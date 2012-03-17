Year Book of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine 2012, Volume 2012
1st Edition
Description
The Year Book of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in pathology and laboratory medicine, carefully selected from more than 300 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Chapters in this annual cover the most current information on all aspects of pathology and laboratory medicine including: molecular diagnostics, dermatopathology, anatomic pathology techniques, outcomes analysis, cytopathology, clinical immunology, clinical microbiology, neuropathology and hematology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 17th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323089739
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323088893
About the Authors
Stephen Raab Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice Chair of Quality and Director of Anatomic Pathology, Dept of Pathology, University of Colorado, Denver Health Science Center, Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado
Anil Parwani Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pathology, Director Division of PathologyInformatics, University of Pittsbugh School of Medicine; Staff Pathologist, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Shadyside, Pittsbugh, Pennsylvania