Year Book of Dermatology and Dermatological Surgery 2010, Volume 2010
1st Edition
Authors: James Del Rosso
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323068277
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 30th July 2010
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 30th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323068277
About the Authors
James Del Rosso Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dermatology Residency Director, Valley Hospital Medical Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.