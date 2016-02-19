Yevtushenko Poems
1st Edition
Authors: Yevgeny Yevtushenko
eBook ISBN: 9781483164380
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 192
Description
Yevtushenko Poems presents a compilation of poems by Yevgeny Yevtushenko, a Russian poet.
This book shows Yevtushenko's literary style in writing novels, essays, dramas, and poetry. Comprised of 37 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the advantage of poetry over prose in its retentiveness. This text then discusses the characteristics of Yevtushenko's poems, which are varied in the means of substantiation and in their themes. Other chapters present the greatest of Yevtushenko's poems, which is epic in its size, length, and scope.
This book is a valuable resource for teachers and students.
Table of Contents
The Spirit of Elbe (To My American Readers)
Prologue
On Simplicity
A Career
Came Other Times ...
"Hey, Citizens, Just Listen Here to Me"
A Russian Toy—Roly-Poly
On the Pechora River
To You, People
The Wave of a Hand
The American Nightingale
Above Earth's Sphere
Loneliness (Faithfulness)
Smiles
I am Older Myself ...
Sleep, My Beloved, Sleep
Nothing by Halves Will Do for Me
Uncle Vassya
Verlaine
The Barrier
Mayakovsky's Mother
About Tyko Virk
Humor
Babi Yar
The Heirs of Stalin
The Fate of Names
Cowards haven't much Room to Maneuver ...
Great Talent Always Arouses Alarm ...
He has Returned to us ...
Eventually what Soberness Will Overtake ...
Conversation with an American Writer
Bratsky GES
Prayer Before the Prologue
The Prologue
The Bolshevik
The Power Controller
Mayakovsky's Revolver
About the Author
Yevgeny Yevtushenko
