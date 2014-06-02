Year Book of Pulmonary Diseases 2014 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323264877, 9780323264884

Year Book of Pulmonary Diseases 2014

1st Edition

Authors: James Barker
eBook ISBN: 9780323264884
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323264877
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd June 2014
Description

The Year Book of Pulmonary Disease brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in pulmonary disease carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. Topics such as Asthma and Cystic Fibrosis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Lung Cancer, Community-Acquired Pneumonia, Lung Transplantation, Sleep Disorders, and Critical Care Medicine are represented highlighting the most current and relevant articles in the field.

About the Authors

James Barker Author

Affiliations and Expertise

VP and Medical Director for Quality and for Fragile Populations, Scott & White Healthcare, Professor of Medicine, Texas A&M Health Science Center, Temple, Texas

