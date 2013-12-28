Year Book of Vascular Surgery 2013, Volume 2013
1st Edition
Authors: David Gillespie
eBook ISBN: 9781455773176
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455772933
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2013
Description
The Year Book of Vascular Surgery brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in vascular surgery, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Hot topics include: Coronary Disease, Epidemiology, Vascular Laboratory and Imaging, Carotid and Cerebrovascular Disease, and Grafts and Graft Complications.
About the Authors
David Gillespie Author
