Volker K. H. Sonntag
Chapter 281 Spondyloarthropathies (Including Ankylosing Spondylitis)
Ferhan A. Asghar, Gregory P. Graziano, and
Charles Kuntz IV
Chapter 282 Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament and Other Enthesopathies
Daniel J. Hoh, Allan D. Levi, and Michael Y. Wang
Chapter 283 Treatment of Thoracic Disk Herniation
Samer Ghostine, Srinath Samudrala, and
J. Patrick Johnson
Chapter 284 Treatment of Disk Disease of the Lumbar Spine
Michael K. Rosner and Victoria A. Campbell
Chapter 285 Lumbar Spine Stenosis
Nancy E. Epstein
Chapter 286 Pediatric Spondylolisthesis
Davis L. Reames and Christopher I. Shaffrey
Chapter 287 Adult Thoracolumbar Scoliosis
Frank L. Acosta Jr, and Christopher P. Ames
Chapter 288 Flat Back and Sagittal Plane Deformity
D. Kojo Hamilton, Rod J. Oskouian Jr, and
Christopher I. Shaffrey
parT 6
Congenital and Developmental Anomalies
of the Spine
Chapter 289 Acquired Abnormalities
of the Craniocervical Junction
Arnold H. Menezes and Gregory W. Albert
Chapter 290 Congenital Abnormalities
of the Thoracic and Lumbar Spine
Manish N. Shah and Paul Santiago
parT 7
Techniques for Spinal Procedures
Chapter 291 Basic Principles of Spinal Internal Fixation
Steven W. Chang, Neil R. Crawford,
Volker K. H. Sonntag, and Curtis A. Dickman
Chapter 292 Bone Graft Options, Bone Graft Substitutes, and Bone Harvest Techniques
Richard Lebow, Tom Yao, Charles B. Stevenson, and Joseph S. Cheng
Chapter 293 Cervical Arthroplasty
Sanjay S. Dhall, Daniel C. Lu, Regis W. Haid, and Praveen V. Mummaneni
Chapter 294 Lumbar Arthroplasty: Total Disk Replacement and Nucleus Replacement Technologies
Domagoj Coric and Paul K. Kim
Chapter 295 Nucleoplasty and Posterior Dynamic Stabilization Systems
Joel A. Bauman, Boyle C. Cheng, and
William C. Welch
Chapter 296 Spinopelvic Fixation
Luis M. Tumialán and Praveen V. Mummaneni
parT 8
Instrumentation in Spinal Surgery
Chapter 297 Anterior Cervical Instrumentation
U. Kumar Kakarla, Curtis A. Dickman, and
Volker K. H. Sonntag
Chapter 298 Occiput, C1, and C2 Instrumentation
Amy Lee and Neill M. Wright
Chapter 299 Posterior Subaxial and Cervicothoracic Instrumentation
Christopher Wolfla and Matthew L. Miller
Chapter 300 Anterior Thoracic Instrumentation
Omar N. Syed, Paul C. McCormick, and
Michael G. Kaiser
Chapter 301 Posterior Thoracic Instrumentation
James M. Schuster and Neil R. Malhotra
Chapter 302 Anterior Lumbar Instrumentation
Robert Morgan Stuart, Michael G. Kaiser, and
Peter D. Angevine
Chapter 303 Posterior Lumbar Instrumentation
Justin S. Smith, Richard G. Fessler, and
Christopher I. Shaffrey
Chapter 304 Posterior, Transforaminal, and Anterior Lumbar Interbody
Fusion: Techniques and Instrumentation
Adam S. Kanter, Andrew T. Dailey, and
Praveen V. Mummaneni
Chapter 305 Image-Guided Spinal Navigation: Principles and Clinical Applications
Iain H. Kalfas
Chapter 306 Thoracoscopic Approaches to the Spine
Francisco A. Ponce, Nicholas Theodore, and
Curtis A. Dickman
Chapter 307 Minimally Invasive Techniques for Lumbar Disorders
Alfred T. Ogden and Richard G. Fessler
parT 9
Tumors of the Spine
Chapter 308 Tumors of the Craniovertebral Junction
Arnold H. Menezes
Chapter 309 Spinal Cord Tumors in Adults
Alfred T. Ogden, Theodore H. Schwartz, and
Paul C. McCormick
Chapter 310 Evaluation and Management of Spinal Axis Tumors: Benign and Primary Malignant
Patrick Hsieh and Ziya L. Gokaslan
Chapter 311 Evaluation and Management
of Spinal Axis Tumors: Metastatic
Paul Klimo Jr, Ganesh Rao, and Laurence D. Rhines
parT 10
Spinal Trauma
Chapter 312 Assessment of the Cervical Spine After Trauma
Dennis G. Vollmer, Marc E. Eichler, and
Arthur L. Jenkins III
