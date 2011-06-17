Youmans Neurological Surgery, 4-Volume Set - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781416053163, 9780323249485

Youmans Neurological Surgery, 4-Volume Set

6th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: H. Winn H. Winn
eBook ISBN: 9780323249485
eBook ISBN: 9781455712762
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th June 2011
Page Count: 4960
Description

Effectively perform today’s most state-of-the-art neurosurgical procedures with Youmans Neurological Surgery, 6th Edition, edited by H. Richard Winn, MD. Still the cornerstone of unquestioned guidance on surgery of the nervous system, the new edition updates you on the most exciting developments in this ever-changing field. In print and online, it provides all the cutting-edge details you need to know about functional and restorative neurosurgery (FRN)/deep brain stimulation (DBS), stem cell biology, radiological and nuclear imaging, neuro-oncology, and much more. And with nearly 100 intraoperative videos online at www.expertconsult.com, as well as thousands of full-color illustrations, this comprehensive, multimedia, 4-volume set remains the clinical neurosurgery reference you need to manage and avoid complications, overcome challenges, and maximize patient outcomes.

Key Features

  • Overcome any clinical challenge with this comprehensive and up-to-date neurosurgical reference, and ensure the best outcomes for your patients.

  • Rely on this single source for convenient access to the definitive answers you need in your practice.

Table of Contents

VOLUME 1

SECTION I 
Introduction to Neurological Surgery

PART 1

History 

Chapter 1 Historical Overview of Neurosurgery 

James Tait Goodrich and Eugene S. Flamm

PART 2

Basic Science 

Chapter 2 Surgical Anatomy of the
Brain 

Hung Tzu Wen, Albert L. Rhoton Jr, and
Antônio C. M. Mussi

Chapter 3 Molecular Biology Primer
for Neurosurgeons 

Kevin Y. Miyashiro and James Eberwine

Chapter 4 Neuroembryology 

Harvey B. Sarnat, Laura Flores-Sarnat, and
Joseph D. Pinter

Chapter 5 Stem Cell Biology
in the Central Nervous
System 

Philip J. Horner and Samuel E. Nutt

Chapter 6 Neurons and Neuroglia 

Bruce D. Trapp and Karl Herrup

Chapter 7 Cellular Mechanisms
of Brain Energy
Metabolism 

Albert Gjedde and Pierre Magistretti

Chapter 8 Blood-Brain Barrier 

Shahid M. Nimjee, Gerald A. Grant,
H. Richard Winn, and Damir Janigro

Chapter 9 Cerebral Edema 

Robert J. Weil and Edward H. Oldfield

Chapter 10 Physiology of the Cerebrospinal Fluid and Intracranial Pressure 

Anthony Marmarou and Andrew Beaumont

Chapter 11 Neurosurgical Epidemiology and Outcomes Assessment 

Hugh Garton, Frederick G. Barker II, and
Stephen J. Haines

parT 3

Approach To The Patient 

Chapter 12 Altered Consciousness 

Nicholas D. Schiff

Chapter 13 Neuroophthalmology 

Timothy J. Martin and James J. Corbett

Chapter 14 Neurotology 

P. Ashley Wackym and Christina L. Runge-Samuelson

Chapter 15 Neurourology 

Brett D. Lebed and Eric S. Rovner

Chapter 16 Neuropsychological Testing 

Jordan Grafman

parT 4

Radiologic Fundamentals 

Chapter 17 Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging
of the Brain 

Thomas Aquinas Kim, Aleksandrs Uldis Kalnins, and Robert W. Prost

Chapter 18 Radiology of the Spine 

Ajit Krishnaney and Michael T. Modic

Chapter 19 Physiologic Evaluation of the Brain with Magnetic Resonance
Imaging 

Amish H. Doshi, Pascal Bou-Haidar, and
Bradley Delman

Chapter 20 Molecular Imaging of the Brain
with Positron Emission
Tomography 

William P. Melega and Antonio A. F. De Salles

SECTION II 
General Neurosurgery

parT 1

Perioperative Care 

Chapter 21 Neuroanesthesia: Preoperative Evaluation 

Deepak Sharma and Arthur M. Lam

Chapter 22 Avoidance of Complications in Neurosurgery 

Nirit Weiss and Kalmon D. Post

Chapter 23 Intracranial Pressure Monitoring 

Vincent Y. Wang and Geoffrey T. Manley

Chapter 24 Principles of Neurocritical Care 

Eelco F. M. Wijdicks and Alexander Y. Zubkov

parT 2

General Principles and Surgical Techniques 

Chapter 25 Surgical Planning: Overview 

Martin Weiss, Gabriel Zada, and
Alexander A. Khalessi

Chapter 26 Positioning for Cranial Surgery 

R. Webster Crowley, Aaron S. Dumont,
M. Sean McKisic, and John A. Jane Sr

Chapter 27 Patient Positioning for Spinal Surgery 

Peter D. Angevine, Paul R. Gigante, and
Paul C. McCormick

Chapter 28 Positioning in Peripheral Nerve Surgery 

Allen H. Maniker

Chapter 29 Incisions and Closures 

Stirling Craig and John A. Persing

Chapter 30 Advantages and Limitations of Cranial Endoscopy 

Jeroen R. Coppens and William T. Couldwell

Chapter 31 Thorascopic Spine Surgery 

Rudolf Beisse

Chapter 32 Cranioplasty 

Robert G. Whitmore, Shabbar F. Danish, and
M. Sean Grady

parT 3

Geriatric Neurosurgery 

Evaluation of Adult Hydrocephalus

Chapter 33 Production and Flow of Cerebrospinal Fluid 

Conrad E. Johanson

Chapter 34 Clinical Evaluation of Adult Hydrocephalus 

Nicole C. Keong, Marek Czosnyka, Zofia Czosnyka, and John D. Pickard

Management of Adult Hydrocephalus

Chapter 35 Shunting 

Marvin Bergsneider and Eric Stiner

Chapter 36 Adult Hydrocephalus: The Role
of Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomy 

Jay Riva-Cambrin and James Drake

Subdural Hematomas

Chapter 37 Pathophysiology of Subdural Hematomas 

Brent O’Neill, Jack Wilberger, and Adam Wilberger

Chapter 38 Medical and Surgical Management of Chronic Subdural Hematomas 

Joachim K. Krauss, Lawrence F. Marshall, and
Ralf Weigel

parT 4

Infection 

Chapter 39 Basic Science of Central Nervous System Infections 

Jeffrey M. Tessier and W. Michael Scheld

Chapter 40 Postoperative Infections of the Head and Brain 

Christopher J. Farrell, Mary L. Pisculli, and
Frederick G. Barker II

Chapter 41 Postoperative Infections of the Spine 

Michael A. Finn and Meic H. Schmidt

Chapter 42 The Use and Misuse of Antibiotics in Neurosurgery 

Koijan Kainth, Matthew A. Hunt, and
Stephen J. Haines

Chapter 43 Brain Abscess 

Allan R. Tunkel and W. Michael Scheld

Chapter 44 Meningitis and Encephalitis 

Ian E. McCutcheon

Chapter 45 Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome 

M. Kelly Nicholas, Rimas V. Lukas, and
Koen van Besien

Chapter 46 Parasitic Infections 

Oscar H. Del Brutto, Juan J. Figueroa, and
Hector H. Garcia

Chapter 47 Surgical Risk of Transmittable Diseases 

Donald E. Fry

SECTION III 
Epilepsy

parT 1

Basic Science of Epilepsy 

Chapter 48 Epilepsy Surgery Overview 

Guy M. McKhann II and
Matthew A. Howard III

Chapter 49 Electrophysiologic Properties
of the Mammalian Central Nervous System 

Guy M. McKhann II and Damir Janigro

Chapter 50 Animal Models of Epilepsy 

Maria Elisa Calcagnotto and Scott C.Baraban

Chapter 51 Malformations of Cortical Development 

Gregory G. Heuer and Peter B. Crino

parT 2

Approach to the Patient 

Chapter 52 Diagnosis and Classification
of Seizures and Epilepsy 

Frank Gilliam

Chapter 53 Antiepileptic Medications: Principles of Clinical Use 

Blaise F. D. Bourgeois

parT 3

Preoperative Evaluation For Epilepsy 

Chapter 54 Continuous Electroencephalography in Neurological-Neurosurgical Intensive Care: Applications
and Value 

