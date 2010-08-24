Year Book of Surgery 2010, Volume 2010
1st Edition
Authors: Edward Copeland
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323068475
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 24th August 2010
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 24th August 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323068475
About the Authors
Edward Copeland Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Distinguished Professor, Chairman, Department of Surgery; Director of the Shands Cancer Center, Department of Surgery, University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainsville, Florida
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.