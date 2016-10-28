Year Book of Medicine 2016, Volume 2016
1st Edition
Description
The Year Book of Medicine brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in medicine, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. Chapters include Rheumatology; Infectious Disease; Hematology and Oncology; Kidney, Water, and Electrolytes; Pulmonary Disease; Heart and Cardiovascular Disease; The Digestive System; and Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 28th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323446877
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323446860
About the Authors
Kenneth DeVault Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mayo Clinic College of Medicine Jacksonville FL
Renee Garrick Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Westchester Medical Center, New York Medical College
Michael Gold Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical University of South Carolin
Nancy Khardori Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Eastern Virginia Medical School
Derek LeRoith Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The Mount Sinai Hospital
Janet Maurer Author
Amanda Sammut Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Harlem Hospital, Department of Medicine