Hiba Arif, Jan Claassen, and Lawrence J. Hirsch

Chapter 55 Neuroradiologic Evaluation
for Epilepsy Surgery 

Suzan Dyve, Leif Sørensen, Adam N. Mamelak, William W. Sutherling, and Gregory D. Cascino

Chapter 56 Evaluation of Patients
for Epilepsy Surgery 

Costas Michaelides, Garth Rees Cosgrove, and
Andrew J. Cole

parT 4

Intraoperative Mapping and Monitoring
for Cortical Resections 

Chapter 57 Motor, Sensory, and Language Mapping and Monitoring for Cortical Resections 

Ben Waldau and Michael M. Haglund

Chapter 58 Auditory Language Mapping 

Zachary Wright and Guy M. McKhann II

Chapter 59 Investigation of Human Cognition in Epilepsy Surgery Patients 

Hiroto Kawasaki and Chandan G. Reddy

parT 5

Specific Operative Approaches 

Chapter 60 Intracranial Monitoring 

Kenneth P. Vives, Andy J. Redmond, and
Dennis D. Spencer

Chapter 61 Surgery for Extratemporal Lobe Epilepsy 

James W. Leiphart and Itzhak Fried

Chapter 62 Standard Temporal Lobectomy 

William Bingaman and Imad Najm

Chapter 63 Selective Amygdalohippocampectomy 

Kim J. Burchiel, Andrew C. Zacest, and
David Spencer

Chapter 64 Tailored Resections for Epilepsy 

David W. Roberts

Chapter 65 Topectomy and Multiple Subpial Transection 

Patrick J. Connolly, Atsushi Umemura,
Gordon H. Baltuch, and Richard W. Byrne

Chapter 66 Hemispheric Disconnection Procedures 

Johannes Schramm

Chapter 67 Vagus Nerve Stimulation
for Intractable Epilepsy 

James E. Baumgartner and Gretchen K. Von Allmen

Chapter 68 Radiosurgical Treatment
of Epilepsy 

Isaac Yang, Edward F. Chang, Nicholas M. Barbaro, Jean Régis, Marc Lévêque, Fabrice Bartolomei, and Patrick Chauvel

Chapter 69 Deep Brain Stimulation for Epilepsy 

Robert S. Fisher, Brian Litt, and William C. Stacey

Chapter 70 Epilepsy Surgery: Outcome and Complications 

Anthony L. Petraglia, Christian B. Kaufman, and Webster H. Pilcher

SECTION IV 
Functional Neurosurgery

parT 1

Overview 

Chapter 71 Introduction 

Andres M. Lozano and Ron L. Alterman

parT 2

Basic Science of Movement Disorders 

Chapter 72 Anatomy and Synaptic Connectivity of the Basal Ganglia 

Yoland Smith

Chapter 73 Rationale for Surgical Interventions in Movement Disorders 

Thomas Wichmann and Mahlon R. DeLong

Chapter 74 Neuropathology of Movement Disorders 

Kurt A. Jellinger

parT 3

Neurology of Movement Disorders 

Chapter 75 Clinical Overview of Movement Disorders 

Ihtsham ul Haq, Kelly D. Foote, and Michael S. Okun

Chapter 76 Patient Selection Criteria for Deep Brain Stimulation in Movement Disorders 

Ioannis U. Isaias and Michele Tagliati

Chapter 77 Functional Imaging in Movement Disorders 

David J. Brooks and Nicola Pavese

parT 4

Surgery for Movement Disorders 

Chapter 78 Surgical Management of Tremor 

Kazutaka Kobayashi, Jong Hyun Kim,
William S. Anderson, and Frederick A. Lenz

Chapter 79 Pallidal Interventions for Parkinson’s Disease 

Philip A. Starr

Chapter 80 Subthalamic Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson’s Disease 

Alim Louis Benabid, John Mitrofanis,
Stéphan Chabardés, Eric Seigneuret, Napoleon Torres, Brigitte Piallat, Abdelhamid Benazzouz,
Valerie Fraix, Paul Krack, Pierre Pollak,
Sylvie Grand, and Jean François LeBas

Chapter 81 Subthalamotomy in Parkinson’s Disease: Indications and Outcome 

Jorge Guridi, Lázaro Alvarez, Raul Macias, and
José A. Obeso

Chapter 82 Deep Brain Stimulation for Dystonia 

Ron L. Alterman

Chapter 83 Deep Brain Stimulation: Mechanisms of Action 

Matthew D. Johnson, Cameron C. McIntyre, and Jerrold L. Vitek

Chapter 84 Emerging and Experimental Neurosurgical Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease 

Scellig Stone, Karim Mukhida, and Andres M. Lozano

Chapter 85 Selective Peripheral Denervation for Cervical Dystonia 

Joachim K. Krauss

parT 5

Surgery for Psychiatric Disorders 

Chapter 86 A History of Psychosurgery 

Patrick M. Schweder and Garth Rees Cosgrove

Chapter 87 Surgery for Tourette’s Syndrome 

Robert J. Maciunas and Brian N. Maddux

Chapter 88 Surgery for Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder 

Ali R. Rezai, Andre Machado, Donald A. Malone Jr, and Benjamin Greenberg

Chapter 89 Surgical Treatment of Major Depression 

Clement Hamani, Brian Snyder, Adrian W. Laxton, Paul E. Holtzheimer, Helen S. Mayberg, and
Andres M. Lozano

parT 6

Surgical Interventions for Spasticity 

Chapter 90 Ablative Surgery for Spasticity 

Marc Sindou and Patrick Mertens

Chapter 91 Management of Spasticity by Central Nervous System Infusion Techniques 

Richard D. Penn and Daniel M. Corcos

parT 7

Miscellaneous 

Chapter 92 Treatment of Intractable Vertigo 

Zackary E. Boomsaad, Steven A. Telian, and
Parag G. Patil

Chapter 93 Treatment Applications of Cortical Stimulation 

Jay L. Shils and Jeffrey E. Arle

Chapter 94 Neuroprosthetics 

Jacob A. Donoghue, Jacob H. Bagley,
Gerhard M. Friehs, and Vasilios A. Zerris

VOLUME 2

SECTION V 
Oncology

parT 1

Overview 

Chapter 95 Brain Tumors: General Considerations 

Henry Brem, E. Antonio Chiocca, and
Raymond Sawaya

parT 2

Basic Science of Neurooncology 

Chapter 96 Brain Tumors: An Overview
of Current Histopathologic Classifications 

Gregory N. Fuller and Teresa Ribalta

Chapter 97 Brain Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy 

Roberta P. Glick, Terry Lichtor, and
Amy B. Heimberger

Chapter 98 Brain Tumor Stem Cells 

Hasan A. Zaidi, Francesco Di Meco, and
Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa

