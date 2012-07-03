Year Book of Sports Medicine 2012 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323088947, 9780323089784

Year Book of Sports Medicine 2012, Volume 2012

1st Edition

Authors: Roy Shephard
eBook ISBN: 9780323089784
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323088947
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 3rd July 2012
Page Count: 400
Description

The Year Book of Sports Medicine brings you abstracts of articles carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. Editor-in-Chief Roy Shephard states: ". . . Not only does a team of top international experts select the very best articles from a bewildering plethora of recent information, but their expert critique of the individual papers allows readers to weigh their limitations and understand findings that can enhance their current medical practice." There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Topics include Epidemiology, Prevention of Injuries, Lesions of Head and Neck; Musculoskeletal Injuries; Biomechanics, Muscle Strength, and Training; Physical Activity, Cardiorespiratory Physiology, and Immune Function; Nutrition and Doping; and Special Considerations: Children, Women, the Elderly, and Special Populations.

About the Authors

Roy Shephard Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Applied Physiology, Faculty of Physical Education and Health and Department of Public Health Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto

