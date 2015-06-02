Year Book of Surgery 2015 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323355544, 9780323442329

Year Book of Surgery 2015

1st Edition

Authors: Kevin Behrns
eBook ISBN: 9780323442329
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323355544
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd June 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Year Book of Surgery brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in surgery, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! The Year Book of Surgery is published annually in September, and includes topics such as: Trauma; Burns; Critical Care; Transplantation; Surgical Infection; Would Healing; Oncology; Vascular Surgery; and General Thoracic Surgery.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323442329
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323355544

About the Authors

Kevin Behrns Author

Behrns has more than 20 years of experience as a highly accomplished educator, researcher, physician and administrator. He currently oversees the educational, research, clinical and service activities of SLU’s nationally ranked School of Medicine. The CEO of SLUCare, the University’s physician practice, reports to Behrns, who also serves as a key liaison with SSM Health, which owns and operates SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President, Medical Affairs, Dean, School of Medicine, Saint Louis University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.