Chapter 99 Proliferation Markers
in the Evaluation
of Gliomas 

Tarik Tihan

Chapter 100 Molecular Genetics
and the Development of Targets for Glioma Therapy 

Nduka M. Amankulor and Eric C. Holland

Chapter 101 Growth Factors in Glial Tumors 

Abhijit Guha and David Omahen

Chapter 102 The Genetic Origins of Brain Tumors 

Gregory J. Riggins

Chapter 103 Invasion in Malignant
Glioma 

Ian Lee and Mark L. Rosenblum

Chapter 104 Angiogenesis and Brain Tumors: Molecular Targets and Molecular Scalpels 

Steven Brem and Eric T. Wong

Chapter 105 Barriers to Delivery
of Therapeutics to Brain Tumors 

Dani S. Bidros, Michael A. Vogelbaum, and
James K. C. Liu

Chapter 106 Epidemiology of Brain Tumors 

James L. Fisher, Margaret Wrensch,
Joseph L. Wiemels, and
Judith A. Schwartzbaum

Chapter 107 Gene- and Viral-Based Therapies for Gliomas 

Kaveh Asadi-Moghaddam and E. Antonio Chiocca

parT 3

Approach to the Patient 

Chapter 108 Clinical Features: Neurology of Brain Tumor and Paraneoplastic Disorders 

William R. Shapiro

Chapter 109 Radiologic Features of Central Nervous System Tumors 

Michael A. Kraut, Nafi Aygun, and
David M. Yousem

Chapter 110 Endovascular Techniques for Tumor Embolization 

Robert Hirschl and Louis P. Caragine Jr

Chapter 111 Brain Tumors during Pregnancy 

Alessandro Olivi, Mohamad Bydon, and
Shaan M. Raza

Chapter 112 Principles of Chemotherapy 

Karine Michaud and Susan M. Chang

Chapter 113 Brain Tumor Outcome Studies: Design and Interpretation 

Frederick G. Barker II

Chapter 114 Frame and Frameless Stereotactic Brain Biopsy 

Alessandro Olivi, Jon D. Weingart, Jason Liauw, and Shaan M. Raza

parT 4

Surgical Considerations 

Chapter 115 Basic Principles of Cranial Surgery for Brain Tumors 

Jon D. Weingart and Henry Brem

Chapter 116 Basic Principles of Skull Base Surgery 

Madjid Samii, Marcos Tatagiba, and
Venelin Gerganov

Chapter 117 Surgical Complications of Brain Tumors and Their Avoidance 

Ronald E. Warnick

Chapter 118 Navigation for Brain Tumors 

Gene H. Barnett

Chapter 119 Endoscopic Approaches to Brain Tumors 

Peter Nakaji and Charles Teo

Chapter 120 Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging 

Won Kim and Linda M. Liau

parT 5

Intrinsic Tumors 

Chapter 121 Low-Grade Gliomas: Astrocytoma, Oligodendroglioma, and Mixed Glioma 

Nader Sanai and Mitchel S. Berger

Chapter 122 Malignant Gliomas: Anaplastic Astrocytoma, Glioblastoma Multiforme, Gliosarcoma 

Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, Thomas Kosztowski, and Henry Brem

Chapter 123 Unusual Gliomas 

Michael L. DiLuna, Joachim M. Baehring,
Anita Huttner, and Joseph M. Piepmeier

Chapter 124 Primitive Neuroectodermal Tumors 

Karin Muraszko, Shawn L. Hervey-Jumper

Chapter 125 Pineal Tumors 

Jeffrey N. Bruce

Chapter 126 Medulloblastoma 

Joshua J. Chern, Ganesh Rao, and
Frederick F. Lang

Chapter 127 Intracranial Ependymomas
in Adults 

James L. Frazier and George I. Jallo

Chapter 128 Hemangioblastomas 

Russell R. Lonser and Edward H. Oldfield

Chapter 129 Central Nervous System Lymphoma 

Elizabeth R. Gerstner and Tracy T. Batchelor

Chapter 130 Metastatic Brain Tumors 

Frederick F. Lang, Eric L. Chang, Dima Suki,
David M. Wildrick, and Raymond Sawaya

parT 6

Extrinsic Tumors 

Chapter 131 Meningiomas 

Ossama Al-Mefty, Saleem I. Abdulrauf, and
Georges F. Haddad

Chapter 132 Meningeal Sarcoma and Meningeal Hemangiopericytoma 

Alim M. Ladha, Barton L. Guthrie, and
Matthew G. Ewend

Chapter 133 Acoustic Neuroma 

Scott A. Meyer and Kalmon D. Post

Chapter 134 Pituitary Tumors: Functioning and Nonfunctioning 

John A. Jane Jr, Kamal Thapar, and
Edward R. Laws Jr

Chapter 135 Craniopharyngioma 

James A. J. King, Vivek Mehta,
and Peter M. Black

Chapter 136 Epidermoid, Dermoid, and Neurenteric Cysts 

Wael Hassaneen and Raymond Sawaya

Chapter 137 Neoplastic Meningitis 

Alyx B. Porter and Kurt A. Jaeckle

parT 7

Ventricular Tumors 

Chapter 138 Ventricular Tumors 

Helmut Bertalanffy, Niklaus Krayenbühl,
Christian Wess, and Oliver Bozinov

parT 8

Skull and Skull Base Tumors 

Chapter 139 Overview of Skull Base Tumors 

Mario Ammirati and Hekmat Zarzour

Chapter 140 Chordomas and Chondrosarcomas 

Justin S. Cetas, Samuel A. Hughes, and
Johnny B. Delashaw Jr

Chapter 141 Glomus Tumors 

Massimo Gerosa and Paolo Rizzo

Chapter 142 Neoplasms of the Paranasal Sinuses 

Daryl R. Fourney, Lissa Ogieglo, and Franco DeMonte

Chapter 143 Esthesioneuroblastoma 

Jonas M. Sheehan and John A. Jane Sr

Chapter 144 Trigeminal Schwannomas 

M. Necmettin Pamir and Koray Özduman

Chapter 145 Juvenile Nasal Angiofibroma 

Paul Klimo Jr, Daniel R. Boué, and Corey Raffel

Chapter 146 Osseous Tumors 

Ganesh Rao

Chapter 147 Tumors of the Orbit 

Paul A. Gardner, Joseph C. Maroon, and
Amin B. Kassam

Chapter 148 Skull Tumors 

Eric G. St. Clair and Ian E. McCutcheon

Chapter 149 Scalp Tumors 

Ciara D. Harraher, John A. Persing, and
Elizabeth B. Claus

parT 9

Nonneoplastic Disorders Mimicking
Brain Tumors 

Chapter 150 Pseudotumor Cerebri 

Neil R. Miller

Chapter 151 Sarcoidosis, Tuberculosis, and Xanthogranuloma 

Sherwin E. Hua, Richard E. Clatterbuck,
Barney J. Stern, Prakash Sampath, and
Laurence D. Rhines

Chapter 152 Demyelinating Disease 

Peter C. Burger and Thierry A. G. M. Huisman

SECTION VI 
Pain

parT 1

Overview 

Chapter 153 Pain: General Historical Considerations 

Andrew C. Zacest and Kim J. Burchiel

parT 2

Basic Science 

Chapter 154 Anatomy and Physiology of Pain 

Mary M. Heinricher and Daniel R. Cleary

Chapter 155 Molecular Basis of Nociception 

Thomas K. Baumann

parT 3

Nonsurgical Therapy 

Chapter 156 Approach to the Patient with Chronic Pain 

Joshua M. Rosenow

Chapter 157 Pharmacologic Treatment of Pain 

Erika A. Petersen and Louis A. Whitworth

Chapter 158 Management of Pain by Anesthetic Techniques 

Rajni K. Jutla, Grace Chen, Matthew McGehee, and Brett R. Stacey

parT 4

Treatment of Trigeminal Neuralgia 

Chapter 159 Evidence-Based Approach to the Treatment of Facial Pain 

Turo Nurmikko

Chapter 160 Trigeminal Neuralgia: Diagnosis and Nonoperative Management 

Marlon S. Mathews, Devin K. Binder, and
Mark E. Linskey

Chapter 161 Percutaneous Procedures for Trigeminal Neuralgia 

Dibyendu K. Ray, Diaa Bahgat, and Kim J. Burchiel

Chapter 162 Stereotactic Radiosurgery for Trigeminal Neuralgia 

Jason P. Sheehan, Jay Jagannathan, and
Stephen J. Monteith

Chapter 163 Microvascular Decompression for Trigeminal Neuralgia 

Jonathan Miller and Kim J. Burchiel

parT 5

Surgical Procedures for Nontrigeminal Pain 

Chapter 164 Neurosurgical Management of Intractable Pain 

Kenneth A. Follett and Richard B. North

Neuromodulation

Chapter 165 Evidence Base: Neurostimulation for Pain 

Robert J. Coffey, Clement Hamani, and
Andres M. Lozano

Chapter 166 Peripheral Nerve Stimulation for Neuropathic Pain 

Konstantin V. Slavin, Paula Eboli, and Sabri Aydin

Chapter 167 Spinal Cord Stimulation 

Oren Sagher and Emily Lehmann

Chapter 168 Motor Cortex Stimulation 

Jaimie M. Henderson, Shivanand P. Lad, and
Kevin Chao

Destructive Procedures

Chapter 169 Evidence Base for Destructive Procedures 

Justin S. Cetas, Ahmed Raslan, and
Kim J. Burchiel

Chapter 170 Diagnosis and Management
of Painful Neuromas 

Deepa Danan and Christopher J. Winfree

Chapter 171 Dorsal Root Entry Zone Lesions 

Diaa Bahgat, Dibyendu K. Ray, and Kim J. Burchiel

Chapter 172 Percutaneous Cordotomy
and Trigeminal Tractotomy-Nucleotomy 

Yucel Kanpolat

SECTION VII 
Pediatrics

parT 1

Overview and Approach 

Chapter 173 Neuroanesthesia in Children 

Sulpicio G. Soriano and Mark A. Rockoff

Chapter 174 Neurocritical Care in Children 

José Pineda and Mark Wainwright

parT 2

Cranial Development Abnormalities 

Chapter 175 Normal and Abnormal Embryology of the Brain 

Mark S. Dias and Michael D. Partington

Chapter 176 Encephalocele 

Saadi Ghatan

Chapter 177 Dandy-Walker Syndrome 

Ondrej Choutka and Francesco T. Mangano

Chapter 178 Arachnoid Cysts 

Nicholas M. Wetjen and Marion L. Walker

Chapter 179 Chiari Malformations 

R. Shane Tubb, Jeffrey A. Pugh, and W. Jerry Oakes

Chapter 180 Craniopagus Twins 

Samuel R. Browd, James Tait Goodrich, and
Marion L. Walker

parT 3

Craniosynostosis 

Chapter 181 Genetics of Craniosynostosis 

Dan Drzymalski and Mark R. Proctor

Chapter 182 Craniosynostosis 

John A. Persing, John A. Jane Sr, and
Joseph H. Piatt

Chapter 183 Syndromic Craniosynostosis 

Matthew D. Smyth, Daniel Marchac, and
Dominique Renier

Chapter 184 Endoscopic Treatment
of Craniosynostosis 

David F. Jimenez and Constance M. Barone

Chapter 185 Plagiocephaly 

S. David Moss

parT 4

Hydrocephalus 

Chapter 186 Hydrocephalus in Children: Approach to the Patient 

John R. W. Kestle

Chapter 187 Infantile Posthemorrhagic Hydrocephalus 

Yin C. Hu, Shakeel A. Chowdhry, and
Shenandoah Robinson

Chapter 188 Cerebrospinal Fluid Physiology 

J. Gordon McComb and Shinya Yamada

Chapter 189 Experimental Hydrocephalus 

James P. McAllister II

Chapter 190 Ventricular Shunting Procedures 

Jeffrey P. Blount

Chapter 191 Neuroendoscopy 

Yin C. Hu and Alan R. Cohen

Chapter 192 Cerebrospinal Fluid Devices 

Richard J. Edwards and James Drake

Chapter 193 Shunt Infections and Their Treatment 

Nalin Gupta

parT 5

Pediatric Cranial and Intracranial Tumors 

Chapter 194 General Approaches
and Considerations for Pediatric Brain Tumors 

Renee Reynolds and Gerald A. Grant

Chapter 195 Optic Pathway Hypothalamic Gliomas 

Tadanori Tomita and Avinash Mohan

Chapter 196 Thalamic Tumors 

N u Owase Jeelani and Peter Dirks

Chapter 197 Choroid Plexus Tumors 

Bruce A. Kaufman

Chapter 198 Pediatric Craniopharyngioma 

David Yam, Frederick A. Boop, and Robert A. Sanford

Chapter 199 Supratentorial Hemispheric Tumors 

Neal Luther and Mark M. Souweidane

Chapter 200 Ependymoma 

Christopher D. Duntsch, Michael D. Taylor, and Frederick A. Boop

Chapter 201 Medulloblastoma in Children 

Paul N. Kongkham, Cynthia Hawkins, and
James T. Rutka

Chapter 202 Cerebellar Astrocytomas 

Leslie N. Sutton

Chapter 203 Brainstem Glioma 

Clemens M. Schirmer and Liliana C. Goumnerova

Chapter 204 Intracranial Germ Cell Tumors 

Ian F. Pollack and Regina I. Jakacki

Chapter 205 Familial Tumors (Neurocutaneous Syndromes) 

