Year Book of Pulmonary Diseases 2011 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323084253, 9780323087490

Year Book of Pulmonary Diseases 2011, Volume 2011

1st Edition

Authors: James Jim Barker
eBook ISBN: 9780323087490
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323084253
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th June 2011
Page Count: 288
Description

The Year Book of Pulmonary Disease brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in pulmonary disease carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. Topics such as Asthma and Cystic Fibrosis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Lung Cancer, Community-Acquired Pneumonia, Lung Transplantation, Sleep Disorders, and Critical Care Medicine are represented highlighting the most current and relevant articles in the field.

About the Authors

James Jim Barker Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Pulmonary, Critical Care Medicine, and Sleep Internal Medicine, Scott&White Health System, Temple, Texas

