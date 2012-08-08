Year Book of Vascular Surgery 2012 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323088978, 9780323089814

Year Book of Vascular Surgery 2012, Volume 2012

1st Edition

Authors: Gregory Moneta
eBook ISBN: 9780323089814
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323088978
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th August 2012
Page Count: 384
Description

The Year Book of Vascular Surgery brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in vascular surgery, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Hot topics include: Coronary Disease, Epidemiology, Vascular Laboratory and Imaging, Carotid and Cerebrovascular Disease, and Grafts and Graft Complications.

Details

No. of pages: 384
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323089814
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323088978

About the Authors

Gregory Moneta Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chief of Vascular Surgery, Oregon Health and Science University; Chief of Vascular Surgery, Oregon Health and Science University Hospital and Portland VA Hospital, Portland, Oregon

