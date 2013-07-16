Year Book of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine 2013 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455772858, 9781455773091

Year Book of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine 2013, Volume 2013

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Raab
eBook ISBN: 9781455773091
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455772858
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th July 2013
Description

The Year Book of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in pathology and laboratory medicine, carefully selected from more than 300 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Chapters in this annual cover the most current information on all aspects of pathology and laboratory medicine including: molecular diagnostics, dermatopathology, anatomic pathology techniques, outcomes analysis, cytopathology, clinical immunology, clinical microbiology, neuropathology and hematology.

About the Authors

Stephen Raab Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice Chair of Quality and Director of Anatomic Pathology, Dept of Pathology, University of Colorado, Denver Health Science Center, Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado

