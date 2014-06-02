Year Book of Pulmonary Diseases 2014

The Year Book of Pulmonary Disease brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in pulmonary disease carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. Topics such as Asthma and Cystic Fibrosis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Lung Cancer, Community-Acquired Pneumonia, Lung Transplantation, Sleep Disorders, and Critical Care Medicine are represented highlighting the most current and relevant articles in the field.