Ian G. Dorward and Jeffrey R. Leonard

Chapter 206 Skull Tumors and Fibrous Dysplasia 

Andrew D. Parent and James M. Shiflett

parT 6

Vascular Disease 

Chapter 207 Moyamoya Disease 

Edward R. Smith and R. Michael Scott

Chapter 208 Vein of Galen Aneurysmal Malformation 

Alejandro Berenstein and Yasunari Niimi

parT 7

Head and Brain Trauma 

Chapter 209 Management of Severe Head Injury in Children 

Sarah Jernigan and Mark R. Proctor

Chapter 210 Child Abuse 

Ann-Christine Duhaime and Cindy W. Christian

Chapter 211 Growing Skull Fracture 

Robert Owen and Thomas Pittman

Chapter 212 Birth Head Trauma 

Avinash Mohan and Robin M. Bowman

Chapter 213 Birth Brachial Plexus Injury 

T. S. Park and Alexander K. Powers

parT 8

Spine Disorders in Children 

Chapter 214 Myelomeningocele and Myelocystocele 

Todd C. Hankinson, Richard C. E. Anderson, and
Neil A. Feldstein

Chapter 215 Lipomyelomeningocele 

Sharad Rajpal and Bermans J. Iskandar

Chapter 216 Split Spinal Cord 

Zachary N. Litvack and Nathan R. Selden

Chapter 217 Tethered Spinal Cord: Fatty Filum Terminale, Meningocele Manqué, and Dermal Sinus Tracts 

R. Shane Tubbs, Jeffrey Pugh, and
John C. Wellons III

Chapter 218 Developmental Abnormalities
of the Craniocervical Junction 

Arnold H. Menezes and Timothy W. Vogel

Chapter 219 Achondroplasia and Other Dwarfisms 

Benjamin S. Carson Sr, Daniele Rigamonti, and Edward S. Ahn

Chapter 220 Cervical Spine Disorders
in Children 

Nicholas M. Wetjen and Douglas L. Brockmeyer

Chapter 221 Intramedullary Spinal Cord Tumors in Children 

Rick Abbott

Chapter 222 Spine Tumors in Children 

Tord D. Alden

Chapter 223 Thoracolumbar Spinal Disorders
in Pediatric Patients 

Justin S. Smith and Christopher I. Shaffrey

Chapter 224 Vertebral Column and Spinal Cord Injuries in Children 

Dachling Pang and John G. Zovickian

parT 9

Cerebral Palsy, Spasticity, and Dystonia 

Chapter 225 Clinical Features and Management of Cerebral Palsy 

Janice E. Brunstrom-Hernandez and Ann Tilton

Chapter 226 Intrathecal Baclofen Therapy
for Cerebral Palsy 

Leland Albright

Chapter 227 Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy
for Spastic Cerebral Palsy 

T. S. Park and David D. Limbrick Jr

Chapter 228 Dystonia in Children 

Leland Albright

VOLUME 3

SECTION VIII 
Peripheral Nerve

parT 1

Overview 

Chapter 229 General Principles in Evaluating
and Treating Peripheral Nerve Pathology, Injuries,
and Entrapments and Their Historical Context 

Aaron G. Filler and David G. Kline

parT 2

Basic Science of Peripheral Nerve Disorders 

Chapter 230 Pathophysiology of Surgical
Nerve Disorders 

Wale A. R. Sulaiman, Rajiv Midha, and
Tessa Gordon

parT 3

Approach to the Patient with Peripheral
Nerve Disorders 

Chapter 231 Peripheral Nerve Examination, Evaluation, and Biopsy 

Stephen M. Russell and Rajiv Midha

Chapter 232 Electrodiagnostic Evaluation
of Peripheral Nerves: Electromyography and Nerve Conduction Studies 

Lawrence Robinson and Eric C. Yuen

Chapter 233 Peripheral Neuropathies 

William Campbell and Aaron G. Filler

Chapter 234 Operative Neurophysiology of Peripheral Nerves 

Leo T. Happel

Chapter 235 Imaging for Peripheral Nerve Disorders 

Aaron G. Filler

parT 4

Management of Peripheral Nerve Entrapment 

Chapter 236 Distal Entrapment Syndromes: Carpal Tunnel, Cubital Tunnel, Peroneal, and Tarsal Tunnel 

Charles P. Toussaint and Eric L. Zager

Chapter 237 Thoracic Outlet Syndrome 

Charles P. Toussaint and Eric L. Zager

Chapter 238 Piriformis Syndrome, Obturator Internus Syndrome, Pudendal Nerve Entrapment, and Other Pelvic Entrapments 

Aaron G. Filler and Holly Gilmer-Hill

parT 5

Management and Repair of Peripheral
Nerve Injuries 

Chapter 239 Techniques and Options in Nerve Reconstruction and Repair 

Rajiv Midha

Chapter 240 Management of Acute Peripheral Nerve Injuries 

Thomas Kretschmer and Rolfe Birch

Chapter 241 Early Management of Brachial Plexus Injuries 

Allan Belzberg and Martijn J. A. Malessy

Chapter 242 Secondary Procedures for Brachial Plexus Injuries 

Huan Wang, Alexander Y. Shin, Allen T. Bishop, and Robert J. Spinner

Chapter 243 Nerve Injuries of the Lower Extremity 

Robert Tiel and Aaron G. Filler

parT 6

Management of Peripheral Nerve Tumors 

Chapter 244 Benign Tumors of the Peripheral Nerve 

Daniel H. Kim, Allan H. Friedman,
Ryan S. Kitagawa, and David Kline

Chapter 245 Surgery for Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumors 

Allen Maniker, Gaurav Gupta, and Abhijit Guha

parT 7

Management of Pain and Complications in Peripheral Nerve Surgery 

Chapter 246 Pain, Complications, and Iatrogenic Injury in Nerve Surgery 

Allen Maniker and Stephen M. Russell

SECTION IX 
Radiation

parT 1

Overview 

Chapter 247 General and Historical Considerations of Radiotherapy and Radiosurgery 

Mark E. Linskey and Jeffrey V. Kuo

parT 2

Basic Science of Radiotechniques 

Chapter 248 Principles of Radiation Therapy 

Carryn Anderson, John Bayouth, and John M. Buatti

Chapter 249 The Radiobiology and Physics of Radiosurgery 

Jason P. Sheehan, David Schlesinger, and
Chun-Po Yen

parT 3

Fractionated Radiation Therapy 

Chapter 250 Fractionated Radiation Therapy for Malignant Brain Tumors 

George M. Cannon and Minesh P. Mehta

Chapter 251 Fractionated Radiation Therapy for Benign Brain Tumors 

Igor J. Barani, Penny K. Sneed, and
Michael W. McDermott

Chapter 252 Fractionated Radiotherapy for Spine Tumors 

Nadia Issa Laack and Paul D. Brown

Chapter 253 Interstitial and Intracavitary Irradiation of Brain Tumors 

Manish K. Aghi, Michael W. McDermott,
Penny K. Sneed, and Mitchel S. Berger

parT 4

Techniques of Radiosurgery 

Chapter 254 Proton Radiosurgery 

Marc R. Bussière, Jay S. Loeffler, Paul H. Chapman, Ethan Cascio, and Helen A. Shih

Chapter 255 Linear Accelerator Radiosurgery: Technical Aspects 

Antonio A. F. De Salles, Alessandra A. Gorgulho, and Nzhde Agazaryan

Chapter 256 Gamma Knife Radiosurgery 

Ajay Niranjan, Josef Novotny Jr, Hideyuki Kano, Douglas Kondziolka, L. Dade Lunsford, and
John C. Flickinger

