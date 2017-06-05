Yogurt in Health and Disease Prevention

Yogurt production from lab to table

1. Yogurt: historical background, popularity and global trade

Akanksha Gandhi, Nagendra P. Shah

2. An overview on yogurt production and composition

Ramesh Chandra Chandan

3. Stabilizers, colorants and exopolysaccharides in yogurt

Kunal Manohar Gawai, Jashbhai B. Prajapati and Sreeja Mudgal

4. Microbiology of yogurt and bio-yogurts containing probiotics, and prebiotics

Daragh Hill1, R. Paul Ross, Elke Arendt, and Catherine Stanton

5. Other fermented dairy products: kefir and koumiss

Pranav K. Singh and Nagendra P. Shah

6. Regulatory aspects of yogurt

Arun Kilara

Yogurt additives and reformulations

7. Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids added to yogurt

Douglas Olson and Kayanush J. Aryana

8. Yogurt with Plant Sterols and Stanols

Zehra Buyuktuncer

9. Potential applications of prebiotics to yogurt and impact on health

P. H. P. Prasanna and Robert A. Rastall

10. Yogurt-like beverages made with cereals

Rossana Coda, Marco Montemurro, Carlo G. Rizzello

11. Preparation of Functional Yogurt Enriched with Olive Derived Products

Zoidou Evangeliaa, Melliou Eleni, Moatsou Golfo, Magiatis Ρrokopios

12. Carrot Juice Yogurts: Composition, Microbiology and Sensory Acceptance

Lihua Fan and Margaret Cliff

13. Fecal microbiota and probiotic yogurt intake

Denis Roy

14. Synbiotic yogurts and the elderly

Katia Sivieri, Fernanda Campos Freire, Natalia Pontin Lopes, Christiane Tiemy Doi Shiraishi, Ana Carolina Moreira da Silva Pires, Ana Carolina Delgado Lima, Adriana Cristina Marchese Zavarizi, Letícia Sgarbosa, Fernanda Bianchi

Yogurts around the world

15. Nunu: A West-African fermented yogurt-like milk product

James Owusu-Kwarteng, Fortune Akabanda, Pernille Johansen, Lene Jespersen and Dennis S. Nielsen

16. Traditional yogurt as a source of Lactobacilli and other lactic acid bacteria in Iran

Mohammad Rabbani Khorasgani and Rasoul Shafiei

17. Rheology and Functionality of Ayran-A Yogurt Drink

Filiz Altay

18. Bulgarian yogurt-like product "katak"

Svetla Danova, Veronica Nemska and Rositsa Tropcheva

19. Brazilian yogurt-like product

Tatiana C. Pimentel, Adriane E. C. Antunes, Patrícia B. Zacarchenco, Marco Antônio S. Cortez, Cristina S.B. Bogsan, Maricê N. Oliveira, Adriano G. Cruz*

20. Dahi - an Indian naturally fermented yogurt

Sreeja Mudgal and Jashbhai B. Prajapati

Important micronutrient and biotic components of yogurts

21. Beta-casomorphins in yogurt

D.D. Nguyen, F. Busetti, and V.A. Solah

22. Lactose in yogurt

Thom Huppertz

23. Bacteria in yogurt and strain dependent effects on gut health

Lorenzo Morelli

24. Bioactive peptides in yogurt

B. Mann, Athira S, R. Sharma and Rajesh Bajaj

25. Metabolomics as emerging strategy for investigation of yogurt components

Sarn Settachaimongkon, Hein J. F. van Valenberg, Eddy J. Smid

26. Oestrogenic compounds in yogurt

Bárbara Socas-Rodríguez, Antonio V. Herrera-Herrera, Javier Hernández-Borges, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Delgado

Yogurt and human health

27. Dairy, yogurt and cardiovascular health

Christine E Dugan and Maria Luz Fernandez

28. Role of yogurt in the nutrition and health of children and adolescents

Melissa Anne Fernandez, Mauro Fisberg and André Marette

29. Yogurt consumption and impact on bone health

René Rizzoli and Emmanuel Biver

30. Yogurt, pre- and probiotics to reduce the progression of HIV

Ruben Hummelen and Jaimie Hemsworth