Chapter 313 Evaluation and Management of Craniocervical Dissociation
Brian Walsh and Vincent C. Traynelis
Chapter 314 Atlantoaxial Rotatory Subluxation, Transverse Ligament Injury
Andrew M. Bauer and Daniel K. Resnick
Chapter 315 Evaluation and Treatment of Odontoid and Hangman’s Fractures
Paul M. Arnold, Neal G. Haynes, and Brian C. Kelley
Chapter 316 Pathology of the Cervicothoracic Junction: Evaluation and Treatment
Peter S. Amenta and James S. Harrop
Chapter 317 Transient Quadriparesis and Athletic Injuries of the Cervical Spine
Jay Jagannathan, Justin S. Smith, and
Christopher I. Shaffrey
Chapter 318 Diagnosis and Management
of Thoracic Spine Fractures
Nestor D. Tomycz and David O. Okonkwo
Chapter 319 Thoracolumbar Trauma
Ryan Janicki, Alexander R. Vaccaro, and
Brian K. Kwon
Chapter 320 Sacral Fractures
Noel I. Perin
Chapter 321 Osteoporotic Fractures: Evaluation and Treatment with Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty
R. Webster Crowley, H. Kwang Yeoh,
M. Sean McKisic, Rod J. Oskouian Jr, and
Aaron S. Dumont
VOLUME 4
SECTION XI
Trauma
parT 1
Introduction
Chapter 322 Introduction to Traumatic Brain Injury
M. Ross Bullock and David A. Hovda
parT 2
Basic and Clinical Science
Chapter 323 Epidemiology of Traumatic Brain Injury
Joost W. Schouten and Andrew I. R. Maas
Chapter 324 Biomechanical Basis of Traumatic Brain Injury
David F. Meaney, Stephen E. Olvey, and
Thomas A. Gennarelli
Chapter 325 Neuropathology of Traumatic Brain Injury
Peter C. Blumbergs
Chapter 326 Animal Models of Traumatic Brain Injury
Patrick M. Kochanek and C. Edward Dixon
Chapter 327 Neurochemical Pathomechanisms
in Traumatic Brain Injury
J. Chris Zacko, Gregory W. J. Hawryluk, and
M. Ross Bullock
Chapter 328 Regeneration and Repair
R. Mark Richardson and M. Ross Bullock
Chapter 329 Current Concepts of Hypothermia in Traumatic Brain Injury
W. Dalton Dietrich and Helen M. Bramlett
parT 3
Radiology in Traumatic Brain Surgery
Chapter 330 Imaging of Traumatic Brain Injury
Tuong H. Le and Alisa D. Gean
parT 4
Management of Traumatic Brain Surgery
Chapter 331 Clinical Pathophysiology of Traumatic Brain Injury
Kiarash Shahlaie, Marike Zwienenberg-Lee, and
J. Paul Muizelaar
Chapter 332 Mild Traumatic Brain Injury in Adults and Concussion in Sports
Jamie Pardini, Julian E. Bailes, and
Joseph C. Maroon
Chapter 333 Initial Resuscitation, Prehospital Care, and Emergency Room Care
in Traumatic Brain Injury
Arun Jacob, M. Sean Grady, and
Gregory G. Heuer
Chapter 334 Critical Care Management of Traumatic Brain Injury
Claudia Robertson and
Leonardo Rangel-Castilla
Chapter 335 Surgical Management of Traumatic Brain Injury
J. Chris Zacko, Leo Harris, and
M. Ross Bullock
Chapter 336 Traumatic and Penetrating Head Injuries
Bizhan Aarabi, Rocco Armonda, Randy S. Bell, and Frederick L. Stephens
Chapter 337 Blast-Induced Neurotrauma
Ben Waldau, Jason H. Huang, H. Richard Winn, and Gerald A. Grant
Chapter 338 Indications and Techniques for Cranial Decompression after Traumatic Brain Injury
Sharon Webb and Shelly D. Timmons
Chapter 339 Craniofacial Injuries
Peter L. Reilly and David J. David
parT 5
Sequelae and Outcome in Traumatic Brain Surgery
Chapter 340 Prognosis after Traumatic Brain Injury
Andrew I. R. Maas, Doortje C. Engel, and
Hester Lingsma
Chapter 341 Traumatic Cerebrospinal Fluid Fistulas
Peter L. Reilly, Peter J. Wormald, and
Lawrence F. Marshall
Chapter 342 Rehabilitation of Patients with Traumatic Brain Injury
Cathy Chuang, Nicole L. Stroud,
and Ross Zafonte
SECTION XII
Vascular
parT 1
Overview: Basic Science, Medical Management, and Radiologic Evaluation
Chapter 343 Cerebral Blood Flow and Metabolism and Cerebral Ischemia