Chapter 257 Image-Guided Robotic Radiosurgery: The CyberKnife 

Pantaleo Romanelli, David E. Morris,
John R. Adler Jr, and Matthew G. Ewend

parT 5

Intracranial Stereotactic Radiosurgery 

Chapter 258 Radiosurgery of Malignant Tumors 

William A. Friedman and Gregory J. A. Murad

Chapter 259 Radiosurgery of Benign Intracranial Tumors 

Jean Régis, Marc Lévêque, Frédéric Castinetti, and Pierre-Hugues Roche

Chapter 260 Radiosurgery for Intracranial Vascular Malformations 

Bruce E. Pollock

Chapter 261 Radiosurgery for Functional Disorders 

Douglas Kondziolka and Dong Gyu Kim

parT 6

Extracranial Stereotactic Radiosurgery 

Chapter 262 Stereotactic Radiosurgery for
the Treatment of Spinal Metastases 

Mark H. Bilsky and Yoshiya Yamada

Chapter 263 Radiosurgery for Benign Spine Tumors and Vascular Malformations 

Peter C. Gerszten

SECTION X 
Spine

parT 1

Overview 

Chapter 264 Overview and Historical Considerations 

Volker K. H. Sonntag, Dennis G. Vollmer, and Chritopher I. Shaffrey

parT 2

Basic Science of the Spine 

Chapter 265 Concepts and Mechanisms of Spinal Biomechanics 

Vincent J. Miele, Tarun Bhalla, G. Alexander Jones, and Edward C. Benzel

Chapter 266 Biomaterials and Biomechanics
of Spinal Arthroplasty 

Brian R. Subach, Anne G. Copay, and
Thomas C. Schuler

Chapter 267 Principles of Translation of Biologic Therapies in Spinal Cord Injury 

James Guest

Chapter 268 Current Status and Future Direction of Management of Spinal Cord Injury 

Gregory W. J. Hawryluk and Michael G. Fehlings

Chapter 269 Intraoperative Monitoring of the Spinal Cord and Nerve Roots 

Victor X. D. Yang and Michael G. Fehlings

Chapter 270 Concepts of Disk Degeneration
and Regeneration 

Jonathon R. Ball and R. John Hurlbert

Chapter 271 Bone Metabolism and Osteoporosis and Its Effects on Spinal Disease and Surgical Treatments 

Michael Y. Wang and Daniel J. Hoh

parT 3

Approach to the Patient 

Chapter 272 Differential Diagnosis and Initial Management of Spine Pathology 

Bradford A. Curt, Charles Kuntz IV, and
Ferhan A. Asghar

Chapter 273 Diagnosis and Management
of Diskogenic Lower Back Pain 

Frank L. Acosta and Christopher P. Ames

Chapter 274 Metabolic and Other Nondegenerative Causes of Low Back Pain 

Omar N. Syed, Christopher E. Mandigo, and
Michael G. Kaiser

Chapter 275 Evaluation, Indications,
and Techniques of Revision
Spine Surgery 

Robert F. Heary and Reza J. Karimi

parT 4

Infection of the Spine 

Chapter 276 Infections of the Spine 

Dennis G. Vollmer and Nitin Tandon

Chapter 277 Fungal and Tubercular Infections
of the Spine 

Patrick A. Sugrue and Tyler R. Koski

parT 5

Degenerative Disease of the Spine 

Chapter 278 Treatment of Disk and Ligamentous Diseases of the Cervical Spine 

Vladimir Y. Dadashev and Gerald E. Rodts Jr

Chapter 279 Posterior Approach to Cervical Degenerative Disease 

Peter D. Angevine and Paul C. McCormick

Chapter 280 Anterior Approach for Cervical Spondylotic Myelopathy 

Mark Garrett, Juan Bartolomei, and
Volker K. H. Sonntag

Chapter 281 Spondyloarthropathies (Including Ankylosing Spondylitis) 

Ferhan A. Asghar, Gregory P. Graziano, and
Charles Kuntz IV

Chapter 282 Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament and Other Enthesopathies 

Daniel J. Hoh, Allan D. Levi, and Michael Y. Wang

Chapter 283 Treatment of Thoracic Disk Herniation 

Samer Ghostine, Srinath Samudrala, and
J. Patrick Johnson

Chapter 284 Treatment of Disk Disease of the Lumbar Spine 

Michael K. Rosner and Victoria A. Campbell

Chapter 285 Lumbar Spine Stenosis 

Nancy E. Epstein

Chapter 286 Pediatric Spondylolisthesis 

Davis L. Reames and Christopher I. Shaffrey

Chapter 287 Adult Thoracolumbar Scoliosis 

Frank L. Acosta Jr, and Christopher P. Ames

Chapter 288 Flat Back and Sagittal Plane Deformity 

D. Kojo Hamilton, Rod J. Oskouian Jr, and
Christopher I. Shaffrey

parT 6

Congenital and Developmental Anomalies
of the Spine 

Chapter 289 Acquired Abnormalities
of the Craniocervical Junction 

Arnold H. Menezes and Gregory W. Albert

Chapter 290 Congenital Abnormalities
of the Thoracic and Lumbar Spine 

Manish N. Shah and Paul Santiago

parT 7

Techniques for Spinal Procedures 

Chapter 291 Basic Principles of Spinal Internal Fixation 

Steven W. Chang, Neil R. Crawford,
Volker K. H. Sonntag, and Curtis A. Dickman

Chapter 292 Bone Graft Options, Bone Graft Substitutes, and Bone Harvest Techniques 

Richard Lebow, Tom Yao, Charles B. Stevenson, and Joseph S. Cheng

Chapter 293 Cervical Arthroplasty 

Sanjay S. Dhall, Daniel C. Lu, Regis W. Haid, and Praveen V. Mummaneni

Chapter 294 Lumbar Arthroplasty: Total Disk Replacement and Nucleus Replacement Technologies 

Domagoj Coric and Paul K. Kim

Chapter 295 Nucleoplasty and Posterior Dynamic Stabilization Systems 

Joel A. Bauman, Boyle C. Cheng, and
William C. Welch

Chapter 296 Spinopelvic Fixation 

Luis M. Tumialán and Praveen V. Mummaneni

parT 8

Instrumentation in Spinal Surgery 

Chapter 297 Anterior Cervical Instrumentation 

U. Kumar Kakarla, Curtis A. Dickman, and
Volker K. H. Sonntag

Chapter 298 Occiput, C1, and C2 Instrumentation 

Amy Lee and Neill M. Wright

Chapter 299 Posterior Subaxial and Cervicothoracic Instrumentation 

Christopher Wolfla and Matthew L. Miller

Chapter 300 Anterior Thoracic Instrumentation 

Omar N. Syed, Paul C. McCormick, and
Michael G. Kaiser

Chapter 301 Posterior Thoracic Instrumentation 

James M. Schuster and Neil R. Malhotra

Chapter 302 Anterior Lumbar Instrumentation 

Robert Morgan Stuart, Michael G. Kaiser, and
Peter D. Angevine

Chapter 303 Posterior Lumbar Instrumentation 

Justin S. Smith, Richard G. Fessler, and
Christopher I. Shaffrey

Chapter 304 Posterior, Transforaminal, and Anterior Lumbar Interbody
Fusion: Techniques and Instrumentation 

