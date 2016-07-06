Year Book of Ophthalmology 2016, Volume 2016
1st Edition
Table of Contents
EDITORIAL BOARD
JOURNALS REPRESENTED
1. Cataract Surgery
2. Refractive Surgery
3. Glaucoma
4. Cornea
5. Retina
6. Uveitis
7. Oculoplastic Surgery
8. Pediatric Ophthalmology
9. Neuro-ophthalmology
10. Imaging
11. Ocular Oncology
12. Pathology
ARTICLE INDEX
AUTHOR INDEX
Description
The Year Book of Ophthalmology brings you abstracts of articles carefully selected from a variety of journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. The summary is accompanied by brief discussion of the relevance (or irrelevance) of the paper to practicing ophthalmologists. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 6th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323446914
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323446907
About the Authors
Christopher Rapuano Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ophthalmology, Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University; Director, Cornea Service; Co-Director, Refractive Surgery Department, Wills Eye Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania