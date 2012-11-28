Year Book of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery 2013 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455772872, 9781455773114

Year Book of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery 2013, Volume 2013

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781455773114
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455772872
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2012
Description

The Year Book of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery provides information valuable for the continued professional development of plastic surgeons at all levels of skill and knowledge. The Year Book of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery presents abstracts of articles from journals worldwide that touch upon all aspects of plastic and reconstructive surgery. Commentaries from experienced surgeons evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to clinical practice. Focused, fast, and insightful information for the busy surgeon.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455773114
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455772872

About the Authors

Stephen Miller Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus Murrieta, California

