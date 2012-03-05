Year Book of Psychiatry and Applied Mental Health 2012 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323088923, 9780323089760

Year Book of Psychiatry and Applied Mental Health 2012, Volume 2012

1st Edition

Authors: John Talbott
eBook ISBN: 9780323089760
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323088923
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 5th March 2012
Page Count: 384
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Year Book of Psychiatry and Applied Mental Health brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in psychiatry and mental health, carefully selected from more than 300 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Annual topics feature the latest information on biological psychiatry, alcohol and substance-related disorders, psychiatry and the law, psychotherapy, and clinical psychiatry.

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323089760
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323088923

About the Authors

John Talbott Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.