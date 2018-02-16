Yen & Jaffe's Reproductive Endocrinology - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323479127, 9780323582322

Yen & Jaffe's Reproductive Endocrinology

8th Edition

Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Clinical Management

Authors: Jerome Strauss Robert Barbieri Antonio Gargiulo
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323479127
eBook ISBN: 9780323582322
eBook ISBN: 9780323582339
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th February 2018
Page Count: 1008
Description

Now celebrating its 40th anniversary, Yen & Jaffe’s Reproductive Endocrinology, 8th Edition, by Drs. Jerome F. Strauss III, Robert L. Barbieri, and Antonio R. Gargiulo, keeps you up to date with the latest information on the diagnosis and management of the full range of female and male reproductive disorders. This cornerstone text thoroughly covers both basic science and clinical practice, making it a one-stop reference for all reproductive issues, including impaired fertility, infertility, recurrent pregnancy loss, problems of sexual development, menstrual disturbances, fibroids, endometriosis, female and male reproductive aging, fertility preservation, assisted reproduction technologies including ovarian stimulation and ovulation induction, transgender hormonal treatment, and contraception. Every chapter has been completely revised and updated to reflect important changes in this fast-moving field.

Key Features

  • Covers key topics such as the role of genetics in reproductive endocrinology, environmental factors in reproductive endocrinology, and recent advances in surgical procedures.
  • Features full-color, high-quality illustrations that clearly depict basic anatomic structures, endocrine processes, and cell function and dysfunction.

Table of Contents

Part 1. Endocrinology of Reproduction

Chapter 1. Neuroendocrinology of Reproduction

Chapter 2. Gonadotropin Hormones and Their Receptors

Chapter 3. Prolactin in Human Reproduction

Chapter 4. Steroid Hormones and Other Lipid Molecules Involved in Human Reproduction

Chapter 5. Steroid Hormone Action

Chapter 6. Growth Factors and Reproduction

Chapter 7. Neuroendocrine Control of the Menstrual Cycle

Chapter 8. The Ovarian Life Cycle

Chapter 9. Structure, Function, and Evaluation of the Female Reproductive Tract

Chapter 10. The Breast

Chapter 11. Endocrinology of Human Pregnancy and Fetal-Placental Neuorendocrine Development

Chapter 12. Hypothalamo-Pituitary Unit, Testis, and Male Accessory Organs

Chapter 13. Immunology and Reproduction

Chapter 14. Menopause and Aging

Chapter 15. Male Reproductive Aging

　　

Part 2. Pathophysiology and Therapy: Pediatric, Adolescent, and Adult

Chapter 16. Disorders of Sex Development

Chapter 17. Puberty: Gonadarche and Adrenarche

Chapter 18. Nutrition and Reproduction　　

Chapter 19. Environmental Factors and Reproduction

Chapter 20. Physiological and Pathophysiological Alterations of the Neuroendocrine Components of the Reproductive Axis

Chapter 21. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and Hyperandrogenic States

Chapter 22. Female Infertility

Chapter 23. Male Infertility

Chapter 24. Endocrine Disturbances Affecting Reproduction

Chapter 25. Endometriosis

Chapter 26. Benign Uterine Diseases

Chapter 27. Endocrine Diseases in Pregnancy

Chapter 28. Transgender Hormonal Treatment

Chapter 29. Hormone-Responsive Cancers

Part 3. Reproductive Technologies

Chapter 30. Medical Approaches to Ovarian Stimulation for Infertility

Chapter 31. Assisted Reproduction

Chapter 32. Gamete and Embryo Manipulation

Chapter 33. Fertility Preservation

Chapter 34. Laboratory Asessment

Chapter 35. Pelvic Imaging in Reproductive Endocrinology

　Chapter 36. Contraception

Details

No. of pages:
1008
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323479127
eBook ISBN:
9780323582322
eBook ISBN:
9780323582339

About the Author

Jerome Strauss

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs, VCU Health System; Dean, School of Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia

Robert Barbieri

Affiliations and Expertise

Kate Macy Ladd Professor, Department of of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology, Harvard Medical School; Chief, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Antonio Gargiulo

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director Center for Robotic Surgery, Bringham and Women's Hospital; Reproductive Endocrinology Associate, Bringham and Women's Hospital, Department of Obstetrics, GYnocolog and Reproductive Biology; Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology, Boston Massachusetts

