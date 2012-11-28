Year Book of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery 2013, Volume 2013
1st Edition
Authors: Stephen Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781455773114
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455772872
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2012
Description
The Year Book of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery provides information valuable for the continued professional development of plastic surgeons at all levels of skill and knowledge. The Year Book of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery presents abstracts of articles from journals worldwide that touch upon all aspects of plastic and reconstructive surgery. Commentaries from experienced surgeons evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to clinical practice. Focused, fast, and insightful information for the busy surgeon.
About the Authors
Stephen Miller Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus Murrieta, California
