Yen & Jaffe's Reproductive Endocrinology
8th Edition
Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Clinical Management
Description
Now celebrating its 40th anniversary, Yen & Jaffe’s Reproductive Endocrinology, 8th Edition, by Drs. Jerome F. Strauss III, Robert L. Barbieri, and Antonio R. Gargiulo, keeps you up to date with the latest information on the diagnosis and management of the full range of female and male reproductive disorders. This cornerstone text thoroughly covers both basic science and clinical practice, making it a one-stop reference for all reproductive issues, including impaired fertility, infertility, recurrent pregnancy loss, problems of sexual development, menstrual disturbances, fibroids, endometriosis, female and male reproductive aging, fertility preservation, assisted reproduction technologies including ovarian stimulation and ovulation induction, transgender hormonal treatment, and contraception. Every chapter has been completely revised and updated to reflect important changes in this fast-moving field.
Key Features
- Covers key topics such as the role of genetics in reproductive endocrinology, environmental factors in reproductive endocrinology, and recent advances in surgical procedures.
- Features full-color, high-quality illustrations that clearly depict basic anatomic structures, endocrine processes, and cell function and dysfunction.
Table of Contents
Part 1. Endocrinology of Reproduction
Chapter 1. Neuroendocrinology of Reproduction
Chapter 2. Gonadotropin Hormones and Their Receptors
Chapter 3. Prolactin in Human Reproduction
Chapter 4. Steroid Hormones and Other Lipid Molecules Involved in Human Reproduction
Chapter 5. Steroid Hormone Action
Chapter 6. Growth Factors and Reproduction
Chapter 7. Neuroendocrine Control of the Menstrual Cycle
Chapter 8. The Ovarian Life Cycle
Chapter 9. Structure, Function, and Evaluation of the Female Reproductive Tract
Chapter 10. The Breast
Chapter 11. Endocrinology of Human Pregnancy and Fetal-Placental Neuorendocrine Development
Chapter 12. Hypothalamo-Pituitary Unit, Testis, and Male Accessory Organs
Chapter 13. Immunology and Reproduction
Chapter 14. Menopause and Aging
Chapter 15. Male Reproductive Aging
Part 2. Pathophysiology and Therapy: Pediatric, Adolescent, and Adult
Chapter 16. Disorders of Sex Development
Chapter 17. Puberty: Gonadarche and Adrenarche
Chapter 18. Nutrition and Reproduction
Chapter 19. Environmental Factors and Reproduction
Chapter 20. Physiological and Pathophysiological Alterations of the Neuroendocrine Components of the Reproductive Axis
Chapter 21. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and Hyperandrogenic States
Chapter 22. Female Infertility
Chapter 23. Male Infertility
Chapter 24. Endocrine Disturbances Affecting Reproduction
Chapter 25. Endometriosis
Chapter 26. Benign Uterine Diseases
Chapter 27. Endocrine Diseases in Pregnancy
Chapter 28. Transgender Hormonal Treatment
Chapter 29. Hormone-Responsive Cancers
Part 3. Reproductive Technologies
Chapter 30. Medical Approaches to Ovarian Stimulation for Infertility
Chapter 31. Assisted Reproduction
Chapter 32. Gamete and Embryo Manipulation
Chapter 33. Fertility Preservation
Chapter 34. Laboratory Asessment
Chapter 35. Pelvic Imaging in Reproductive Endocrinology
Chapter 36. Contraception
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1008
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 16th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323479127
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323582322
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323582339
About the Author
Jerome Strauss
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs, VCU Health System; Dean, School of Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia
Robert Barbieri
Affiliations and Expertise
Kate Macy Ladd Professor, Department of of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology, Harvard Medical School; Chief, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Antonio Gargiulo
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director Center for Robotic Surgery, Bringham and Women's Hospital; Reproductive Endocrinology Associate, Bringham and Women's Hospital, Department of Obstetrics, GYnocolog and Reproductive Biology; Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology, Boston Massachusetts