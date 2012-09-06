Year Book of Neurology and Neurosurgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323088831, 9780323089678

Year Book of Neurology and Neurosurgery, Volume 2012

1st Edition

Authors: Alejandro Rabinstein Maj Paul Klimo, Jr.
eBook ISBN: 9780323089678
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323088831
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 6th September 2012
Page Count: 328
Description

The Year Book of Neurology and Neurosurgery brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in neurology and neurosurgery, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Readers will find information on a range of topics, including Movement Disorders, Infectious Diseases of the Nervous System, Neoplastic Disease, Pediatric Neurology and Neurosurgery, Cerebrovascular, Neuro-oncology, and Spine.  The Year Book of Neurology and Neurosurgery is published annually in June.

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323089678
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323088831

About the Authors

Alejandro Rabinstein Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Neurology, Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester Minnesota

Maj Paul Klimo, Jr. Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Neurosurgeon, Semmes-Murphey Neurologic and Spine Institute Memphis, Tennessee

