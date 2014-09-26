Year Book of Urology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323264914, 9780323264921

Year Book of Urology

1st Edition

Authors: Gerald Andriole
eBook ISBN: 9780323264921
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323264914
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th September 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Year Book of Urology brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in urology, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! The Year Book of Urology is published annually in December.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323264921
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323264914

About the Authors

Gerald Andriole Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert Killian Royce Distinguished Professor; Professor, Surgery; Chief, Division of Urologic Surgery; Director, Men's Health Center, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, St. Louis, Missour

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.