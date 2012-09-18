Year Book of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women's Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323088848, 9780323089685

Year Book of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women's Health, Volume 2012

1st Edition

Authors: Lee Shulman Jeffrey S. Dungan
eBook ISBN: 9780323089685
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323088848
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 18th September 2012
Page Count: 504
Description

The Year Book of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women's Health brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in obstetrics, gynecology and women's health, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Topics in this annual edition include obstetrics, reproductive endocrinology and infertility, and cancer/neoplasia.

About the Authors

Lee Shulman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Reproductive Genetics Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine

Jeffrey S. Dungan Author

