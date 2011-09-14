Year Book of Neurology and Neurosurgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323084185, 9780323087391

Year Book of Neurology and Neurosurgery, Volume 2011

1st Edition

Authors: Alejandro Rabinstein Maj Paul Klimo, Jr.
eBook ISBN: 9780323087391
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323084185
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 14th September 2011
Page Count: 344
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323087391
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323084185

About the Authors

Alejandro Rabinstein Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Neurology, Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester Minnesota

Maj Paul Klimo, Jr. Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Neurosurgeon, Semmes-Murphey Neurologic and Spine Institute Memphis, Tennessee

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.