Year Book of Orthopedics 2015 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323355490, 9780323442091

Year Book of Orthopedics 2015

1st Edition

Authors: Bernard Morrey
eBook ISBN: 9780323442091
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323355490
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th June 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Year Book of Orthopedics brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in orthopedics, carefully selected from more than 300 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Topics covered include trauma and amputation surgery, hip and knee replacement, sports medicine, and orthopedic oncology.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323442091
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323355490

About the Authors

Bernard Morrey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Orthopedics, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, Professor of Orthopedics, University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.