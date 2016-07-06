Year Book of Ophthalmology 2016 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323446907, 9780323446914

Year Book of Ophthalmology 2016, Volume 2016

1st Edition

Authors: Christopher Rapuano
eBook ISBN: 9780323446914
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323446907
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th July 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

EDITORIAL BOARD
JOURNALS REPRESENTED

1. Cataract Surgery
2. Refractive Surgery
3. Glaucoma
4. Cornea
5. Retina
6. Uveitis
7. Oculoplastic Surgery
8. Pediatric Ophthalmology
9. Neuro-ophthalmology
10. Imaging
11. Ocular Oncology
12. Pathology

ARTICLE INDEX
AUTHOR INDEX

Description

The Year Book of Ophthalmology brings you abstracts of articles carefully selected from a variety of journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. The summary is accompanied by brief discussion of the relevance (or irrelevance) of the paper to practicing ophthalmologists. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323446914
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323446907

About the Authors

Christopher Rapuano Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Ophthalmology, Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University; Director, Cornea Service; Co-Director, Refractive Surgery Department, Wills Eye Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.