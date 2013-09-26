Year Book of Pediatrics 2014 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323265263, 9780323265270

Year Book of Pediatrics 2014

1st Edition

Authors: James Stockman III
eBook ISBN: 9780323265270
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323265263
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th September 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323265270
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323265263

About the Authors

James Stockman III Author

Affiliations and Expertise

American Board of Pediatrics, Chapel Hill, NC

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.