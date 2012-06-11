Year Book of Critical Care Medicine 2012 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323088756, 9780323089586

Year Book of Critical Care Medicine 2012, Volume 2012

1st Edition

Authors: David Dries Sergio Zanotti-Cavazzoni
eBook ISBN: 9780323089586
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323088756
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 11th June 2012
Page Count: 432
Description

The Year Book of Critical Care Medicine brings you abstracts of articles carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. Topics such as Acute Lung Injury, Cardiac Arrest, Hemodynamics and Monitoring, Burns, Postoperative Management, Renal, Trauma and Overdose, and Pharmacology/Sedation-Analgesia are represented highlighting the most current and relevant articles in the field.

About the Authors

David Dries Author

John F. Perry, Jr Professor, Department of Surgery, University of Minnesot

Sergio Zanotti-Cavazzoni Author

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School; Assistant Professor of Medicine, Cooper Medical School, Camden NJ

