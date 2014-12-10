Year Book of Medicine 2014 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323264693, 9780323264709

Year Book of Medicine 2014

1st Edition

Authors: James Barker
eBook ISBN: 9780323264709
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323264693
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th December 2014
Description

The Year Book of Medicine brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in medicine, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Sections are included on Rheumatology, Infectious Disease, Hematology and Oncology, Kidney, Water, and Electrolytes, Pulmonary Disease, Heart and Cardiovascular Disease, The Digestive System, and Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism.

James Barker Author

Texas A&M Health Science Center

