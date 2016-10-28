Year Book of Medicine 2016 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323446860, 9780323446877

Year Book of Medicine 2016, Volume 2016

1st Edition

Authors: Kenneth DeVault Renee Garrick Michael Gold Nancy Khardori Derek LeRoith Janet Maurer Amanda Sammut
eBook ISBN: 9780323446877
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323446860
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th October 2016
Description

The Year Book of Medicine brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in medicine, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. Chapters include Rheumatology; Infectious Disease; Hematology and Oncology; Kidney, Water, and Electrolytes; Pulmonary Disease; Heart and Cardiovascular Disease; The Digestive System; and Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism.

About the Authors

Kenneth DeVault Author

Mayo Clinic College of Medicine Jacksonville FL

Renee Garrick Author

Westchester Medical Center, New York Medical College

Michael Gold Author

Medical University of South Carolin

Nancy Khardori Author

Eastern Virginia Medical School

Derek LeRoith Author

The Mount Sinai Hospital

Janet Maurer Author

Amanda Sammut Author

Harlem Hospital, Department of Medicine

