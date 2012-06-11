Year Book of Critical Care Medicine 2012, Volume 2012
1st Edition
Description
The Year Book of Critical Care Medicine brings you abstracts of articles carefully selected from more than 500 journals worldwide. Expert commentaries evaluate the clinical importance of each article and discuss its application to your practice. Topics such as Acute Lung Injury, Cardiac Arrest, Hemodynamics and Monitoring, Burns, Postoperative Management, Renal, Trauma and Overdose, and Pharmacology/Sedation-Analgesia are represented highlighting the most current and relevant articles in the field.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 11th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323089586
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323088756
About the Authors
David Dries Author
John F. Perry, Jr Professor, Department of Surgery, University of Minnesot
Sergio Zanotti-Cavazzoni Author
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School; Assistant Professor of Medicine, Cooper Medical School, Camden NJ