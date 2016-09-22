Year Book of Orthopedics 2016 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323446921, 9780323446938

Year Book of Orthopedics 2016, Volume 2016

1st Edition

Authors: Bernard Morrey Brett Freedman Marco Rizzo Peter Rose Stephen Sems
eBook ISBN: 9780323446938
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323446921
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd September 2016
Description

The Year Book of Orthopedics brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in orthopedics, carefully selected from a variety of journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Topics covered include trauma and amputation surgery, hip and knee replacement, sports medicine, and orthopedic oncology.

Bernard Morrey Author

Professor of Orthopedics, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, Professor of Orthopedics, University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas

Brett Freedman Author

Mayo Clinic

Marco Rizzo Author

Professor, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Mayo Clinic

Peter Rose Author

Associate Professor Orthopedic Surgery, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, Minnesota

Stephen Sems Author

Department of Orthopaedic Surgery Mayo Clinic Rochester MN

