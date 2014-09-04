Year Book of Ophthalmology 2014 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323264754, 9780323264761

Year Book of Ophthalmology 2014

1st Edition

Authors: Christopher Rapuano
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323264754
eBook ISBN: 9780323264761
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th September 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

From Christopher J. Rapuano, M.D.: ". . . The summary is accompanied by brief discussion of the relevance (or irrelevance) of the paper to practicing ophthalmologists. It is what you need to know!" There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! The Year Book of Ophthalmology brings you abstracts of articles carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323264754
eBook ISBN:
9780323264761

About the Authors

Christopher Rapuano Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Ophthalmology, Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University; Director, Cornea Service; Co-Director, Refractive Surgery Department, Wills Eye Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.