Year Book of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women's Health, Volume 2012

The Year Book of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women's Health brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in obstetrics, gynecology and women's health, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Topics in this annual edition include obstetrics, reproductive endocrinology and infertility, and cancer/neoplasia.