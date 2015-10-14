Year Book of Medicine 2015, Volume 2015
1st Edition
Description
The Year Book of Medicine brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in medicine, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Chapters include Rheumatology; Infectious Disease; Hematology and Oncology; Kidney, Water, and Electrolytes; Pulmonary Disease; Heart and Cardiovascular Disease; The Digestive System; and Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 14th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323442121
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323355469
About the Authors
James Barker Author
Affiliations and Expertise
VP and Medical Director for Quality and for Fragile Populations, Scott & White Healthcare, Professor of Medicine, Texas A&M Health Science Center, Temple, Texas