Caroline C. Tan, Vini G. Khurana,
Eduardo E. Benarroch, and Fredric B. Meyer
Chapter 344 Acute Medical Management
of Ischemic/Hemorrhagic Stroke
Thomas M. Hemmen and Justin A. Zivin
Chapter 345 Intraoperative Cerebral Protection
Nicholas C. Bambakidis, Jason Wilson, Yin C. Hu, and Warren R. Selman
Chapter 346 Circulatory Arrest with Deep Hypothermia
Paul Gigante, Robert A. Solomon, and
E. Sander Connolly Jr
Chapter 347 Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography and Neurosonology
David W. Newell, Arthur M. Lam, and
Andrei V. Alexandrov
Chapter 348 Neurovascular Imaging
William W. Ashley Jr, Roger Lichtenbaum, and
Fady T. Charbel
parT 2
Occlusive Vascular Disease
Chapter 349 Carotid Occlusive Disease: Natural History and Medical Management
Robert E. Harbaugh, Christopher M. Loftus,
James D. Fleck, and José Biller
Chapter 350 Carotid Endarterectomy
Michael J. Link, Kelly D. Flemming, and
Fredric B. Meyer
Chapter 351 Carotid Artery Angioplasty and Stenting
Adnan H. Siddiqui, Robert D. Ecker, J. Mocco, Kenneth D. Snyder, Elad I. Levy, and
L. Nelson Hopkins
Chapter 352 Blunt Cerebrovascular Injury
Gregory G. Heuer, Robert W. Hurst, and
Peter D. LeRoux
Chapter 353 Nonatherosclerotic Carotid Lesions
Michael J. Alexander and Parham Moftakhar
Chapter 354 Extracranial Vertebral Artery Diseases
Fady T. Charbel, Ali Alaraj, and
Sepideh Amin-Hanjani
Chapter 355 Intracranial Occlusive Disease
Steven W. Hwang, Seon Kyu Lee, and
Carlos A. David
Chapter 356 Adult Moyamoya Disease
Yasuhiro Yonekawa, Yasushi Takagi, and
Nadia Khan
Chapter 357 Cerebral Venous and Sinus Thrombosis
Kenneth C. Liu, Bronwyn E. Hamilton, and
Stanley L. Barnwell
parT 3
Nonlesional Spontaneous Intracerebral Hemorrhage
Chapter 358 Nonlesional Spontaneous Intracerebral Hemorrhage
Hamad Farhat, Thomas Kretschmer, and
Jacques J. Morcos
parT 4
Hemorrhagic Vascular Disease
Chapter 359 Genetics of Intracranial Aneurysms
Amos K. Ladouceur, Ali Shirzadi, and
Wouter I. Shirzadi
Chapter 360 The Natural History of Cerebral Aneurysms
Gavin W. Britz and H. Richard Winn
Chapter 361 Pathobiology of Intracranial Aneurysms
Teresa Santiago-Sim and Dong H. Kim
Chapter 362 Surgical Decision Making for the Treatment of Intracranial Aneurysms
Lief-Erik Bohman, H. Richard Winn, and
Peter D. LeRoux
Chapter 363 Perioperative Management of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Julian Spears, R. Loch Macdonald, and Bryce Weir
Chapter 364 Cerebral Vasospasm
J. Max Findlay
Chapter 365 Surgical Approaches to Intracranial Aneurysms
Gregory G. Heuer, Michael T. Lawton,
H. Richard Winn, and Peter LeRoux
Chapter 366 Microsurgery of Paraclinoid Aneurysms
Rose Du and Arthur L. Day
Chapter 367 Intracranial Internal Carotid Artery Aneurysms
Amir R. Dehdashti and M. Christopher Wallace
Chapter 368 Anterior Communicating Artery Aneurysms
Judy Huang, Anand V. Germanwala, and
Rafael J. Tamargo
Chapter 369 Microsurgery of Distal Anterior Cerebral Artery Aneurysms
Andrew F. Ducruet and E. Sander Connolly Jr
Chapter 370 Surgical Management of Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms
Alexander M. Mason, C. Michael Cawley, and
Daniel L. Barrow
Chapter 371 Microsurgery of Vertebral Artery, Posterior Inferior Cerebellar Artery, and Vertebrobasilar Junction Aneurysms
Eric C. Chang, Brian L. Hoh, and
Christopher S. Ogilvy
Chapter 372 Basilar Trunk Aneurysms
Gabriel Zada, Steven Giannotta
Chapter 373 Microsurgery of Basilar Apex Aneurysms
Bernard R. Bendok, Daniel L. Surdell,
Arun K. Sherma, and H. Hunt Batjer
Chapter 374 Endovascular Approaches to Intracranial Aneurysms
Felipe C. Albuquerque and Cameron G. McDougall
Chapter 375 Endovascular Coiling of Intracranial Aneurysms: Supporting Evidence
