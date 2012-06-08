Year Book of Diagnostic Radiology 2012 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323088770, 9780323089609

Year Book of Diagnostic Radiology 2012, Volume 2012

1st Edition

Authors: Anne Osborn
eBook ISBN: 9780323089609
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323088770
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th June 2012
Page Count: 400
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Year Book of Diagnostic Radiology brings you abstracts of the articles that reported the year's breakthrough developments in diagnostic radiology, carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. There's no faster or easier way to stay informed! This annual covers all aspects of thoracic imaging, breast imaging, the musculoskeletal system, pediatric radiology, vascular and interventional radiology, and neuroradiology.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323089609
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323088770

About the Authors

Anne Osborn Author

Affiliations and Expertise

William H. and Patricia N. Child Presidential Endowed Chair Honoring Pioneering Utah Women in Medicine; Distinguished Professor of Radiology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.