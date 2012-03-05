Year Book of Psychiatry and Applied Mental Health 2012, Volume 2012

The Year Book of Psychiatry and Applied Mental Health brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in psychiatry and mental health, carefully selected from more than 300 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Annual topics feature the latest information on biological psychiatry, alcohol and substance-related disorders, psychiatry and the law, psychotherapy, and clinical psychiatry.