Cameron G. McDougall and Felipe C. Albuquerque
Chapter 376 Endovascular Stenting of Intracranial Aneurysms
David J. Fiorella, Elad I. Levy, Pedro Lylyk, and Peter A. Rasmussen
Chapter 377 Endovascular Hunterian Ligation
Raqeeb Haque, Christopher P. Kellner, and
Sean D. Lavine
Chapter 378 Microsurgical Management
of Giant Intracranial Aneurysms
Nader Sanai and Michael T. Lawton
Chapter 379 Infectious Intracranial Aneurysms
Scott A. Meyer and Joshua B. Bederson
Chapter 380 Revascularization Techniques for Complex Aneurysms and Skull Base Tumors
Joshua R. Dusick, Nestor R. Gonzalez, and
Neil A. Martin
Chapter 381 Multimodality Management
of Complex Cerebrovascular Lesions
Kajetan L. von Eckardstein, Bruce E. Pollock,
Giuseppe Lanzino, and Fredric B. Meyer
Chapter 382 Traumatic Cerebral Aneurysms Secondary to Penetrating Intracranial Injuries
Kiarash Golshani, Gavin W. Britz, Alice Yoo, and
G. Alexander West
parT 5
True Arteriovenous Malformations
Chapter 383 Pathobiology of True Arteriovenous Malformations
Cormac G. Gavin and Neil D. Kitchen
Chapter 384 The Natural History of Intracranial Vascular Malformations
Kelly D. Flemming and Robert D. Brown Jr
Chapter 385 Therapeutic Decision Making
Michael Morgan
Chapter 386 Adjuvant Endovascular Management of Brain Arteriovenous Malformations
Robert M. Starke, Sean D. Lavine, Philip M. Meyers, and E. Sander Connolly Jr
Chapter 387 Endovascular Management of Arteriovenous Malformations
for Cure
Robert M. Starke, Sean D. Lavine,
E. Sander Connolly Jr, and Philip M. Meyers
Chapter 388 Microsurgical Management
of Arteriovenous Malformations
Thomas Kretschmer and Roberto C. Heros
Chapter 389 Surgical and Radiosurgical Management of Giant Arteriovenous Malformations
Steven D. Chang and Gary K. Steinberg
parT 6
Arteriovenous Fistulas
Chapter 390 Carotid-Cavernous Fistulas
Giuseppe Lanzino and Fredric B. Meyer
Chapter 391 Treatment of Other Intracranial Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas
Sandra Narayanan and Michael Cawley
parT 7
Cavernomas
Chapter 392 Natural History of Cavernous Malformations
Joseph M. Zabramski and Iman Feiz-Erfan
Chapter 393 Genetics of Cerebral Cavernous Malformations
Ali Kemal Ozturk, Angeliki Louvi, and Murat Günel
Chapter 394 Supratentorial and Infratentorial Cavernous Malformations
Gregory P. Lekovic, Randall W. Porter, and
Robert F. Spetzler
parT 8
Arteriovenous Malformations and Fistulas
of the Spine
Chapter 395 Classification of Spinal Arteriovenous Lesions: Arteriovenous Fistulas and Arteriovenous Malformations
Shervin R. Dashti, Maria Toledo, Louis J. Kim, and Robert F. Spetzler
Chapter 396 Endovascular Treatment of Spinal Vascular Malformations
Yakov Gologorsky and Aman B. Patel
Chapter 397 Spinal Vascular Malformations
Aaron S. Dumont and Edward H. Oldfield
parT 9
Miscellaneous
Chapter 398 Pregnancy and the Vascular Lesion
Khoi D. Than and B. Gregory Thompson Jr
Details
- No. of pages:
- 4960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 17th June 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323249485
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455712762
About the Author
H. Winn
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director of Neurosurgery, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, New York; Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York; Adjunct Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa; Clinical Professor, Weill Medical College, Columbia University, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, New York; Visiting Professor of Surgery (Neurosurgery), Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Kathmandu, Nepal