Adam S. Kanter, Andrew T. Dailey, and
Praveen V. Mummaneni

Chapter 305 Image-Guided Spinal Navigation: Principles and Clinical Applications 

Iain H. Kalfas

Chapter 306 Thoracoscopic Approaches to the Spine 

Francisco A. Ponce, Nicholas Theodore, and
Curtis A. Dickman

Chapter 307 Minimally Invasive Techniques for Lumbar Disorders 

Alfred T. Ogden and Richard G. Fessler

parT 9

Tumors of the Spine 

Chapter 308 Tumors of the Craniovertebral Junction 

Arnold H. Menezes

Chapter 309 Spinal Cord Tumors in Adults 

Alfred T. Ogden, Theodore H. Schwartz, and
Paul C. McCormick

Chapter 310 Evaluation and Management of Spinal Axis Tumors: Benign and Primary Malignant 

Patrick Hsieh and Ziya L. Gokaslan

Chapter 311 Evaluation and Management
of Spinal Axis Tumors: Metastatic 

Paul Klimo Jr, Ganesh Rao, and Laurence D. Rhines

parT 10

Spinal Trauma 

Chapter 312 Assessment of the Cervical Spine After Trauma 

Dennis G. Vollmer, Marc E. Eichler, and
Arthur L. Jenkins III

Chapter 313 Evaluation and Management of Craniocervical Dissociation 

Brian Walsh and Vincent C. Traynelis

Chapter 314 Atlantoaxial Rotatory Subluxation, Transverse Ligament Injury 

Andrew M. Bauer and Daniel K. Resnick

Chapter 315 Evaluation and Treatment of Odontoid and Hangman’s Fractures 

Paul M. Arnold, Neal G. Haynes, and Brian C. Kelley

Chapter 316 Pathology of the Cervicothoracic Junction: Evaluation and Treatment 

Peter S. Amenta and James S. Harrop

Chapter 317 Transient Quadriparesis and Athletic Injuries of the Cervical Spine 

Jay Jagannathan, Justin S. Smith, and
Christopher I. Shaffrey

Chapter 318 Diagnosis and Management
of Thoracic Spine Fractures 

Nestor D. Tomycz and David O. Okonkwo

Chapter 319 Thoracolumbar Trauma 

Ryan Janicki, Alexander R. Vaccaro, and
Brian K. Kwon

Chapter 320 Sacral Fractures 

Noel I. Perin

Chapter 321 Osteoporotic Fractures: Evaluation and Treatment with Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty 

R. Webster Crowley, H. Kwang Yeoh,
M. Sean McKisic, Rod J. Oskouian Jr, and
Aaron S. Dumont

VOLUME 4

SECTION XI 
Trauma

parT 1

Introduction 

Chapter 322 Introduction to Traumatic Brain Injury 

M. Ross Bullock and David A. Hovda

parT 2

Basic and Clinical Science 

Chapter 323 Epidemiology of Traumatic Brain Injury 

Joost W. Schouten and Andrew I. R. Maas

Chapter 324 Biomechanical Basis of Traumatic Brain Injury 

David F. Meaney, Stephen E. Olvey, and
Thomas A. Gennarelli

Chapter 325 Neuropathology of Traumatic Brain Injury 

Peter C. Blumbergs

Chapter 326 Animal Models of Traumatic Brain Injury 

Patrick M. Kochanek and C. Edward Dixon

Chapter 327 Neurochemical Pathomechanisms
in Traumatic Brain Injury 

J. Chris Zacko, Gregory W. J. Hawryluk, and
M. Ross Bullock

Chapter 328 Regeneration and Repair 

R. Mark Richardson and M. Ross Bullock

Chapter 329 Current Concepts of Hypothermia in Traumatic Brain Injury 

W. Dalton Dietrich and Helen M. Bramlett

parT 3

Radiology in Traumatic Brain Surgery 

Chapter 330 Imaging of Traumatic Brain Injury 

Tuong H. Le and Alisa D. Gean

parT 4

Management of Traumatic Brain Surgery 

Chapter 331 Clinical Pathophysiology of Traumatic Brain Injury 

Kiarash Shahlaie, Marike Zwienenberg-Lee, and
J. Paul Muizelaar

Chapter 332 Mild Traumatic Brain Injury in Adults and Concussion in Sports 

Jamie Pardini, Julian E. Bailes, and
Joseph C. Maroon

Chapter 333 Initial Resuscitation, Prehospital Care, and Emergency Room Care
in Traumatic Brain Injury 

Arun Jacob, M. Sean Grady, and
Gregory G. Heuer

Chapter 334 Critical Care Management of Traumatic Brain Injury 

Claudia Robertson and
Leonardo Rangel-Castilla

Chapter 335 Surgical Management of Traumatic Brain Injury 

J. Chris Zacko, Leo Harris, and
M. Ross Bullock

Chapter 336 Traumatic and Penetrating Head Injuries 

Bizhan Aarabi, Rocco Armonda, Randy S. Bell, and Frederick L. Stephens

Chapter 337 Blast-Induced Neurotrauma 

Ben Waldau, Jason H. Huang, H. Richard Winn, and Gerald A. Grant

Chapter 338 Indications and Techniques for Cranial Decompression after Traumatic Brain Injury 

Sharon Webb and Shelly D. Timmons

Chapter 339 Craniofacial Injuries 

Peter L. Reilly and David J. David

parT 5

Sequelae and Outcome in Traumatic Brain Surgery 

Chapter 340 Prognosis after Traumatic Brain Injury 

Andrew I. R. Maas, Doortje C. Engel, and
Hester Lingsma

Chapter 341 Traumatic Cerebrospinal Fluid Fistulas 

Peter L. Reilly, Peter J. Wormald, and
Lawrence F. Marshall

Chapter 342 Rehabilitation of Patients with Traumatic Brain Injury 

Cathy Chuang, Nicole L. Stroud,
and Ross Zafonte

SECTION XII 
Vascular

parT 1

Overview: Basic Science, Medical Management, and Radiologic Evaluation 

Chapter 343 Cerebral Blood Flow and Metabolism and Cerebral Ischemia 

Caroline C. Tan, Vini G. Khurana,
Eduardo E. Benarroch, and Fredric B. Meyer

Chapter 344 Acute Medical Management
of Ischemic/Hemorrhagic Stroke 

Thomas M. Hemmen and Justin A. Zivin

Chapter 345 Intraoperative Cerebral Protection 

Nicholas C. Bambakidis, Jason Wilson, Yin C. Hu, and Warren R. Selman

Chapter 346 Circulatory Arrest with Deep Hypothermia 

Paul Gigante, Robert A. Solomon, and
E. Sander Connolly Jr

Chapter 347 Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography and Neurosonology 

David W. Newell, Arthur M. Lam, and
Andrei V. Alexandrov

Chapter 348 Neurovascular Imaging 

William W. Ashley Jr, Roger Lichtenbaum, and
Fady T. Charbel

parT 2

Occlusive Vascular Disease 

Chapter 349 Carotid Occlusive Disease: Natural History and Medical Management 

Robert E. Harbaugh, Christopher M. Loftus,
James D. Fleck, and José Biller

Chapter 350 Carotid Endarterectomy 

Michael J. Link, Kelly D. Flemming, and
Fredric B. Meyer

Chapter 351 Carotid Artery Angioplasty and Stenting 

Adnan H. Siddiqui, Robert D. Ecker, J. Mocco, Kenneth D. Snyder, Elad I. Levy, and
L. Nelson Hopkins

