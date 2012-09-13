Year Book of Orthopedics 2012 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323088879, 9780323089715

Year Book of Orthopedics 2012, Volume 2012

1st Edition

Authors: Bernard Morrey Paul Huddleston III. Peter Rose Marc Swiontkowski Stephen Trigg
eBook ISBN: 9780323089715
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323088879
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 13th September 2012
Page Count: 320
Description

The Year Book of Orthopedics brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in orthopedics, carefully selected from more than 300 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Topics covered include trauma and amputation surgery, hip and knee replacement, sports medicine, and orthopedic oncology.

About the Authors

Bernard Morrey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Orthopedics, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, Professor of Orthopedics, University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas

Paul Huddleston III. Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Division of Spine Surgery, Mayo Clinic College of Medicne, Rochester, Minnesota

Peter Rose Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor Orthopedic Surgery, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, Minnesota

Marc Swiontkowski Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Minnesota Medical School; CEO, TRIA Orthopaedic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Stephen Trigg Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Orthopedics, Mato Graduate School of Medicine, Rochester, Minnesota

