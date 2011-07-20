Year Book of Diagnostic Radiology 2011 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323084116, 9780323087322

Year Book of Diagnostic Radiology 2011, Volume 2011

1st Edition

Authors: Anne Osborn
eBook ISBN: 9780323087322
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323084116
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 20th July 2011
Page Count: 376
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323087322
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323084116

About the Authors

Anne Osborn Author

Affiliations and Expertise

William H. and Patricia N. Child Presidential Endowed Chair Honoring Pioneering Utah Women in Medicine; Distinguished Professor of Radiology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.