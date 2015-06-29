Year Book of Ophthalmology 2015
1st Edition
Authors: Christopher Rapuano
eBook ISBN: 9780323442107
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323355483
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th June 2015
The Year Book of Ophthalmology brings you abstracts of articles carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. The summary is accompanied by brief discussion of the relevance (or irrelevance) of the paper to practicing ophthalmologists. It is what you need to know!" There's no faster or easier way to stay informed!
About the Authors
Christopher Rapuano Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ophthalmology, Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University; Director, Cornea Service; Co-Director, Refractive Surgery Department, Wills Eye Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
