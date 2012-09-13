Year Book of Orthopedics 2012, Volume 2012
1st Edition
The Year Book of Orthopedics brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in orthopedics, carefully selected from more than 300 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Topics covered include trauma and amputation surgery, hip and knee replacement, sports medicine, and orthopedic oncology.
- 320
- English
- © Mosby 2012
- 13th September 2012
- Mosby
- 9780323089715
- 9780323088879
Bernard Morrey Author
Professor of Orthopedics, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, Professor of Orthopedics, University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas
Paul Huddleston III. Author
Chair, Division of Spine Surgery, Mayo Clinic College of Medicne, Rochester, Minnesota
Peter Rose Author
Associate Professor Orthopedic Surgery, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, Minnesota
Marc Swiontkowski Author
Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Minnesota Medical School; CEO, TRIA Orthopaedic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Stephen Trigg Author
Assistant Professor of Orthopedics, Mato Graduate School of Medicine, Rochester, Minnesota