Year Book of Psychiatry and Applied Mental Health 2012, Volume 2012
1st Edition
Authors: John Talbott
eBook ISBN: 9780323089760
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323088923
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 5th March 2012
Page Count: 384
Description
The Year Book of Psychiatry and Applied Mental Health brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in psychiatry and mental health, carefully selected from more than 300 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Annual topics feature the latest information on biological psychiatry, alcohol and substance-related disorders, psychiatry and the law, psychotherapy, and clinical psychiatry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 5th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323089760
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323088923
About the Authors
John Talbott Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.