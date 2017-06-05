Yogurt in Health and Disease Prevention
1st Edition
Description
Yogurt in Health and Disease Prevention examines the mechanisms by which yogurt, an important source of micro- and macronutrients, impacts human nutrition, overall health, and disease. Topics covered include yogurt consumption’s impact on overall diet quality, allergic disorders, gastrointestinal tract health, bone health, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, obesity, weight control, metabolism, age-related disorders, and cardiovascular health. Modifications to yogurt are also covered in scientific detail, including altering the protein to carbohydrate ratios, adding n-3 fatty acids, phytochemical enhancements, adding whole grains, and supplementing with various micronutrients. Prebiotic, probiotic, and synbiotic yogurt component are also covered to give the reader a comprehensive understanding of the various impacts yogurt and related products can have on human health.
Key Features
- Health coverage encompasses nutrition, gastroenterology, endocrinology, immunology, and cardiology
- Examines novel and unusual yogurts as well as popular and common varieties
- Covers effects on diet, obesity, and weight control
- Outlines common additives to yogurts and their respective effects
- Reviews prebiotics, probiotics, and symbiotic yogurts
- Includes practical information on how yogurt may be modified to improve its nutritive value
Readership
Nutritionists, dairy scientists, functional food developers, medical and public health professional
Table of Contents
Yogurt production from lab to table
1. Yogurt: historical background, popularity and global trade
Akanksha Gandhi, Nagendra P. Shah
2. An overview on yogurt production and composition
Ramesh Chandra Chandan
3. Stabilizers, colorants and exopolysaccharides in yogurt
Kunal Manohar Gawai, Jashbhai B. Prajapati and Sreeja Mudgal
4. Microbiology of yogurt and bio-yogurts containing probiotics, and prebiotics
Daragh Hill1, R. Paul Ross, Elke Arendt, and Catherine Stanton
5. Other fermented dairy products: kefir and koumiss
Pranav K. Singh and Nagendra P. Shah
6. Regulatory aspects of yogurt
Arun Kilara
Yogurt additives and reformulations
7. Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids added to yogurt
Douglas Olson and Kayanush J. Aryana
8. Yogurt with Plant Sterols and Stanols
Zehra Buyuktuncer
9. Potential applications of prebiotics to yogurt and impact on health
P. H. P. Prasanna and Robert A. Rastall
10. Yogurt-like beverages made with cereals
Rossana Coda, Marco Montemurro, Carlo G. Rizzello
11. Preparation of Functional Yogurt Enriched with Olive Derived Products
Zoidou Evangeliaa, Melliou Eleni, Moatsou Golfo, Magiatis Ρrokopios
12. Carrot Juice Yogurts: Composition, Microbiology and Sensory Acceptance
Lihua Fan and Margaret Cliff
13. Fecal microbiota and probiotic yogurt intake
Denis Roy
14. Synbiotic yogurts and the elderly
Katia Sivieri, Fernanda Campos Freire, Natalia Pontin Lopes, Christiane Tiemy Doi Shiraishi, Ana Carolina Moreira da Silva Pires, Ana Carolina Delgado Lima, Adriana Cristina Marchese Zavarizi, Letícia Sgarbosa, Fernanda Bianchi
Yogurts around the world
15. Nunu: A West-African fermented yogurt-like milk product
James Owusu-Kwarteng, Fortune Akabanda, Pernille Johansen, Lene Jespersen and Dennis S. Nielsen
16. Traditional yogurt as a source of Lactobacilli and other lactic acid bacteria in Iran
Mohammad Rabbani Khorasgani and Rasoul Shafiei
17. Rheology and Functionality of Ayran-A Yogurt Drink
Filiz Altay
18. Bulgarian yogurt-like product "katak"
Svetla Danova, Veronica Nemska and Rositsa Tropcheva
19. Brazilian yogurt-like product
Tatiana C. Pimentel, Adriane E. C. Antunes, Patrícia B. Zacarchenco, Marco Antônio S. Cortez, Cristina S.B. Bogsan, Maricê N. Oliveira, Adriano G. Cruz*
20. Dahi - an Indian naturally fermented yogurt
Sreeja Mudgal and Jashbhai B. Prajapati
Important micronutrient and biotic components of yogurts
21. Beta-casomorphins in yogurt
D.D. Nguyen, F. Busetti, and V.A. Solah
22. Lactose in yogurt
Thom Huppertz
23. Bacteria in yogurt and strain dependent effects on gut health
Lorenzo Morelli
24. Bioactive peptides in yogurt
B. Mann, Athira S, R. Sharma and Rajesh Bajaj
25. Metabolomics as emerging strategy for investigation of yogurt components
Sarn Settachaimongkon, Hein J. F. van Valenberg, Eddy J. Smid
26. Oestrogenic compounds in yogurt
Bárbara Socas-Rodríguez, Antonio V. Herrera-Herrera, Javier Hernández-Borges, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Delgado
Yogurt and human health
27. Dairy, yogurt and cardiovascular health
Christine E Dugan and Maria Luz Fernandez
28. Role of yogurt in the nutrition and health of children and adolescents
Melissa Anne Fernandez, Mauro Fisberg and André Marette
29. Yogurt consumption and impact on bone health
René Rizzoli and Emmanuel Biver
30. Yogurt, pre- and probiotics to reduce the progression of HIV
Ruben Hummelen and Jaimie Hemsworth
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 5th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128052723
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128051344
About the Editor
Nagendra Shah
Nagendra P. Shah, B.V.Sc. & A.H. (Honours), M.Sc., Ph.D., CFS, FAIFST, FADSA, FIFT is currently Professor of Food Science at the University of Hong Kong, He served as a Professor at Victoria University, Melbourne, Australia, for over 20 years. Prof. Shah has a long and intensive research history in dairy foods and probiotics, prebiotics and functional foods.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Food Science and Technology, School of Biological Sciences, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China
Reviews
"The book was designed to provide useful information for doctors, nutritionists and other professionals that work with public health, food industry, public policy and those who are dedicated to marketing and economics…Have a good reading of the book accompanied by a good yogurt!" (translation provided by author) --MilkPoint