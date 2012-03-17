Year Book of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine 2012 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323088893, 9780323089739

Year Book of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine 2012, Volume 2012

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Raab Anil Parwani
eBook ISBN: 9780323089739
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323088893
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 17th March 2012
Page Count: 400
Description

The Year Book of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in pathology and laboratory medicine, carefully selected from more than 300 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Chapters in this annual cover the most current information on all aspects of pathology and laboratory medicine including: molecular diagnostics, dermatopathology, anatomic pathology techniques, outcomes analysis, cytopathology, clinical immunology, clinical microbiology, neuropathology and hematology.

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323089739
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323088893

About the Authors

Stephen Raab Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice Chair of Quality and Director of Anatomic Pathology, Dept of Pathology, University of Colorado, Denver Health Science Center, Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado

Anil Parwani Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Pathology, Director Division of PathologyInformatics, University of Pittsbugh School of Medicine; Staff Pathologist, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Shadyside, Pittsbugh, Pennsylvania

