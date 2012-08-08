Year Book of Vascular Surgery 2012, Volume 2012
1st Edition
Description
The Year Book of Vascular Surgery brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in vascular surgery, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Hot topics include: Coronary Disease, Epidemiology, Vascular Laboratory and Imaging, Carotid and Cerebrovascular Disease, and Grafts and Graft Complications.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 8th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323089814
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323088978
About the Authors
Gregory Moneta Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chief of Vascular Surgery, Oregon Health and Science University; Chief of Vascular Surgery, Oregon Health and Science University Hospital and Portland VA Hospital, Portland, Oregon