Year Book of Endocrinology 2014
1st Edition
Authors: Matthias Schott
eBook ISBN: 9780323264969
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323264952
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th August 2014
Description
The Year Book of Endocrinology brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in endocrinology carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. Topics such as Diabetes, Lipoproteins and Ahterosclerosis, Obesity, Thyroid, Calcium and Bone Metabolism, Adrenal Cortex, and Neuroendocrinology are represented highlighting the most current and relevant articles in the field.
About the Authors
Matthias Schott Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Deputy Director of the Department of Endocrinology, Diabetology and Rheumatology, University Hospital of Dusseldorf, Dusseldorf, Germany
