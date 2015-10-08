Year Book of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine 2015 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323355506, 9780323442268

Year Book of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine 2015, Volume 2015

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Raab
eBook ISBN: 9780323442268
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323355506
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th October 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Year Book of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in pathology and laboratory medicine, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Chapters in this annual cover the most current information on all aspects of pathology and laboratory medicine, including molecular diagnostics, anatomic pathology techniques, outcomes analysis, cytopathology, and clinical immunology and hematology.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323442268
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323355506

About the Authors

Stephen Raab Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice Chair of Quality and Director of Anatomic Pathology, Dept of Pathology, University of Colorado, Denver Health Science Center, Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.