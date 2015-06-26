Year Book of Orthopedics 2015
1st Edition
Authors: Bernard Morrey
eBook ISBN: 9780323442091
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323355490
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th June 2015
Description
The Year Book of Orthopedics brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in orthopedics, carefully selected from more than 300 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Topics covered include trauma and amputation surgery, hip and knee replacement, sports medicine, and orthopedic oncology.
About the Authors
Bernard Morrey Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Orthopedics, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, Professor of Orthopedics, University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas
