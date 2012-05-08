Year Book of Emergency Medicine 2012 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323088787, 9780323089616

Year Book of Emergency Medicine 2012, Volume 2012

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Hamilton
eBook ISBN: 9780323089616
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323088787
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th May 2012
Page Count: 336
Description

The Year Book of Emergency Medicine brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in emergency medicine, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! Topics covered in the 2012 edition include Trauma, Resuscitation, Cardiovascular Emergencies, Gastrointestinal Emergencies, Infections and Immunologic Disorders, Neurology, and Pediatric Emergency Medicine. Focused, fast, and insightful information for the busy Emergency Room Physician!

No. of pages: 336
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323089616
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323088787

About the Authors

Richard Hamilton Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine, Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA

