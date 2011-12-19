Year Book of Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine 2011 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323084178, 9780323087384

Year Book of Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine 2011, Volume 2011

1st Edition

Authors: Avroy Fanaroff
eBook ISBN: 9780323087384
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323084178
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 19th December 2011
Page Count: 328
Description

The Year Book of Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in neontatology and perinatology, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide.  Dr. Avroy Fanaroff, Emeritus Professor as Case Western Reserve University, is  a key opinion leader who has been a driving force in the field for many years. He authors many commentaries himself and has assembled top experts to select the most important journal articles and write commentaries that evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to patient care. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! This annual covers all aspects of care from the fetus, postnatal growth, labor and delivery, infectious diseases, respiratory disorders, cardiovascular health, and gastrointestinal health to name a few. The Year Book of Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine publishes annually in November.

About the Authors

Avroy Fanaroff Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Pediatrics and Reproductive Biology, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine; Emeritus Eliza Henry Barnes Chair in Neonatology, Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio

