Year Book of Surgery 2015
1st Edition
Description
The Year Book of Surgery brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in surgery, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! The Year Book of Surgery is published annually in September, and includes topics such as: Trauma; Burns; Critical Care; Transplantation; Surgical Infection; Would Healing; Oncology; Vascular Surgery; and General Thoracic Surgery.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 2nd June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323442329
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323355544
About the Authors
Kevin Behrns Author
Behrns has more than 20 years of experience as a highly accomplished educator, researcher, physician and administrator. He currently oversees the educational, research, clinical and service activities of SLU’s nationally ranked School of Medicine. The CEO of SLUCare, the University’s physician practice, reports to Behrns, who also serves as a key liaison with SSM Health, which owns and operates SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, Medical Affairs, Dean, School of Medicine, Saint Louis University