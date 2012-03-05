Year Book of Pediatrics 2012 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323088909, 9780323089746

Year Book of Pediatrics 2012, Volume 2012

1st Edition

Authors: James Stockman III
eBook ISBN: 9780323089746
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323088909
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 5th March 2012
Page Count: 576
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Year Book of Pediatrics brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in pediatrics, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! This annual covers all aspects of pediatric care from infectious diseases and immunology, adolescent medicine, therapeutics and toxicology, child development, dentistry and otolaryngology and neurology and psychiatry. The Year Book of Pediatrics publishes annually in December of the preceding year.

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323089746
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323088909

About the Authors

James Stockman III Author

Affiliations and Expertise

American Board of Pediatrics, Chapel Hill, NC

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.