Yogurt in Health and Disease Prevention - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128051344, 9780128052723

Yogurt in Health and Disease Prevention

1st Edition

Editors: Nagendra Shah
eBook ISBN: 9780128052723
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128051344
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th June 2017
Page Count: 570
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
134.00
113.90
160.00
136.00
170.00
144.50
182.68
155.28
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
160.00
136.00
238.14
202.42
134.00
113.90
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Yogurt in Health and Disease Prevention examines the mechanisms by which yogurt, an important source of micro- and macronutrients, impacts human nutrition, overall health, and disease. Topics covered include yogurt consumption’s impact on overall diet quality, allergic disorders, gastrointestinal tract health, bone health, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, obesity, weight control, metabolism, age-related disorders, and cardiovascular health. Modifications to yogurt are also covered in scientific detail, including altering the protein to carbohydrate ratios, adding n-3 fatty acids, phytochemical enhancements, adding whole grains, and supplementing with various micronutrients. Prebiotic, probiotic, and synbiotic yogurt component are also covered to give the reader a comprehensive understanding of the various impacts yogurt and related products can have on human health.

Key Features

  • Health coverage encompasses nutrition, gastroenterology, endocrinology, immunology, and cardiology
  • Examines novel and unusual yogurts as well as popular and common varieties
  • Covers effects on diet, obesity, and weight control
  • Outlines common additives to yogurts and their respective effects
  • Reviews prebiotics, probiotics, and symbiotic yogurts
  • Includes practical information on how yogurt may be modified to improve its nutritive value

Readership

Nutritionists, dairy scientists, functional food developers, medical and public health professional

Table of Contents

Yogurt production from lab to table
1. Yogurt: historical background, popularity and global trade 
Akanksha Gandhi, Nagendra P. Shah
2. An overview on yogurt production and composition  
Ramesh Chandra Chandan
3. Stabilizers, colorants and exopolysaccharides in yogurt
Kunal Manohar Gawai, Jashbhai B. Prajapati and Sreeja Mudgal
4. Microbiology of yogurt and bio-yogurts containing probiotics, and prebiotics 
Daragh Hill1, R. Paul Ross, Elke Arendt, and Catherine Stanton
5. Other fermented dairy products: kefir and koumiss 
Pranav K. Singh and Nagendra P. Shah
6. Regulatory aspects of yogurt
Arun Kilara

Yogurt additives and reformulations
7. Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids added to yogurt
Douglas Olson and Kayanush J. Aryana
8. Yogurt with Plant Sterols and Stanols
Zehra Buyuktuncer
9. Potential applications of prebiotics to yogurt and impact on health
P. H. P. Prasanna and Robert A. Rastall
10. Yogurt-like beverages made with cereals
Rossana Coda, Marco Montemurro, Carlo G. Rizzello
11. Preparation of Functional Yogurt Enriched with Olive Derived Products
Zoidou Evangeliaa, Melliou Eleni, Moatsou Golfo, Magiatis Ρrokopios
12. Carrot Juice Yogurts: Composition, Microbiology and Sensory Acceptance
Lihua Fan and Margaret Cliff
13. Fecal microbiota and probiotic yogurt intake
Denis Roy
14. Synbiotic yogurts and the elderly 
Katia Sivieri, Fernanda Campos Freire, Natalia Pontin Lopes, Christiane Tiemy Doi Shiraishi,   Ana Carolina  Moreira da Silva Pires, Ana Carolina Delgado Lima, Adriana Cristina Marchese   Zavarizi, Letícia Sgarbosa, Fernanda Bianchi

Yogurts around the world
15. Nunu: A West-African fermented yogurt-like milk product
James Owusu-Kwarteng, Fortune Akabanda, Pernille Johansen, Lene Jespersen and Dennis S. Nielsen
16. Traditional yogurt as a source of Lactobacilli and other lactic acid bacteria in Iran
Mohammad Rabbani Khorasgani and Rasoul Shafiei
17. Rheology and Functionality of Ayran-A Yogurt Drink 
Filiz Altay
18. Bulgarian yogurt-like product "katak"
Svetla Danova, Veronica Nemska and Rositsa Tropcheva
19. Brazilian yogurt-like product
Tatiana C. Pimentel, Adriane E. C. Antunes, Patrícia B. Zacarchenco, Marco Antônio S. Cortez,   Cristina S.B. Bogsan, Maricê N. Oliveira, Adriano G. Cruz*
20. Dahi - an Indian naturally fermented yogurt 
Sreeja Mudgal and Jashbhai B. Prajapati

Important micronutrient and biotic components of yogurts
21. Beta-casomorphins in yogurt
D.D. Nguyen, F. Busetti, and V.A. Solah
22. Lactose in yogurt
Thom Huppertz
23. Bacteria in yogurt and strain dependent effects on gut health
Lorenzo Morelli
24. Bioactive peptides in yogurt 
B. Mann, Athira S, R. Sharma and Rajesh Bajaj
25. Metabolomics as emerging strategy for investigation of yogurt components
Sarn Settachaimongkon, Hein J. F. van Valenberg, Eddy J. Smid
26. Oestrogenic compounds in yogurt
Bárbara Socas-Rodríguez, Antonio V. Herrera-Herrera, Javier Hernández-Borges, Miguel Ángel   Rodríguez Delgado

Yogurt and human health
27. Dairy, yogurt and cardiovascular health
Christine E Dugan and Maria Luz Fernandez
28. Role of yogurt in the nutrition and health of children and adolescents 
Melissa Anne Fernandez, Mauro Fisberg and André Marette
29. Yogurt consumption and impact on bone health
René Rizzoli and Emmanuel Biver
30. Yogurt, pre- and probiotics to reduce the progression of HIV
Ruben Hummelen and Jaimie Hemsworth

Details

No. of pages:
570
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128052723
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128051344

About the Editor

Nagendra Shah

Nagendra P. Shah, B.V.Sc. & A.H. (Honours), M.Sc., Ph.D., CFS, FAIFST, FADSA, FIFT is currently Professor of Food Science at the University of Hong Kong, He served as a Professor at Victoria University, Melbourne, Australia, for over 20 years. Prof. Shah has a long and intensive research history in dairy foods and probiotics, prebiotics and functional foods.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Food Science and Technology, School of Biological Sciences, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China

Reviews

"The book was designed to provide useful information for doctors, nutritionists and other professionals that work with public health, food industry, public policy and those who are dedicated to marketing and economics…Have a good reading of the book accompanied by a good yogurt!" (translation provided by author) --MilkPoint

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.