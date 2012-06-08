Year Book of Diagnostic Radiology 2012, Volume 2012
1st Edition
Description
The Year Book of Diagnostic Radiology brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in diagnostic radiology, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! This annual covers all aspects of thoracic imaging, breast imaging, the musculoskeletal system, pediatric radiology, vascular and interventional radiology, and neuroradiology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 8th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323089609
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323088770
About the Authors
Anne Osborn Author
Affiliations and Expertise
William H. and Patricia N. Child Presidential Endowed Chair Honoring Pioneering Utah Women in Medicine; Distinguished Professor of Radiology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah