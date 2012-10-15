Year Book of Urology 2012, Volume 2012
1st Edition
Authors: Douglas Coplen Gerald Andriole
eBook ISBN: 9780323089807
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323088961
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 15th October 2012
Page Count: 272
Description
The Year Book of Urology brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in urology, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! The Year Book of Urology is published annually in December.
About the Authors
Douglas Coplen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University School of Medicine;St. Louis, Missouri
Gerald Andriole Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Robert Killian Royce Distinguished Professor; Professor, Surgery; Chief, Division of Urologic Surgery; Director, Men's Health Center, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, St. Louis, Missour
