Yoder-Wise's Leading and Managing in Canadian Nursing
2nd Edition
Description
Prepare for licensure and your transition to practice! Organized around the issues in today's constantly changing healthcare environment Yoder-Wise's Leading & Managing in Canadian Nursing, 2nd Edition offers an innovative approach to leading and managing by merging theory, research, and practical application. This cutting-edge text is intuitively organized around the issues that are central to the success of Canadian nurses including cultural diversity, resource management, advocacy, patient safety, delegation, and communication. In addition, it provides just the right amount of information to equip you with the tools you need to master leadership and management – all to help prepare you for clinical practice!
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Each chapter opens with A Challenge, where practicing nurse leaders/managers offer their real-world views of a concern related in the chapter, encouraging you to think about how you would handle the situation.
- UNIQUE! A Solution closes each chapter with an effective method to handle the real-life situation presented in A Challenge and demonstrates the ins and outs of problem-solving in practice.
- Innovative content and presentation, merge theory, research and professional practice in key leadership and management areas.
- An array of pedagogical elements includes chapter objectives, glossary terms, exercises, Research Perspectives, Literature Perspectives, Theory Boxes, chapter checklists, tips, and references.
- Intuitively organized content and clear and unbiased writing style facilitates learning of theory and complex concepts.
- Inviting and well-structured full-colour design enhances your learning by being able to find information quickly and easily, providing visual reinforcement of concepts.
Table of Contents
Part I: Core Concepts
Overview
1. Leading, Managing, and Following
2. Developing the Role of Leader
3. Developing the Role of Manager
4. Nursing Leadership and Indigenous Health
5. Patient Focus
Context
6. Ethical Issues
7. Legal Issues
8. Making Decisions and Solving Problems
9. Health Care Organizations
10. Understanding and Designing Organizational Structures
11. Cultural Diversity in Health Care
12. Power, Politics, and Influence
Part II: Managing Resources
13. Caring, Communicating, and Managing with Technology
14. Managing Costs and Budgets
15. Care Delivery Strategies
16. Staffing and Scheduling (available only on Evolve)
17. Selecting, Developing, and Evaluating Staff (available only on Evolve)
Part III: Changing the Status Quo
18. Strategic Planning, Goal-Setting, and Marketing
19. Nurses Leading Change: A Relational Emancipatory Framework for Health and Social Action
20. Building Teams Through Communication and Partnerships
21. Collective Nursing Advocacy
22. Understanding Quality, Risk, and Safety
23. Translating Research into Practice
Part IV: Interpersonal and Personal Skills
Interpersonal
24. Understanding and Resolving Conflict
25. Managing Personal/Personnel Problems
26. Workplace Violence and Incivility
27. Inter and Intraprofessional Practice and Leading in Professional Practice Settings
Personal
28. Role Transition
29. Self-Management: Stress and Time
Future
30. Thriving for the Future
31. Leading and Managing Your Career
32. Nursing Students as Leaders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721752
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781771721677
About the Author
Patricia Yoder-Wise
Patricia S. Yoder-Wise, RN, EdD, NEA-BC, ANEF, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, TX
Janice Waddell
Janice Waddell, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean, Faculty of Community Services; Associate Professor, Daphne Cockwell School of Nursing, Ryerson University
Nancy Walton
Nancy Walton, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and Associate Professor Ryerson University