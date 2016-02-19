Yevtushenko Poems presents a compilation of poems by Yevgeny Yevtushenko, a Russian poet. This book shows Yevtushenko's literary style in writing novels, essays, dramas, and poetry. Comprised of 37 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the advantage of poetry over prose in its retentiveness. This text then discusses the characteristics of Yevtushenko's poems, which are varied in the means of substantiation and in their themes. Other chapters present the greatest of Yevtushenko's poems, which is epic in its size, length, and scope. This book is a valuable resource for teachers and students.

Table of Contents



The Spirit of Elbe (To My American Readers)

Prologue

On Simplicity

A Career

Came Other Times ...

"Hey, Citizens, Just Listen Here to Me"

A Russian Toy—Roly-Poly

On the Pechora River

To You, People

The Wave of a Hand

The American Nightingale

Above Earth's Sphere

Loneliness (Faithfulness)

Smiles

I am Older Myself ...

Sleep, My Beloved, Sleep

Nothing by Halves Will Do for Me

Uncle Vassya

Verlaine

The Barrier

Mayakovsky's Mother

About Tyko Virk

Humor

Babi Yar

The Heirs of Stalin

The Fate of Names

Cowards haven't much Room to Maneuver ...

Great Talent Always Arouses Alarm ...

He has Returned to us ...

Eventually what Soberness Will Overtake ...

Conversation with an American Writer

Bratsky GES

Prayer Before the Prologue

The Prologue

The Bolshevik

The Power Controller

Mayakovsky's Revolver

