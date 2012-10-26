Year Book of Oncology 2012 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323088855, 9780323089692

Year Book of Oncology 2012, Volume 2012

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Arceci
eBook ISBN: 9780323089692
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323088855
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 26th October 2012
Page Count: 320
Description

The Year Book of Oncology brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in oncology, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Topics include Supportive Care, Breast Cancer, Gynecologic Cancers, Genitourinary Cancers, Hematologic Malignancies, Thoracic Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer and Cancer Biology. The Year Book of Oncology is available annually in November.

About the Authors

Robert Arceci

Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, Hematology/Oncology, The Ron Matricaria Institute of Molecular Medicine at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Department of Child Health, University of Arizona, College of Medicine – Phoenix

