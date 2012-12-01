Year Book of Medicine 2012, Volume 2012
1st Edition
Description
The Year Book of Medicine brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in medicine, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Sections are included on Rheumatology, Infectious Disease, Hematology and Oncology, Kidney, Water, and Electrolytes, Pulmonary Disease, Heart and Cardiovascular Disease, The Digestive System, and Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 1st December 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323089661
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323088824
About the Authors
Nancy Khardori Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Eastern Virginia Medical School
James Jim Barker Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Pulmonary, Critical Care Medicine, and Sleep Internal Medicine, Scott&White Health System, Temple, Texas
Bernard Gersh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Chair, Cardiovascular Education, Mayo Medical School; Consultant, Cardiovascular Diseases and Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
Derek LeRoith Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The Mount Sinai Hospital
Richard Panush Author
Nicholas J Talley Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Pro Vice Chancellor and Professor Faculty of Health, University of Newcastle, CALLAGHAN NSW AUSTRALIA
J. Tate Thigpen Author
Renee Garrick Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Westchester Medical Center, New York Medical College