Chapter 352 Blunt Cerebrovascular Injury 

Gregory G. Heuer, Robert W. Hurst, and
Peter D. LeRoux

Chapter 353 Nonatherosclerotic Carotid Lesions 

Michael J. Alexander and Parham Moftakhar

Chapter 354 Extracranial Vertebral Artery Diseases 

Fady T. Charbel, Ali Alaraj, and
Sepideh Amin-Hanjani

Chapter 355 Intracranial Occlusive Disease 

Steven W. Hwang, Seon Kyu Lee, and
Carlos A. David

Chapter 356 Adult Moyamoya Disease 

Yasuhiro Yonekawa, Yasushi Takagi, and
Nadia Khan

Chapter 357 Cerebral Venous and Sinus Thrombosis 

Kenneth C. Liu, Bronwyn E. Hamilton, and
Stanley L. Barnwell

parT 3

Nonlesional Spontaneous Intracerebral Hemorrhage 

Chapter 358 Nonlesional Spontaneous Intracerebral Hemorrhage 

Hamad Farhat, Thomas Kretschmer, and
Jacques J. Morcos

parT 4

Hemorrhagic Vascular Disease 

Chapter 359 Genetics of Intracranial Aneurysms 

Amos K. Ladouceur, Ali Shirzadi, and
Wouter I. Shirzadi

Chapter 360 The Natural History of Cerebral Aneurysms 

Gavin W. Britz and H. Richard Winn

Chapter 361 Pathobiology of Intracranial Aneurysms 

Teresa Santiago-Sim and Dong H. Kim

Chapter 362 Surgical Decision Making for the Treatment of Intracranial Aneurysms 

Lief-Erik Bohman, H. Richard Winn, and
Peter D. LeRoux

Chapter 363 Perioperative Management of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage 

Julian Spears, R. Loch Macdonald, and Bryce Weir

Chapter 364 Cerebral Vasospasm 

J. Max Findlay

Chapter 365 Surgical Approaches to Intracranial Aneurysms 

Gregory G. Heuer, Michael T. Lawton,
H. Richard Winn, and Peter LeRoux

Chapter 366 Microsurgery of Paraclinoid Aneurysms 

Rose Du and Arthur L. Day

Chapter 367 Intracranial Internal Carotid Artery Aneurysms 

Amir R. Dehdashti and M. Christopher Wallace

Chapter 368 Anterior Communicating Artery Aneurysms 

Judy Huang, Anand V. Germanwala, and
Rafael J. Tamargo

Chapter 369 Microsurgery of Distal Anterior Cerebral Artery Aneurysms 

Andrew F. Ducruet and E. Sander Connolly Jr

Chapter 370 Surgical Management of Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms 

Alexander M. Mason, C. Michael Cawley, and
Daniel L. Barrow

Chapter 371 Microsurgery of Vertebral Artery, Posterior Inferior Cerebellar Artery, and Vertebrobasilar Junction Aneurysms 

Eric C. Chang, Brian L. Hoh, and
Christopher S. Ogilvy

Chapter 372 Basilar Trunk Aneurysms 

Gabriel Zada, Steven Giannotta

Chapter 373 Microsurgery of Basilar Apex Aneurysms 

Bernard R. Bendok, Daniel L. Surdell,
Arun K. Sherma, and H. Hunt Batjer

Chapter 374 Endovascular Approaches to Intracranial Aneurysms 

Felipe C. Albuquerque and Cameron G. McDougall

Chapter 375 Endovascular Coiling of Intracranial Aneurysms: Supporting Evidence 

Cameron G. McDougall and Felipe C. Albuquerque

Chapter 376 Endovascular Stenting of Intracranial Aneurysms 

David J. Fiorella, Elad I. Levy, Pedro Lylyk, and Peter A. Rasmussen

Chapter 377 Endovascular Hunterian Ligation 

Raqeeb Haque, Christopher P. Kellner, and
Sean D. Lavine

Chapter 378 Microsurgical Management
of Giant Intracranial Aneurysms 

Nader Sanai and Michael T. Lawton

Chapter 379 Infectious Intracranial Aneurysms 

Scott A. Meyer and Joshua B. Bederson

Chapter 380 Revascularization Techniques for Complex Aneurysms and Skull Base Tumors 

Joshua R. Dusick, Nestor R. Gonzalez, and
Neil A. Martin

Chapter 381 Multimodality Management
of Complex Cerebrovascular Lesions 

Kajetan L. von Eckardstein, Bruce E. Pollock,
Giuseppe Lanzino, and Fredric B. Meyer

Chapter 382 Traumatic Cerebral Aneurysms Secondary to Penetrating Intracranial Injuries 

Kiarash Golshani, Gavin W. Britz, Alice Yoo, and
G. Alexander West

parT 5

True Arteriovenous Malformations 

Chapter 383 Pathobiology of True Arteriovenous Malformations 

Cormac G. Gavin and Neil D. Kitchen

Chapter 384 The Natural History of Intracranial Vascular Malformations 

Kelly D. Flemming and Robert D. Brown Jr

Chapter 385 Therapeutic Decision Making 

Michael Morgan

Chapter 386 Adjuvant Endovascular Management of Brain Arteriovenous Malformations 

Robert M. Starke, Sean D. Lavine, Philip M. Meyers, and E. Sander Connolly Jr

Chapter 387 Endovascular Management of Arteriovenous Malformations
for Cure 

Robert M. Starke, Sean D. Lavine,
E. Sander Connolly Jr, and Philip M. Meyers

Chapter 388 Microsurgical Management
of Arteriovenous Malformations 

Thomas Kretschmer and Roberto C. Heros

Chapter 389 Surgical and Radiosurgical Management of Giant Arteriovenous Malformations 

Steven D. Chang and Gary K. Steinberg

parT 6

Arteriovenous Fistulas 

Chapter 390 Carotid-Cavernous Fistulas 

Giuseppe Lanzino and Fredric B. Meyer

Chapter 391 Treatment of Other Intracranial Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas 

Sandra Narayanan and Michael Cawley

parT 7

Cavernomas 

Chapter 392 Natural History of Cavernous Malformations 

Joseph M. Zabramski and Iman Feiz-Erfan

Chapter 393 Genetics of Cerebral Cavernous Malformations 

Ali Kemal Ozturk, Angeliki Louvi, and Murat Günel

Chapter 394 Supratentorial and Infratentorial Cavernous Malformations 

Gregory P. Lekovic, Randall W. Porter, and
Robert F. Spetzler

parT 8

Arteriovenous Malformations and Fistulas
of the Spine 

Chapter 395 Classification of Spinal Arteriovenous Lesions: Arteriovenous Fistulas and Arteriovenous Malformations 
4146

Shervin R. Dashti, Maria Toledo, Louis J. Kim, and Robert F. Spetzler

Chapter 396 Endovascular Treatment of Spinal Vascular Malformations 

Yakov Gologorsky and Aman B. Patel

Chapter 397 Spinal Vascular Malformations 

Aaron S. Dumont and Edward H. Oldfield

parT 9

Miscellaneous 

Chapter 398 Pregnancy and the Vascular Lesion 

Khoi D. Than and B. Gregory Thompson Jr

About the Author

H. Winn

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director of Neurosurgery, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, New York; Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York; Adjunct Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa; Clinical Professor, Weill Medical College, Columbia University, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, New York; Visiting Professor of Surgery (Neurosurgery), Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Kathmandu, Nepal

