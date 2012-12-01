Year Book of Medicine 2012 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323088824, 9780323089661

Year Book of Medicine 2012, Volume 2012

1st Edition

Authors: Nancy Khardori James Jim Barker Bernard Gersh Derek LeRoith Richard Panush Nicholas J Talley J. Tate Thigpen Renee Garrick
eBook ISBN: 9780323089661
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323088824
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st December 2012
Page Count: 608
Description

The Year Book of Medicine brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in medicine, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Sections are included on Rheumatology, Infectious Disease, Hematology and Oncology, Kidney, Water, and Electrolytes, Pulmonary Disease, Heart and Cardiovascular Disease, The Digestive System, and Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism.

Nancy Khardori Author

Eastern Virginia Medical School

James Jim Barker Author

Chief, Pulmonary, Critical Care Medicine, and Sleep Internal Medicine, Scott&White Health System, Temple, Texas

Bernard Gersh Author

Professor of Medicine and Chair, Cardiovascular Education, Mayo Medical School; Consultant, Cardiovascular Diseases and Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

Derek LeRoith Author

The Mount Sinai Hospital

Richard Panush Author

Nicholas J Talley Author

Pro Vice Chancellor and Professor Faculty of Health, University of Newcastle, CALLAGHAN NSW AUSTRALIA

J. Tate Thigpen Author

Renee Garrick Author

Westchester Medical Center, New York Medical College

