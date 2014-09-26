Year Book of Urology
1st Edition
Authors: Gerald Andriole
eBook ISBN: 9780323264921
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323264914
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th September 2014
Description
The Year Book of Urology brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in urology, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! The Year Book of Urology is published annually in December.
About the Authors
Gerald Andriole Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Robert Killian Royce Distinguished Professor; Professor, Surgery; Chief, Division of Urologic Surgery; Director, Men's Health Center, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, St. Louis, Missour
