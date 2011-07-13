Year Book of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery 2011 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323084239, 9780323087445

Year Book of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery 2011, Volume 2011

1st Edition

Authors: Raj Sindwani
eBook ISBN: 9780323087445
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323084239
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 13th July 2011
Page Count: 280
Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323087445
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323084239

About the Authors

Raj Sindwani Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Section Head, Rhinology, Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Quality Improvement Officer (QIO), Head and Neck Institute, Cleveland Clinic , Cleveland, Ohio

