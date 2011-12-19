Year Book of Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine 2011, Volume 2011

The Year Book of Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in neontatology and perinatology, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Dr. Avroy Fanaroff, Emeritus Professor as Case Western Reserve University, is a key opinion leader who has been a driving force in the field for many years. He authors many commentaries himself and has assembled top experts to select the most important journal articles and write commentaries that evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to patient care. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! This annual covers all aspects of care from the fetus, postnatal growth, labor and delivery, infectious diseases, respiratory disorders, cardiovascular health, and gastrointestinal health to name a few. The Year Book of Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine publishes annually in November.